Software-update: SABnzbd 3.7.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • The queue and history can be filtered using keywords: cat and priority. For example: show name cat:tv.
  • Use shortcut shift + arrow-key to navigate the queue/history pages.
  • The backup is now created in a local folder for security.
  • Recurring backups can be configured using the scheduler.
  • Improvements to Deobfuscate Final Filenames.
  • RSS overview shows the rule that accepted the job.
  • Added option to sort the queue by % downloaded.
  • Added option to replace underscores with dots in folder names.
  • SABnzbd Host input will be validated before being applied.
  • Moved system load information from the main page to the Status window.
  • Console logging is now written to stdout instead of stderr.
  • Removed Special settings enable_meta, disable_key, replace_illegal, osx_speed and show_sysload.
  • Merged Special settings win_menu and osx_menu into tray_icon.
  • macOS/Windows: Use Python 3.11, slightly boosting overall performance.
  • macOS/Windows: Updated UnRar to 6.12.
  • Windows: Updated MultiPar to 1.3.2.5.
API changes
  • Minor improvements in API performance.
  • Removed fields scripts and categories from queue API call.
  • Moved loadavg from queue to status API call.
Bugfixes
  • Free Space Detection was too strict when using Direct Unpack.
  • File uploads with special characters would be parsed incorrectly.
  • Passwords from NZB meta-data were tried multiple times.
  • Passwords were not always supplied to the pre-queue script.
  • RSS-feed names were not sanitized when renamed.
  • Make sure short-dates are detected as YY-MM-DD in Sorting.
  • Show the custom job name in History when the NZB could not be fetched.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-11-2022 • 15:06
submitter: GorgeousMetal

05-11-2022 • 15:06

82

Submitter: GorgeousMetal

Bron: SABnzbd

LCP 6 november 2022 13:51
Heeft iemand deze nieuwere versies al werkend op een Netgear ReadyNAS?
iAR 7 november 2022 07:12
Blijft een fijne tool. Nadeel is wel dat het zwaar is voor mijn NAS. Zeker met ssl aan blijf ik toch steken op 25 mbps… :(
Frank1984p 6 november 2022 21:53
Wat is de beste vpn hiervoor?
sus @Frank1984p6 november 2022 23:03
SSL aanzetten. Klaar. VPN is voor torrent
Photonman 5 november 2022 16:10
Zijn er tegenwoordig nog een beetje goeie en betaalbare nieuwsgroepen? Wij hebben ruim 10 jaar supernews gebruikt, maar de retentie was uiteindelijk erg belabberd.
jaenster @Photonman5 november 2022 16:19
Neem een maand een abbo op een dure, zeg het op, wacht een maand en krijg een levenslange aanbieding voor weinig
Marve79 @jaenster5 november 2022 16:42
Zijn er tegenwoordig nog een beetje goeie en betaalbare nieuwsgroepen? Wij hebben ruim 10 jaar supernews gebruikt, maar de retentie was uiteindelijk erg belabberd.
Ik gebruik usenetserver. 80 euro per jaar werkt perfect. Zit er al jaren bij.
Freakster86 @Marve795 november 2022 18:30
Dat is wel erg duur. Tijd terug voor 20$ per jaar afgesloten. Zou met black friday toch eens rondkijken als ik jou was.
Marve79 @Freakster865 november 2022 18:44
Ja misschien goed idee, wordt auto verlengd en ik kijk er eigenlijk niet naar.
FreshMaker @Marve797 november 2022 23:30
2 jaar terug Frugal usenet genomen in een BF aanbieding, destijds zo'n 26€/j met extra servers op andere hostingpartij, en 300GB blockaccount per jaar op blocknews als bonus.

