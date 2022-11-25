Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.7167 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Technician's USB Media Expired technician's media would pop up "Technicians' media has expired" message box twice. This has been resolved. Imaging We've improved the speed of loading Delta Indexes when there are many Incremental backups in a backup set.

Drive Letters were not shown in the Partition Layout view for Dynamic Disk volumes. This has been resolved.

Reflect Home or Workstation would show ReFS file systems as "Unformatted". ReFS is now displayed correctly, however, please note that you need Reflect Server or Server Plus for 'intelligent sector copy' images of ReFS formatted drives. Macrium Reflect General When creating a backup, it was possible to paste in a filename that contained invalid characters. This is now resolved.

Reflect maintains a "Recent backup destinations" list for searching existing backups. Occasionally, under certain usage scenarios, the selection state of some of the check boxes on this list could not be remembered. This is now resolved.

Leading and trailing spaces are now trimmed for file path edit boxes.

ReflectMonitor did not display the Current Progress for Automatic Verification. This has been resolved. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.