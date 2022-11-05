TechSmith heeft de eerste update voor versie 2023 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave is de integratie met Slack verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

Feature Updates Improved the Snagit-Slack integration to create a better experience when sharing content to and switching between multiple Slack workspaces. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the wrong webcam device was used after selecting a virtual camera.

Fixed an issue where using the Screen Draw keyboard shortcut while a video is finalizing could result in a crash.

Fixed an issue where Quick Styles weren't properly applied when multiple Step tool objects of different colors were selected.

Fixed an error when editing a .snagx file after saving it to another format.

Fixed an issue where using Save As could result in a "Failed to save document" error.

Fixed a crash that could occur when overwriting changes to certain file formats with Save As.

Fixed a crash when switching categories in the Library and then immediately attempting to share.

Fixed a crash that could occur when dragging items in the Quick Styles pane.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred after connecting or disconnecting webcam or microphone devices.

Fixed an issue where the Share Link button and other sharing options didn't always re-enable properly.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Draw button sometimes didn’t appear after pausing fullscreen recordings.

Fixed an issue where Screen Draw objects didn't always appear on top of the webcam during video recordings.

Fixed text wrapping issue in the Finish Sharing dialog.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.