Rond BF in de usenet-reddit rondkijken, en er verschijnt vanzelf wel een vergelijking met pro's en cons topic, waarin á la tweakers tot op de cent en downloadbit vergeleken wordt :+

Vooralsnog zie ik geen reden om dit jaar te switchen, uitermate tevreden
dr86 @Freakster866 november 2022 09:39
Met blackfriday krijg je idd overal 50% aaniedingen
FlorisVN @jaenster5 november 2022 21:06
Eweka, haal in praktijk een retentie van 3000+.
gebruik al meerdere jaren, en erg goedkoop !

Aanrader !
Edmond @FlorisVN5 november 2022 23:54
Ben ik mee eens.
Marius Pc @FlorisVN6 november 2022 11:55
ik heb de laatste tijd met spotnet dat bestanden toegang word geweigerd zou dit aan provider liggen?
FlorisVN @Marius Pc6 november 2022 18:34
geen ervaring mee, maar als ik soms spotnet gebruik gebruik ik enkel de 2.0 officiële versie..

Welke versie gebruik jij ?
EdjuH82 @jaenster6 november 2022 15:33
TweakNews. Elk jaar is een aanbieding voor €2,50 per maand, onbeperkte snelheid
FreshMaker @EdjuH827 november 2022 23:30
Ahja, die zit er bij mijn ISP abbo gewoon bij, naast mijn server ( Frugal ) is het prima te behappen
gamer0308 @Photonman5 november 2022 16:22
Ik gebruik all meer dan 10 jaar eweka zonder klachten. Het is misschien niet de goedkoopste maar werkt altijd. Ook is de retentie en groot + punt.
Marve79 @gamer03085 november 2022 16:45
Retentie is vrijwel nergens een probleem meer. Meer dan 10 jaar vind ik toch veelal onnodig. Sommigen zitten al op 15 jaar en hoger.
Photonman @Marve795 november 2022 17:23
Volgens mij bedoelde hij dat hij al 10 jaar bij eweka zit.
gamer0308 @Marve795 november 2022 18:48
Sorry ik wist niet dat er pas wat gezegd mocht worden als iemand meer dan 15 jaar iets gebruikt. Of misschien begrijp ik u hier verkeerd
Marve79 @gamer03085 november 2022 19:47
Je begrijpt me verkeerd. Ik had het over retentie. Ik heb nog nooit iets ouder gedownload dan 10 jaar eigenlijk. En mij provider heeft 5900 dagen retentie dus ongeveer 16 jaar. Eweka zit ook op zoiets volgens mij dus retentie is nergens nog een probleem eigenlijk.
gamer0308 @Marve795 november 2022 21:22
Ah oke duidelijk. Ik bedoelde met de 10 jaar meer mijn eigen ervaring en niet de retentie. Ik zou het niet weten hoe hoog die is maar ik geloof u graag dat dit zolang is.
ari2asem @Marve795 november 2022 19:34
sorry, maar ik ben het er niet mee eens. ik heb jaren supernews gehad. retentie (en volledige artikelen) bij eweka is vele malen beter dan bij supernews.
duderuud @ari2asem5 november 2022 19:44
Mee eens, ik ben daarom ook overgestapt van Supernews naar Eweka.
Keiran @gamer03085 november 2022 17:52
Hier ook al jaren bij Eweka. In de aanbieding betaal je 2,99 per maand en je hebt de optie om je account te delen.
JonnyTheG @Photonman5 november 2022 16:47
I-Telligent. Wat een super aanbieder. Met deze trek ik mijn gigabit verbinding helemaal open. Plus je mag delen. 40 connecties. En met minder dan 20 red ik het al. Door te delen ka. Het heel voordelig worden.
catserv @Photonman5 november 2022 17:16
Ikzelf ben zeer tevreden met pureusenet onbeperkte snelheid en vele jaren retentie
wbree @catserv6 november 2022 13:38
:)
TheDudez @Photonman5 november 2022 18:07
Eweka even zoeken op aanbieding
En dan ben je rond de 30 kwijt per jaar.
jaaoie17 @TheDudez6 november 2022 10:43
En als dat jaar voor bij is. Blijft het dan rond de 30 euro? En wordt het automatisch verlengt? En is onbeperkt ook echt onbeperkt. Heb een 1 gig verbinding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jaaoie17 op 22 juli 2024 22:55]

