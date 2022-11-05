Versie 3.7.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes The queue and history can be filtered using keywords: cat and priority . For example: show name cat:tv .

and . For example: . Use shortcut shift + arrow-key to navigate the queue/history pages.

to navigate the queue/history pages. The backup is now created in a local folder for security.

Recurring backups can be configured using the scheduler.

Improvements to Deobfuscate Final Filenames.

RSS overview shows the rule that accepted the job.

Added option to sort the queue by % downloaded .

. Added option to replace underscores with dots in folder names.

SABnzbd Host input will be validated before being applied.

Moved system load information from the main page to the Status window.

Console logging is now written to stdout instead of stderr .

instead of . Removed Special settings enable_meta , disable_key , replace_illegal , osx_speed and show_sysload .

, , , and . Merged Special settings win_menu and osx_menu into tray_icon .

and into . macOS/Windows: Use Python 3.11, slightly boosting overall performance.

macOS/Windows: Updated UnRar to 6.12.

Windows: Updated MultiPar to 1.3.2.5. API changes Minor improvements in API performance.

Removed fields scripts and categories from queue API call.

and from API call. Moved loadavg from queue to status API call. Bugfixes Free Space Detection was too strict when using Direct Unpack.

File uploads with special characters would be parsed incorrectly.

Passwords from NZB meta-data were tried multiple times.

Passwords were not always supplied to the pre-queue script.

RSS-feed names were not sanitized when renamed.

Make sure short-dates are detected as YY-MM-DD in Sorting.

in Sorting. Show the custom job name in History when the NZB could not be fetched. Upgrade notices The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.