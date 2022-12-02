Versie 20 van Kodi is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardware decoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1 codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Addons Assorted binary addon fixes/updates - imagedecoder, screensaver, vis.

Fix/refactor "multi instance" GUI settings for addons. This work carries on from the PVR binary addons being able to have multiple backend instances (link).

New id3 tag metadata stream support for PVR Radio addons (link).

Add new SetVideoResolution with max resolution (link). Database Clean DB was previously broken in earlier Nexus builds. This has now been fixed Disc Update libbluray to 1.3.2 for all platforms (link).

Fix a "double free" issue when ejecting a disk (link)

Handle BD_EVENT_DISCONTINUITY (link). Filesystem UPNP fixes for picture handling (link).

First time contributor @ihipop improved support for subtitle formats when accessed via UPNP DLNA (link). General Fix bookmark resume for .strm files (link).

Fix jsonrpc Player.GetProperties response when playback from a widget is done (link).

response when playback from a widget is done (link). Fix race condition in CJobmanager causing crashes (link)

causing crashes (link) Application refactors. A large effort by @notspiff refactoring some very old code into more manageable chunks.

Assorted improvements found by static analysis tools.

Write correct duration to tracks in M3U playlists (link).

Improvements to the header inclusions for a lot of areas of Kodi. This is a step to improve build times in general that mostly aims to reduce the number of components rebuilt when changes were made in a few extremely common objects.

Diagnosed and fixed a race condition in picture thumbnail loading (link). Input Mouse cleanup (link). network Another first time contributor @jjlin added support for HTTPS proxies (link). Unix based platforms Android and Apple platforms now ship with Python 3.11 built in. Python 3.11 is a very notable release due to considerable improvements in CPython regarding speed. Checkout the python release notes for more info. Android Android builds will now be built as RelwithDebinfo by default for our Jenkins builds. This means nightlies and most other Android builds built by PRs will be with the more optimised RelwithDebinfo instead of Debug . This was done as some issues being investigated by devs was found to be purely cause by the slower Debug build types.

by default for our Jenkins builds. This means nightlies and most other Android builds built by PRs will be with the more optimised instead of . This was done as some issues being investigated by devs was found to be purely cause by the slower Debug build types. A number of improvements

More class parameters have been added to allow more corner cases for starting android apps (link). macOS Prevent crash on exit (link). TVOS Sensitivity on the Remote has been reduced, and the tooltip and setting has been made more intuitive Windows Remember window position of Kodi when run in windowed mode (link).

First time contributor @sryze fixed a cmake warning for windows building (link).

A new setting to allow setting the peak luminance for a display (link).

Fixes to slow python usage on UWP platforms (eg Xbox) (link). PVR Assorted EPG search fixes.

Added possibility to browse available PVR client add-ons from PVR settings.

Channels and Recordings now can be sorted by provider.

Various fixes and performance improvements.

Large refactoring improvements. Favourites Replace favourites dialog with new favourites window, providing different views and other enhancements. Skinning Added a new infobool System.Setting(hideunwatchedepisodethumbs) (link).

(link). Estuary specifics PVR Channel Manager redesign. Click on PVR Home screen section icon now opens Channels window again. Some smaller changes to the PVR OSD. Extend music context menu functionality, add ability to play albums directly from home screen. Extend video context menu functionality.

Subtitles Fix for 3D MVC subtitles not appearing correct when frame packed (link). Video Inputstream support for AV1 codec (link).

Don't attempt to use hardware AV1 decode if forcing software decoding. This fixes AV1 thumbnail generation on devices that don't support AV1 hardware decoding (link).