TheDudez @jaaoie176 november 2022 10:46
Ze hebben elk jaar een aanbieding. Je kan volgens mij ook stapelen. Is weer even geleden dat ik het heb gedaan
jaaoie17 @TheDudez6 november 2022 10:48
Had et over die Eweka.
TheDudez @jaaoie176 november 2022 10:49
Nee wordt niet automatisch verlengd.
Luchtbakker @Photonman5 november 2022 20:07
Belabberd in welke zin? Dat veel items niet downloadbaar zijn?

Dat komt door vele take-down verzoeken. Ikzelf zit bij easyusenet en heb ook een tijd vipernews gebruikt, en zijn beide gewoon prima. Maar aan niet downloadbare items doe je weinig.
FreshMaker @Luchtbakker7 november 2022 23:35
vandaar dat die retentie slogans een wassen neus is.
Lekker dat je 5000+ dagen retentie hebt, maar voor redelijk veel 'open' items is er binnen een paar uur al een NTD gedaan ( gaat net zó automatisch ;) )

Tegenwoording om eenbeetje compleet te kunnen binnenkrijgen, moet je meerdere aanbieders op verschillende "moederhosts" hebben zitten, en vooral geautomatiseerd werken.
Sonarr en Radarr ( en de andere arrs in de familie ) die erbovenop zitten om het gelijk in te starten.
anzaya @Photonman5 november 2022 21:44
Nog steeds Giganews hier.. aanbod is wel minder dan vroeger..
RNSKNP @Photonman6 november 2022 17:30
Ik zelf ben sinds paar overgestapt op een Blocks pakket in plaats van maandelijks betalen, omdat ik usenet niet meer regelmatig gebruik. Heb met Black Friday een 4 TB block voor $16 afgesloten bij usenetprime, kun je lifetime gebruiken en prima snelheid en retentie! Aanrader.

Edit: prijs toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door RNSKNP op 22 juli 2024 22:55]

Photonman @RNSKNP6 november 2022 20:21
Interessant, wist niet dat dat bestond :)
RNSKNP @Photonman7 november 2022 14:30
Graag gedaan! Zou wel even wachten tot black friday! Want zie dat de prijzen nu fors hoger liggen. Zowel in 2020 als in 2021 koste een 4 TB block met black friday $16, verwacht dit jaar dus weer zoiets.
FreshMaker @RNSKNP7 november 2022 23:38
Hou dan vooral Blocknews in de gaten.
Die stunten op een aantal uren met increasing prices.
500GB blocks die beginnen met 30ct en elke 25 aankopen verdubbelen in prijs.
Zo heb ik er 2 voor 3.25€ kunnen aanschaffen ( en krijg er via mijn lopende abo op een andere server elk jaar 300GB gratis bij )
Als fill server heb ik daar nu 132GB verbruikt in 3 jaar tijd
nietes 5 november 2022 16:46
Zoek een op Eweka coupon heb een jaar voor bijna niks :) :)
YouWotM8 @nietes5 november 2022 17:58
Dank voor de tip! Betaalde 84 euro en via jou manier kost het maar 36 euro 👀👌
nietes @YouWotM85 november 2022 22:10
:)
cyclofosfamide @nietes5 november 2022 22:06
Thnx, gelijk dure Newsxs opgezegd en eweka aangeschaft... Eens kijken of dat lekker werkt.
sploony @nietes7 november 2022 13:05
Zeer goede tip! Bedankt man!
sircampalot 5 november 2022 16:59
Tweaknews deed afgelopen jaren een blackfriday aanbieding, hun ultimate abbo met 80% korting, levenslang.
Komt uit op zo'n 30,- per jaar.
pennywiser @sircampalot7 november 2022 12:29
Met VPN
sircampalot @pennywiser9 november 2022 09:02
Klopt, maar had ik er niet bij gezet omdat het hier over usenet ging.
Bovendien vind ik het dan naar reclame rieken.
Anoniem: 1849202 5 november 2022 18:55
SABnzbd is een geweldig programma i.c.m. Sonarr voor zowel nieuwsgroepen als torrents.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 22 juli 2024 22:55]

