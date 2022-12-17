SpamAssassin is een spamfilter waarmee een mailserver spamberichten kan herkennen. Hiertoe worden een aantal bekende herkenningsmethoden gecombineerd. Zo kijkt het programma naar de inhoud van het bericht en bepaalt aan de hand van een zelflerend filter of het bericht wel of geen spam is; daarnaast wordt ook de hulp ingeschakeld van een aantal blacklists en distributed hash databases op het internet. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.0.0 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Notable changes This release includes fixes for the following: Support for international text such as UTF-8 rules has been completed and significantly improved to include native UTF-8 processing Bayes plugin has been improved to skip common words aka noise words written in languages other than English OLEVBMacro plugin has been improved in order to detect more Microsoft Office macros and dangerous content. It has also been improved to extract URIs from Office documents for automatic inclusion in rules such as RBL lookups. You can now use Captured Tags to use tags â€œcapturedâ€ in one rule inside other rules sa-update(1) tool has been improved with three new options: forcemirror: forces sa-update to use a specific mirror server, score-multiplier: adjust all scores from update channel by a given multiplier to quickly level set scores to match your preferred threshold score-limit adjusts all scores from update channel over a specified limit to a new limit

SSL client certificate support has been improved and made easier to implement with spamc/spamd

DKIM plugin can now detect ARC signatures

More work on improving the configuration and internal coding to use more inclusive and less divisive language

spamc(1) speed has been improved when both SSL and compression are used

The normalize_charset option is now enabled by default. NOTE: Rules should not expect specific non-UTF-8 or UTF-8 encoding in the body. Matching is done against the raw body, which may vary depending on normalize_charset setting and whether UTF-8 decoding was successful.

Mail::SPF is now the only supported module used by the SPF plugin.

Mail::SPF::Query use is deprecated, along with settings do_not_use_mail_spf, do_not_use_mail_spf_query.

SPF lookups are not done asynchronously and you may consider using an SPF filter at the MTA level (pypolicyd-spf / spf-engine / etc) which generates a Received-SPF header that can be parsed by SpamAssassin.

The default sa-update ruleset doesn't make ASN lookups or header additions anymore. Configure desired methods (asn_use_geodb / asn_use_dns) and add_header clauses manually, as described in documentation for the Mail::SpamAssassin::Plugin::ASN.