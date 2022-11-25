Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.0.7167

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.7167 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Technician's USB Media
  • Expired technician's media would pop up "Technicians' media has expired" message box twice. This has been resolved.
Imaging
  • We've improved the speed of loading Delta Indexes when there are many Incremental backups in a backup set.
  • Drive Letters were not shown in the Partition Layout view for Dynamic Disk volumes. This has been resolved.
  • Reflect Home or Workstation would show ReFS file systems as "Unformatted". ReFS is now displayed correctly, however, please note that you need Reflect Server or Server Plus for 'intelligent sector copy' images of ReFS formatted drives.
Macrium Reflect General
  • When creating a backup, it was possible to paste in a filename that contained invalid characters. This is now resolved.
  • Reflect maintains a "Recent backup destinations" list for searching existing backups. Occasionally, under certain usage scenarios, the selection state of some of the check boxes on this list could not be remembered. This is now resolved.
  • Leading and trailing spaces are now trimmed for file path edit boxes.
  • ReflectMonitor did not display the Current Progress for Automatic Verification. This has been resolved.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.0.7167
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-11-2022 22:11
11 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

25-11-2022 • 22:11

11

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

10-04 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8843 0
03-12 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8750 8
19-11 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8731 14
09-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8665 3
05-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8576 0
04-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8495 0
02-'25 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447 10
10-'24 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8325 9
10-'24 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8311 18
07-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8110 14
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Macrium Reflect

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Reacties (11)

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nicolaasjan 27 november 2022 07:14
Bugfix uitgebracht:
Bug fixes and Improvements v8.0.7175 - 26th November 2022.

Direct link:
https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe
pimjoosten 25 november 2022 22:38
Deze versie 8.0.7167 is helaas de laatste versie van Macrium Reflect Free. De betaalde Home versie blijft wel gewoon. Zie onderaan deze pagina.
dasiro @pimjoosten26 november 2022 01:00
inderdaad, had ik net deze week dit product ontdekt :/
Macrium Reflect Free - Service Announcement

This is to notify that Macrium Reflect Free Edition is being retired. Security patches will be provided until 1st January 2024, but there are no planned feature changes or non security related updates following this update.

Note: This notice only applies to Macrium Reflect Free.

Please see the section 'Macrium Reflect Free Product - End Of Life (EOL)' in our support policy for more information.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@pimjoosten26 november 2022 11:24
Jammer. Voor mij reden om op zoek te gaan naar een alternatief. Ik vraag mij af of dit een goede stap is gezien mensen minder snel direct een applicatie kopen. De free versie, en wanneer je meer mogelijkheden wilt, een betaalde upgrade, vond ik de beste insteek.
Theo_de_Ripper @pimjoosten27 november 2022 17:50
Ze zeggen wel eens vaker wat. Bitdefender zal ook stoppen met de Free versie maar niks was minder waar _/-\o_
1DMKIIN
@pimjoosten25 november 2022 22:52
Voor zij die binnen dit gegeven willen genieten van 50% BF-korting : het is dé moment ;)
pimjoosten @1DMKIIN26 november 2022 09:33
Ik maak al jaren gebruik van Macrium Reflect Home en heb hier hele goede ervaringen mee. Kopen op Black Friday is dé way to go. Ook op upgrades wordt 50% korting gegeven, alhoewel je misschien wel een trucje moet toepassen. Begin eerst de aankoop van een volledige versie zodat je de couponcode ziet. Stop dan, koop dan een upgrade en voer de couponcode in. Zo heb ik vorig jaar 2 goedkope Family Pack upgrades gekocht voor 50% van de upgradeprijs, dus 25% van de volle prijs (een upgrade heeft al 50% korting). Dit was € 58 incl. BTW voor 8 licenties dus.
Ra_gdd @pimjoosten26 november 2022 11:37
Bedankt voor de tip, heb ze bewaard.

Ik kom van Norton Ghost / Norton System Recovery / Symantec System Recovery.
Geen goede support en licentie kopen zie je bos door bomen niet en nauwelijks updates.

Via via Macrium Reflect leren kennen jaar terug en 30 dagen trial getest voor +/- 15 min.
Dan direct 4 pak Home licentie gekocht.
Was goedkoper dan losse licenties.
2 voor mij en rest voor 2 vrienden.
Doet alles wat SSR kon, eenvoudig, geen bloatware en goed helpdesk.
Hiervoor betaal ik met plezier.
bilkin2005 25 november 2022 23:52
De monitor applicatie werkt niet meer na installatie. Ik heb dit getest onder Windows 10 & 11. Ik zou dus even wachten op een update.

Edit: Blijf bij v8.0.7097

[Reactie gewijzigd door bilkin2005 op 22 juli 2024 17:17]

pimjoosten @bilkin200526 november 2022 09:40
Er worden nog meer fouten gemeld op het forum. Blijf inderdaad bij v8.0.7097. Helaas heb ik net ook gezien dat de skip update notifications functie ook niet werkt in v8.0.7097. De eerste keer dat ik die nodig hebt werkt hij niet... Ik ga het melden op hun forum.
nicolaasjan @bilkin200527 november 2022 07:17
Is gerepareerd in v8.0.7175. :)
Bug fixes and Improvements v8.0.7175 - 26th November 2022

ReflectMonitor
After updating to v8.0.7167, ReflectMonitor would not activate using the Hot-Key sequence, and the Taskbar toast notifications could fail to show. This has been resolved.

Dark Theme
We've fixed an issue with the Dark Theme drawing in the Rescue Media Builder advanced properties.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nicolaasjan op 22 juli 2024 17:17]


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