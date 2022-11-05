Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.7 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

We replaced the packet capture tool with a MVC/API rewrite and updated most plugins to use the new setup script facility when doing a start/restart/reload through the RC system. A number of FreeBSD kernel improvements have been included as well.

Although OpenSSL is being updated keep in mind that the current popular vulnerability only exists in version 3 and we still use 1.1.1.