Software-update: Snagit 2023.0.1

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft de eerste update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave is de integratie met Slack verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

Feature Updates
  • Improved the Snagit-Slack integration to create a better experience when sharing content to and switching between multiple Slack workspaces.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong webcam device was used after selecting a virtual camera.
  • Fixed an issue where using the Screen Draw keyboard shortcut while a video is finalizing could result in a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where Quick Styles weren't properly applied when multiple Step tool objects of different colors were selected.
  • Fixed an error when editing a .snagx file after saving it to another format.
  • Fixed an issue where using Save As could result in a "Failed to save document" error.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when overwriting changes to certain file formats with Save As.
  • Fixed a crash when switching categories in the Library and then immediately attempting to share.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when dragging items in the Quick Styles pane.
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred after connecting or disconnecting webcam or microphone devices.
  • Fixed an issue where the Share Link button and other sharing options didn't always re-enable properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Screen Draw button sometimes didn’t appear after pausing fullscreen recordings.
  • Fixed an issue where Screen Draw objects didn't always appear on top of the webcam during video recordings.
  • Fixed text wrapping issue in the Finish Sharing dialog.
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2023.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-11-2022 08:45
6 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

05-11-2022 • 08:45

6

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

06-06 Snagit 2025.2.0 6
22-04 Snagit 2025.1.1 5
27-03 Snagit 2025.1.0 7
14-02 Snagit 2025.0.0 12
06-02 SnagIt 2024.3.2 0
16-01 Snagit 2024.3.1 1
15-11 Snagit 2024.3.0 0
09-'24 Snagit 2024.2.3 12
08-'24 Snagit 2024.2.0 9
06-'24 Snagit 2024.1.4 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Snagit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
3
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
swhnld 5 november 2022 10:27
Ik heb het ooit met plezier gebruikt, totdat we gingen virtualiseren en het programma niet lekker meer liep.
Toen de ingebouwde tools leren gebroken van het OS en eigenlijk voldoen die ook al voor heel veel dingen.
Toch denk ik dat je voor het geavanceerdere gebruik geen beter alternatief kunt vinden dan Snagit.
Tegengeluidjes 5 november 2022 10:37
Snagit wordt nog steeds bij ons op werk gebruikt. Ken het programma al wat jaartjes en is en blijft een hele handige tool. Jazeker zijn er ook andere pakketten, maar vaak komen ze niet in de buurt wat deze allemaal kan. Zelf gebruik ik 'm vaak voor de screen capture om heel simpel een bepaalde handeling te laten zien in een software pakket die we gebruiken. Vaak omgezet in handleidingen ook nog.
passer 5 november 2022 10:38
Iemand die Snagit èn Flameshot kent - en ze kan vergelijken?
beerse
@passer5 november 2022 15:30
Er zijn genoeg vergelijk sites ook van screen-capture tools. Volgens mij komt het er bij screen-capture tools vooral op de extra's aan: Gebruik je die niet, dan blijft de interface over: hoe bedien je de screen-capture. En dat is dan vooral net hoe je vingers staan, wat je gewend bent en zo.

TIP: vooral als je ook met remote of virtuele desktops werkt en niet even snel een schermpje kan klikken: Als je met de muis en het kruis werkt, gebruik dan tegelijkertijd de cursor toetsen om pixel voor pixel de selectie te optimaliseren.

Voor mij is Snag-It professioneel-zakelijk vooral het soepele werk en de voor mij goed bruikbare editor zodat even snel handige plaatjes maakt kunnen worden en de overbodige zaken er uit gehaald kunnen worden.

Privé gebruik ik meestal green-shot (uitvoering: Greenshot). (de muis EN cursortoetsen optimale capture werkt hier ook!)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 00:53]

lamello12 @passer7 november 2022 17:11
Ik ken Snag-it en Greenshot. Even op de website van Flameshot gekeken en de indruk gekregen dat dit gewoon een dertien in een dozijn screencapture programma is.
Wat ik mis bij al die standaard screencapure programma's is het gemis van een workflow. Ze hebben allemaal de insteek van 1 screencapture en dan wat simpele bewerkingen er op los laten.

Snag-it is meer van het bulk werk. Daar is een efficiënte workflow met doordachte extra functies die het gebruik zeer prettig maken. Bibliotheken met stempels, minimaliseren functie (=anonimiseren) , en ook OCR.

Ben na jaren GreenShot weer terug bij Snag-it en wil echt niet meer terug.
passer @passer10 november 2022 10:56
Dank je allebei, als ik ooit iets 'stevigers' nodig zou hebben, ga ik naar Greenshot.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq