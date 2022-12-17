Software-update: SpamAssassin 4.0.0

SpamAssassin logo (79 pix)SpamAssassin is een spamfilter waarmee een mailserver spamberichten kan herkennen. Hiertoe worden een aantal bekende herkenningsmethoden gecombineerd. Zo kijkt het programma naar de inhoud van het bericht en bepaalt aan de hand van een zelflerend filter of het bericht wel of geen spam is; daarnaast wordt ook de hulp ingeschakeld van een aantal blacklists en distributed hash databases op het internet. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.0.0 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Notable changes
  • This release includes fixes for the following:
    • Support for international text such as UTF-8 rules has been completed and significantly improved to include native UTF-8 processing
    • Bayes plugin has been improved to skip common words aka noise words written in languages other than English
    • OLEVBMacro plugin has been improved in order to detect more Microsoft Office macros and dangerous content. It has also been improved to extract URIs from Office documents for automatic inclusion in rules such as RBL lookups.
    • You can now use Captured Tags to use tags â€œcapturedâ€ in one rule inside other rules
    • sa-update(1) tool has been improved with three new options:
      1. forcemirror: forces sa-update to use a specific mirror server,
      2. score-multiplier: adjust all scores from update channel by a given multiplier to quickly level set scores to match your preferred threshold
      3. score-limit adjusts all scores from update channel over a specified limit to a new limit
  • SSL client certificate support has been improved and made easier to implement with spamc/spamd
  • DKIM plugin can now detect ARC signatures
  • More work on improving the configuration and internal coding to use more inclusive and less divisive language
  • spamc(1) speed has been improved when both SSL and compression are used
  • The normalize_charset option is now enabled by default. NOTE: Rules should not expect specific non-UTF-8 or UTF-8 encoding in the body. Matching is done against the raw body, which may vary depending on normalize_charset setting and whether UTF-8 decoding was successful.
  • Mail::SPF is now the only supported module used by the SPF plugin.
  • Mail::SPF::Query use is deprecated, along with settings do_not_use_mail_spf, do_not_use_mail_spf_query.
  • SPF lookups are not done asynchronously and you may consider using an SPF filter at the MTA level (pypolicyd-spf / spf-engine / etc) which generates a Received-SPF header that can be parsed by SpamAssassin.
  • The default sa-update ruleset doesn't make ASN lookups or header additions anymore. Configure desired methods (asn_use_geodb / asn_use_dns) and add_header clauses manually, as described in documentation for the Mail::SpamAssassin::Plugin::ASN.

SpamAssassin

Versienummer 4.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website SpamAssassin
Download https://spamassassin.apache.org/downloads.cgi
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-12-2022 • 19:54

17-12-2022 • 19:54

17

Bron: SpamAssassin

Update-historie

12-'22 SpamAssassin 4.0.0 17
01-'10 SpamAssassin 3.3.0 2
08-'07 SpamAssassin 3.2.3 2
06-'07 SpamAssassin 3.2.1 / 3.1.9 5
02-'07 SpamAssassin 3.1.8 3
10-'06 SpamAssassin 3.1.7 13
08-'06 SpamAssassin 3.1.5 0
07-'06 SpamAssassin 3.1.4 19
08-'04 SpamAssassin 2.64 4
01-'04 SpamAssassin 2.6.2 10
Meer historie

Reacties (17)

Roel1966 17 december 2022 21:17
Ik heb geen echte hoge pet op van spamfilters want of ze laten spam gewoon door of ze zien normale mails als spam aan. Maar misschien dat dit programma wel wat intelligenter werkt ?

Update: dank aan alle mensen voor de vele tips !!!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roel1966 op 25 juli 2024 10:22]

Antiloop @Roel196617 december 2022 21:35
Spam schrijvers checken natuurlijk ook met deze programma’s of hun mail wordt tegengehouden en wat ze er aan kunnen doen om het toch te omzeilen, blijft dus een race tegen de klok.

Behalve dat wordt spamassassin op veel plekken gebruikt in de hosting wereld of als klein onderdeel ervan, en mogelijk ook door jouw isp (of hun spamfilter leverancier)
kuurtjes @Antiloop18 december 2022 04:52
Spam schrijvers checken natuurlijk ook met deze programma’s of hun mail wordt tegengehouden en wat ze er aan kunnen doen om het toch te omzeilen, blijft dus een race tegen de klok.
Het goede aan een spamfilter, ook al laat deze voor een korte tijd spam door, is dat deze vanaf dat een spammail als spam gedefinieerd wordt, al de toekomstige mails in die spam campaign gaat filteren. Ook denk ik dat je deze kan instellen dat mails die al doorgelaten zijn, maar nog ongelezen in een mailbox zitten, verplaatst worden naar spam.
mrmrmr @kuurtjes18 december 2022 06:07
Dat hangt af van het type spamfilter en hoe het wordt uitgevoerd. Als een spambericht bijvoorbeeld een bepaalde URL bevat dan kan het in theorie worden verplaatst uit een inbox als imap wordt gebruikt. Maar de meeste spamfilters werken eenmalig bij binnenkomst van een bericht. Bij gebruik van een blocklist op basis van verzender IP adres kan een bericht worden geweigerd voordat de SMTP opdracht DATA wordt gegeven. Het voordeel daarvan is dat de afzender een notificatie ontvangt dat het emailbericht niet is bezorgd.

SpamAssassin werkt doorgaans bij binnenkomst op een MX (Mail eXchange) mail server.
kuurtjes @mrmrmr18 december 2022 10:47
Even bekeken en op dit uitgekomen: https://gitlab.com/isbg/isbg
Roel1966 @Antiloop17 december 2022 21:58
Spam schrijvers checken natuurlijk ook met deze programma’s of hun mail wordt tegengehouden en wat ze er aan kunnen doen om het toch te omzeilen,
Zeker zitten spammers niet stil en blijft het moeilijk up to date te blijven qua spamfilter omdat er elke dag wel weer tig nieuwe bij komen. Denk dat een meer drastischere oplossing zou zijn dat o.a. die aanbieders van gratis mailadressen strengen aangepakt worden. Maar goed dan zijn er ook nog tig andere omwegen te bedenken, dat is ook weer zo.
mogelijk ook door jouw isp (of hun spamfilter leverancier)
Geen idee eigenlijk wat Ziggo gebruikt als spamfilter voor de mailservers, maar ik gebruik zelf daarnaast ook nog een spamfilter van Eset.
mrmrmr @Roel196617 december 2022 22:27
Ziggo gebruikte SpamAssassin, of dat nog zo is weet ik niet, maar ik vermoed van wel.
mocem @Roel196617 december 2022 21:57
Zelf gebruik ik RSPAMD. Ben vaak onder de indruk hoe goed het werkt. De beste manier om spam te voorkomen is overal een alias te gebruiken. Deze kan op de blacklist wanneer iemand je mail lekt.
DJMaze @mocem17 december 2022 22:34
Ik ben ook overgestapt van SpamAssassin naar Rspamd en dit werkt inderdaad heel goed.
Er komt weinig spam doorheen, en als het gebeurd schuif je het naar de Spam map en leert Rspamd er van (andersom ook).
Cybje @DJMaze18 december 2022 15:56
SpamAssassin is ook gewoon zelflerend, qua integratie met je MDA is dat redelijk vergelijkbaar met rspamd. Eventueel kun je met de 'sa-learn' tool zelf nog mails als ham of spam voeren aan de zelflerende database.

Neemt niet weg dat ik rspamd ook fijner/beter vind en enkele jaren terug ook ben overgestapt.
Anoniem: 58485 @Roel196618 december 2022 00:35
Persoonlijk ben ik niet zo van SpamAssassin. Het houdt wel wat tegen maar echt geadresseerde spam namelijk niet. Hiervoor gebruik ik https://rspamd.com/ - op iedere server toegepast, valt goed te tunen en het werkt super.
Htbaa @Anoniem: 5848518 december 2022 08:59
Wat ik gemerkt heb met SA is wil je het echt effectief kunnen inzetten dan moet je ook een lokale DNS cache draaien met bijvoorbeeld named/bind9. Dan pas gaan dingen als RBL werken en dat houdt echt heel veel tegen. Maar, even zogoed krijg ik helaas met regelmaat van die Arabische spam binnen. Die sijpelt er altijd doorheen.
mrmrmr @Htbaa18 december 2022 22:46
Een lokale resolver is prima, want dat vergroot de snelheid van DNS queries. Maar het werkt meestal ook wel via een provider. Het probleem is soms dat een provider veel lookups doet en dat bijvoorbeeld Spamhaus dan het IP blokkeert en om betaling vraagt. Als je bij Xs4all zit heb je daar geen last van omdat Xs4all een publieke DNS server beheert voor Spamhaus.

De query-limiet is een probleem dat je hiermee misschien ook kunt oplossen. Door zelf te cachen heb je veel minder uitgaande queries, wat merkbaar sneller is en Spamhaus gaat je dan veel minder snel blokkeren. In professionele situaties is cachen zo goed als verplicht.

Bind is wel redelijk zwaar. Je kunt bijvoorbeeld ook dnsbld gebruiken, dat is lichtgewicht en speciaal gemaakt voor DNSBL's (DNS Block Lists). Goed beveiligen door alleen eigen servers toegang te geven.
MrMarcie @Roel196618 december 2022 11:20
Ik werk met spamexperts. Fantastisch, werkt prima en heb er geen omkijken naar.
En, jij als company/persoon, moet wel zorgen dat je mailinstellingen in DNS e.d. goed staan ingesteld zodat je niet wordt gezien als spam. Dat is een stuk ingewikkelder geworden de laatste jaren maar het is te doen. En een goede hoster doet het voor jouw.
mikeoke @MrMarcie18 december 2022 12:22
Ook ik gebruik SpamExpert voor een aantal domeinen en ben hier al jaren zeer tevreden over.
Mijn webhoster heeft gelukkig SpamExpert en je kunt het daar ook als los product afnemen en volgens mij is intention.nl ook de goedkoopste aanbieder hierin (ik heb nog geen goedkopere gevonden die SpamExpert aanbied)
DJMaze @Roel196617 december 2022 22:35
Tot nu toe merk ik dit vooral bij Outlook/Hotmail.
Microsoft laat alle gmail adressen door en dus gebruiken spammers gmail adressen.
henkkeumus @Roel196618 december 2022 10:41
Tevreden gebruiker van Mimecast hier :). Een goed learning product dat gedrag van gebruikers en mailflows monitored en leert gaandeweg. Support is helaas wat minder bij Mimecast, het is dan ook geen "beginners" product en heb ze gelukkig niet heel veel nodig gehad. Helaas ligt de reactietijd van support hier tussen 1 tot 6 dagen soms.

Goed alternatief is SpamTitan, hiervoor jaren gebruikt en ook echt een top product met super support die altijd binnen ~6u een reply gaf op supporttickets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door henkkeumus op 25 juli 2024 10:22]

