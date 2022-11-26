Locktime Software heeft versie 5.1.5.0 van NetLimiter uitgebracht, de eerste stabiele uitgave uit de 5.x-serie. Met dit programma kan al het in- en uitgaande netwerk- en internetverkeer in de gaten worden gehouden. Daarnaast kan ook per applicatie worden aangegeven of het met het Internet verbonden mag worden, de maximaal te gebruiken bandbreedte en kan er ook een quotum worden gezet. Een standaardlicentie kost twintig dollar, of dertig voor twee jaar. De changelog sinds versie 4.1.14.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

NetLimiter 5.1.5.0

This is the first final release of NetLimiter version 5. Many thanks for your support, suggestions and bug reports, that you sent us after the release of version 5.1.2.0. Version 5 brings, among other features, support for domain-based rules and new blazing fast traffic Stats system.

We also released a new website with a new shop and most importantly, with a new subscription based licensing model. More about the licenses, registration and what changes for current version 4 users can be found in this article.

Last few months we mainly concentrated on this new website, new shop and all it entails. Thanks for your support and patience. From now on, we plan to focus more on new features like control of thru-going traffic (which will be released soon) and other improvements. We also plan to do more frequent updates, to get any fix and new feature to users as fast as possible.

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Client could not be occasionally stopped while Close in Tray selected.

NetLimiter 5.1.4.0 - Testing

Stats are loaded asynchronously

Custom time active in Stats

active in Stats Small internal changes

Possible client app process hang-up in memory on exit.

Zero value for first sample in Traffic chart.

Minor fixes in DNS cache

NetLimiter 5.1.3.0 - Testing

Connection History asynchronous data loading

Connection History/Stats crash with huge data density

VirusTotal more intelligible messages

Log messages with bugged escape sequences

Domain name resolver not running

Many minor problems

NetLimiter 5.1.2.0 - Testing

You can create domain-based (textual names of internet addresses - like "youtube.com") filter. You can control (block, limit) traffic going to/coming from internet based on full or partial domain names.

New database system. Much faster, more robust and reliable. Supports domain names for IP addresses.

With faster database system more useful data are displayed. Tools to investigate every data transfer anomaly are present. With a few clicks you can

New traffic chart... more efficient and reliable.

Now you can control internet traffic going through your machine (when using ICS or similar methods).

If you have VT account (even free one), you can inspect any file connecting (as displayed on NetLimiter's Activity) to internet for possible malicious intentions.

More accurate priorities based on total internet connection speed.

Lots of much less visible, but still important improvements and fixes.