BeyondThunder @Anoniem: 18492026 november 2022 08:24
Sonarr, Radarr, Bazarr, Readarr, Prowlarr en er zijn er nog wel een paar. Ken je de interface van de een, dan zal je geen moeite hebben met de interface van de anders. Super oplossingen!!!
Sjah 5 november 2022 19:57
DE default als je linux gebruikt. Zou geen andere goede newsreader weten dan...
jwd42 @Sjah5 november 2022 20:37
Ik ben toen ik problemen met de upgrade naar python 3 kreeg overgestapt naar nzbget. Werkt perfect onder linux en werkt voor zover ik merk ook nog eens sneller.
FreshMaker @jwd427 november 2022 23:43
Ik liep altijd tegen kleine dingetjes aan met nzbget.
En dan ging ik weer terug naar het 'vertrouwde' van SAB ;)

Qua snelheid nooit een issue gehad, altijd de volle verbindingen gekregen, want vaak ( niet altijd ) ligt het aan het aantal threads wat je gebruikt, op de ene server is 5 genoeg, de andere heeft er 50 nodig om volle snelheden aan te tikken ( 25 is het magische getal bij mij ;) )
Binnetie 5 november 2022 19:57
Gebruik al heel erg lang Sunnyusenet en deel deze met vrienden. Zit zelf op ongeveer 16 euro per jaar. Ik heb ooit eens een blockaccount erbij genomen via Cheapnews maar na 8 jaar nog steeds 600 van de 1000GB over.
crazyboy01 @Binnetie7 november 2022 12:20
+1 voor SunnyUsenet. Je ziet altijd dezelfde namen voorbij komen en Sunny is de laatste jaren een beetje ondergesneeuwd, maar voor een redelijke prijs heb je daar gewoon een goed werkende service en de retentie is ook prima en blijft oplopen. Ik heb er zelfs ooit jaren geleden via een link op Tweakers een levenslange korting gekregen (was vgm een tijdelijke actie) waardoor het voor mij nog iets goedkoper is, maar ook de normale prijs is prima.
Binnetie @crazyboy017 november 2022 13:01
Ja erg fijne provider. Toevallig afgelopen weekend nog iets opgehaald van 3900 dagen oud. Dat ging goed :)
Mifuki 5 november 2022 20:19
Hoe werken nieuwsgroepen precies qua content aanbod? Heeft de ene meer en betere kwaliteit content dan de ander, of een specialisatie? Bijv welke is de beste voor ebooks?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mifuki op 22 juli 2024 22:55]

BlaBla1973 @Mifuki5 november 2022 20:32
Aanbod is nagenoeg gelijk overal. Je hebt een indexer nodig die de juiste bestanden vind voor je... De files worden verstopt in kleine stukjes, met ingewikkelde namen, zip en rar. Met zo'n index site ben je instaat om de juiste gegevens te downloaden met via een nzb bestand.
Het verschil in provider is of ze files (moeten/takedown) wissen en hoelang de files beschikbaar zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 22 juli 2024 22:55]

FreshMaker @Mifuki7 november 2022 23:45
Hoe werken nieuwsgroepen precies qua content aanbod? Heeft de ene meer en betere kwaliteit content dan de ander, of een specialisatie? Bijv welke is de beste voor ebooks?
Je hebt nieuwsgroepen - dat zijn de forums, of afdelingen
En je hebt usenet aanbieders, die de groepen aan je leveren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

