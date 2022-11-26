Software-update: NetLimiter 5.1.5.0

NetLimiter logo (75 pix) Locktime Software heeft versie 5.1.5.0 van NetLimiter uitgebracht, de eerste stabiele uitgave uit de 5.x-serie. Met dit programma kan al het in- en uitgaande netwerk- en internetverkeer in de gaten worden gehouden. Daarnaast kan ook per applicatie worden aangegeven of het met het Internet verbonden mag worden, de maximaal te gebruiken bandbreedte en kan er ook een quotum worden gezet. Een standaardlicentie kost twintig dollar, of dertig voor twee jaar. De changelog sinds versie 4.1.14.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

NetLimiter 5.1.5.0

This is the first final release of NetLimiter version 5. Many thanks for your support, suggestions and bug reports, that you sent us after the release of version 5.1.2.0. Version 5 brings, among other features, support for domain-based rules and new blazing fast traffic Stats system.

We also released a new website with a new shop and most importantly, with a new subscription based licensing model. More about the licenses, registration and what changes for current version 4 users can be found in this article.

Last few months we mainly concentrated on this new website, new shop and all it entails. Thanks for your support and patience. From now on, we plan to focus more on new features like control of thru-going traffic (which will be released soon) and other improvements. We also plan to do more frequent updates, to get any fix and new feature to users as fast as possible.

New features
  • Many translated texts added
Fixed bugs
  • Client could not be occasionally stopped while Close in Tray selected.

NetLimiter 5.1.4.0 - Testing

New features
  • Stats are loaded asynchronously
  • Custom time active in Stats
  • Small internal changes
Fixed bugs
  • Possible client app process hang-up in memory on exit.
  • Zero value for first sample in Traffic chart.
  • Minor fixes in DNS cache

NetLimiter 5.1.3.0 - Testing

New features
  • Connection History asynchronous data loading
Fixed bugs
  • Connection History/Stats crash with huge data density
  • VirusTotal more intelligible messages
  • Log messages with bugged escape sequences
  • Domain name resolver not running
  • Many minor problems

NetLimiter 5.1.2.0 - Testing

Domain-based filters

You can create domain-based (textual names of internet addresses - like "youtube.com") filter. You can control (block, limit) traffic going to/coming from internet based on full or partial domain names.

Stats database

New database system. Much faster, more robust and reliable. Supports domain names for IP addresses.

Stats UI

With faster database system more useful data are displayed. Tools to investigate every data transfer anomaly are present. With a few clicks you can

Traffic chart

New traffic chart... more efficient and reliable.

Thru-going traffic filtering (not included in this release)

Now you can control internet traffic going through your machine (when using ICS or similar methods).

VirusTotal support

If you have VT account (even free one), you can inspect any file connecting (as displayed on NetLimiter's Activity) to internet for possible malicious intentions.

Priorities (in development)

More accurate priorities based on total internet connection speed.

Many internal changes

Lots of much less visible, but still important improvements and fixes.

NetLimiter Connection Log

Versienummer 5.1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Locktime Software
Download https://www.netlimiter.com/download/nl/netlimiter-5.1.5.0.exe
Bestandsgrootte 14,90MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-11-2022 06:40
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-11-2022 • 06:40

1

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Locktime Software

Update-historie

25-11 NetLimiter 5.3.26.0 0
05-'25 NetLimiter 5.3.24.0 6
01-'25 NetLimiter 5.3.19.0 9
08-'24 NetLimiter 5.3.17.0 3
06-'24 NetLimiter 5.3.15.0 6
06-'24 NetLimiter 5.3.14.0 1
04-'24 NetLimiter 5.3.9.0 12
02-'24 NetLimiter 5.3.8.0 7
11-'23 NetLimiter 5.3.6.0 0
11-'23 NetLimiter 5.3.5.0 0
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CycloneCleaver 26 november 2022 16:14
Oh wauw, ik was altijd een fan van dit programma, en heb dan ook elke versie gekocht. Ik wist niet dat er een nieuwe versie aan zat te komen, maar nu ik lees dat de nieuwe versie niet een eenmalige aankoop is, maar een abonnement, ben ik toch bang dat ze mij kwijt zijn als klant.

Ik hou er niet van om voor programma’s als deze steeds te blijven betalen. Ik betaal liever eenmalig een vast bedrag. Dan weet ik waar ik aan toe ben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CycloneCleaver op 23 juli 2024 17:30]


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