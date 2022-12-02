Software-update: Kodi 20 bèta 1

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20 van Kodi is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardware decoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1 codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Addons
  • Assorted binary addon fixes/updates - imagedecoder, screensaver, vis.
  • Fix/refactor "multi instance" GUI settings for addons. This work carries on from the PVR binary addons being able to have multiple backend instances (link).
  • New id3 tag metadata stream support for PVR Radio addons (link).
  • Add new SetVideoResolution with max resolution (link).
Database
  • Clean DB was previously broken in earlier Nexus builds. This has now been fixed
Disc
  • Update libbluray to 1.3.2 for all platforms (link).
  • Fix a "double free" issue when ejecting a disk (link)
  • Handle BD_EVENT_DISCONTINUITY (link).
Filesystem
  • UPNP fixes for picture handling (link).
  • First time contributor @ihipop improved support for subtitle formats when accessed via UPNP DLNA (link).
General
  • Fix bookmark resume for .strm files (link).
  • Fix jsonrpc Player.GetProperties response when playback from a widget is done (link).
  • Fix race condition in CJobmanager causing crashes (link)
  • Application refactors. A large effort by @notspiff refactoring some very old code into more manageable chunks.
  • Assorted improvements found by static analysis tools.
  • Write correct duration to tracks in M3U playlists (link).
  • Improvements to the header inclusions for a lot of areas of Kodi. This is a step to improve build times in general that mostly aims to reduce the number of components rebuilt when changes were made in a few extremely common objects.
  • Diagnosed and fixed a race condition in picture thumbnail loading (link).
Input
  • Mouse cleanup (link).
network
  • Another first time contributor @jjlin added support for HTTPS proxies (link).
Unix based platforms
  • Android and Apple platforms now ship with Python 3.11 built in. Python 3.11 is a very notable release due to considerable improvements in CPython regarding speed. Checkout the python release notes for more info.
Android
  • Android builds will now be built as RelwithDebinfo by default for our Jenkins builds. This means nightlies and most other Android builds built by PRs will be with the more optimised RelwithDebinfo instead of Debug. This was done as some issues being investigated by devs was found to be purely cause by the slower Debug build types.
  • A number of improvements
  • More class parameters have been added to allow more corner cases for starting android apps (link).
macOS
  • Prevent crash on exit (link).
TVOS
  • Sensitivity on the Remote has been reduced, and the tooltip and setting has been made more intuitive
Windows
  • Remember window position of Kodi when run in windowed mode (link).
  • First time contributor @sryze fixed a cmake warning for windows building (link).
  • A new setting to allow setting the peak luminance for a display (link).
  • Fixes to slow python usage on UWP platforms (eg Xbox) (link).
PVR
  • Assorted EPG search fixes.
  • Added possibility to browse available PVR client add-ons from PVR settings.
  • Channels and Recordings now can be sorted by provider.
  • Various fixes and performance improvements.
  • Large refactoring improvements.
Favourites
  • Replace favourites dialog with new favourites window, providing different views and other enhancements.
Skinning
  • Added a new infobool System.Setting(hideunwatchedepisodethumbs) (link).
  • Estuary specifics
    • PVR Channel Manager redesign.
    • Click on PVR Home screen section icon now opens Channels window again.
    • Some smaller changes to the PVR OSD.
    • Extend music context menu functionality, add ability to play albums directly from home screen.
    • Extend video context menu functionality.
Subtitles
  • Fix for 3D MVC subtitles not appearing correct when frame packed (link).
Video
  • Inputstream support for AV1 codec (link).
  • Don't attempt to use hardware AV1 decode if forcing software decoding. This fixes AV1 thumbnail generation on devices that don't support AV1 hardware decoding (link).

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer 20 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-12-2022 10:47
10 • submitter: HaNS1443

02-12-2022 • 10:47

10

Submitter: HaNS1443

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

01-'25 Kodi 21.2 21
09-'24 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
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Lifelogger 2 december 2022 18:13
Blijf het toch jammer vinden dat het niet gewoon te installeren is op een Apple TV via de Appstore. Snap dat je zelf iets kunt builden met een developer account, maar dan verloopt het iedere x tijd. Blijf je bezig.

En ja, weet dat er MrMC is. Maar dat is het hem ook gewoon niet. Ik wil gewoon een normale Kodi installatie, als een app op de Apple TV. Ben alleen bang dat dat er nooit zal komen.
crazyboy01 @Lifelogger2 december 2022 19:53
Tja, voor mij is dat de beperking van zo'n beetje alle Apple producten. De vrijheid om zelf te kiezen wat je mag installeren is er bijna niet, dat doet Apple voor je. Overigens ben ik ook een Apple gebruiker, maar loop hier wel constant tegenaan.
Lifelogger @crazyboy012 december 2022 22:56
Dat heb ik eigenlijk alleen met Kodi op de Apple TV. Verder gelukkig nooit problemen met software. Alles wat ik gebruik kan ik prima installeren.
crazyboy01 @Lifelogger2 december 2022 23:23
Klopt, de mainstream apps zijn wel beschikbaar op Apple TV en meer heb je vaak ook niet nodig, tenzij je heel specifieke eisen hebt. Zelfs Kodi zal ook niet gemist worden door de meeste mensen. Maar trok het ook in het brede scala, waar exact deze situatie wel flink vaker voorkomt. Vooral op iOS voel ik me echt beperkt, ik blijf het gebruiken ivm een aantal exclusieve apps die ik nodig heb, maar zou er het liefst van afstappen want de grote concurrent is hier veel makkelijker in. Eigenlijk is het enige Apple apparaat dat ik bezit waar ik me echt vrij voel mijn Macbook, want daar ben je niet gebonden aan een store maar kan je alles openen en installeren wat je wil, zelfs selfsigned troep.
bhartman 2 december 2022 12:39
Ondersteunt deze versie nu ook dolby vision? Of heb je daar nog steeds een custom build (bv Maven) voor nodig?
heeten12 @bhartman3 december 2022 10:15
De ffmpeg versie is bijgewerkt naar 4.4. Helaas zit de fix voor DV .mkv containers pas in ffmpeg 5. DV werkt wel voor .mp4 bestanden

Dus helaas nog steeds afhankelijk van Maven voor .mkv
wim1928 2 december 2022 13:40
Nog steeds niet werkend op Apple M1.
Ik heb wel ergens gelezen dat ze daar wel mee bezig zijn.
Waarom moet dat zo lang duren?
Terwijl Het wel al geruime tijd werkt met VLC
The Zep Man @wim19282 december 2022 14:40
Waarom moet dat zo lang duren?
Leef je uit! ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 juli 2024 03:02]

The Zep Man 2 december 2022 10:50
Het wordt al gehint in de changelog, maar voor de duidelijkheid: de codename van Kodi 20 is Nexus. De vorige was Matrix. Dat is handige achtergrondkennis wanneer je bijvoorbeeld zoekt naar add-ons.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 juli 2024 03:02]

einstein 2 december 2022 13:09
Hmm, een update notificatie voor een beta versie vind ik weinig zinvol. Die installeer ik toch niet.
Bij deze uit de update lijst.

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