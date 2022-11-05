Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.7 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 22.7.7 released
We replaced the packet capture tool with a MVC/API rewrite and updated most plugins to use the new setup script facility when doing a start/restart/reload through the RC system. A number of FreeBSD kernel improvements have been included as well.
Although OpenSSL is being updated keep in mind that the current popular vulnerability only exists in version 3 and we still use 1.1.1.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: fix getOID() call for phpseclib 3 while processing CSR
- system: avoid error on installer user creation
- system: show booting banner on dashboard
- interfaces: show attached interface for VLAN device in overview
- interfaces: packet capture MVC/API replacement
- interfaces: fix ARP table name resolve backend issue (contributed by soif)
- firewall: off-by-one in regex for target port range parse
- firewall: support Maxmind unclassified "EU" as selectable country
- firewall: fix possible race condition when changing limit in live log
- firewall: fix sorting bug in aliases list
- firewall: allow the use of "dynamic" interface types in shaper, e.g. IPsec devices
- dnsmasq: remove expired root trust anchor (contributed by Johnny S. Lee)
- firmware: always fetch the signature file to avoid signature issues after upgrades
- firmware: use effective ABI in changelog fetch
- firmware: ignore automatic business plugin and license hint
- intrusion detection: missing OPNsense categories
- ipsec: missing return in controller
- openvpn: use ifctl in link up/down scripts
- unbound: move the removal of pluggable files above the configuration check
- unbound: remove 127/8 from private-address block when rebind protection is enabled
- unbound: make the default private-address items configurable via the advanced page
- unbound: fix possible error while opening DoT page
- mvc: when multiple validation messages are returned wrap each message in a div tag
- mvc: prevent UserExceptions to end up in the crash reporter
- mvc: translate a base field error
- backend: wait 1 second for configd socket to become available
- console: store UUID for VLAN device
- rc: remove obsolete NAME_var_script and NAME_var_mfs support
- plugins: migrate all plugins to NAME_setup script use
- plugins: $verbose argument in plugins_run() is spurious
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.14
- plugins: os-apcupsd 1.1
- plugins: os-frr 1.31
- plugins: os-haproxy 3.12
- plugins: os-maltrail 1.10
- plugins: os-openconnect 1.4.3
- plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.6
- plugins: os-tor 1.9 enables hardware acceleration (contributed by haarp)
- plugins: os-wireguard 1.13
- src: revert "e1000: try auto-negotiation for fixed 100 or 10 configuration"
- src: vxlan: check the size of data available in mbuf before using them
- src: vm_page: fix a logic error in the handling of PQ_ACTIVE operations
- src: cam: provide compatibility for CAMGETPASSTHRU for periph drivers
- src: loader: fix elf lookup_symbol type filtering
- src: zfs: fix a pair of bugs in zfs_fhtovp()
- src: zfs: fix use-after-free in btree code
- src: tcp: finish SACK loss recovery on sudden lack of SACK blocks
- src: igc: remove unnecessary PHY ID checks
- src: ixl: add support for I710 devices and remove non-inclusive language
- src: ixl: fix SR-IOV panics
- src: rc: run NAME_setup before RC_ARG_precmd
- src: u3g: add more USB IDs
- ports: libxml 2.10.3
- ports: nss 3.84
- ports: openssl 1.1.1s
- ports: openvpn 2.5.8
- ports: phalcon 5.1.0
- ports: php 8.0.25
- ports: python 3.9.15
- ports: sudo 1.9.12
- ports: unbound 1.17.0