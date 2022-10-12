Software-update: VMware vSphere ESXi 8.0

VMware ESXi logo (79 pix)Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste decennia een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Versie 8.0 van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New Initial Availability
  • vSphere 8.0 delivers its Initial Availability (IA) release. The IA release is the first release of vSphere 8.0 and is available to all customers. Custom ISO images that use ESXi 8.0 IA as a base image and include OEM firmware and drivers will be available. IA allows all customers access to the latest production-ready vSphere features as early as possible. Once the vSphere 8.0 IA build becomes broadly available through all channels, such as OEM custom images and our partners’ hardware offerings, VMware plans to designate this build as its General Availability (GA) build.
    For more information, read New Release Model for vSphere 8.
Internationalization
  • VMware vSphere 8.0 is available in the following languages:
    • English
    • Italian
    • French
    • German
    • Spanish
    • Japanese
    • Korean
    • Simplified Chinese
    • Traditional Chinesei>

    Components of vSphere 8.0, including vCenter Server, ESXi, the vSphere Client, and the VMware Host Client, do not accept non-ASCII input.

Compatibility
  • ESXi and vCenter Server Version Compatibility
    The VMware Product Interoperability Matrix provides details about the compatibility of current and earlier versions of VMware vSphere components, including ESXi, VMware vCenter Server, and optional VMware products. Check the VMware Product Interoperability Matrix also for information about supported management and backup agents before you install ESXi or vCenter Server.
    The vSphere Lifecycle Manager and vSphere Client are packaged with vCenter Server.
  • Hardware Compatibility for ESXi
    To view a list of processors, storage devices, SAN arrays, and I/O devices that are compatible with vSphere 8.0, use the ESXi 8.0 information in the VMware Compatibility Guide.
  • Device Compatibility for ESXi
    To determine which devices are compatible with ESXi 8.0, use the ESXi 8.0 information in the VMware Compatibility Guide.
  • Guest Operating System Compatibility for ESXi
    To determine which guest operating systems are compatible with vSphere 8.0, use the ESXi 8.0 information in the VMware Compatibility Guide.
    The following guest operating system releases are deprecated or terminated in this release. Future vSphere releases will not support these guest operating systems:
    • Windows Vista, Windows 2003 / R2, Windows XP: Deprecated
    • Oracle Linux 5.x: Deprecated
    • Oracle Linux 4.9: Terminated
    • CentOS 5.x: Deprecated
    • Asianux 3.0: Deprecated
    • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 9 SP4: Terminated
    • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 10 SP4: Deprecated
    • SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12: Deprecated
    • Ubuntu releases 12.04, 18.10, 19.04 and 19.10: Terminated
    • Debian 7.x and 8.x: Deprecated
    • Debian 6.0: Terminated
    • Photon OS 1.0: Terminated
    • Flatcar Container Linux non-LTS releases: Terminated
    • All OS X and macOS releases: Terminated
    • FreeBSD 9.x and 10.x: Deprecated
    • FreeBSD 7.x and 8.x: Terminated
    • Solaris 10.x: Deprecated
    • All eComStation releases: Terminated
    • All SCO releases: Terminated
    • All CoreOS releases: Terminatedi>
  • Virtual Machine Compatibility for ESXi
    Virtual machines that are compatible with ESX 3.x and later (hardware version 4) are supported with ESXi 8.0. Virtual machines that are compatible with ESX 2.x and later (hardware version 3) are not supported. To use such virtual machines on ESXi 8.0, upgrade the virtual machine compatibility. See the ESXi Upgrade documentation.i>

VMware vSphere

Versienummer 8.0
Releasestatus Final
Website VMware
Download https://customerconnect.vmware.com/en/downloads/info/slug/datacenter_cloud_infrastructure/vmware_vsphere/8_0
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-10-2022 • 21:29
87

12-10-2022 • 21:29

87

Submitter: tminos

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

11-04 VMware vCenter Server 8.0 Update 3 34
09-'23 VMware vCenter Server 8.0 Update 2 12
10-'22 VMware vSphere ESXi 8.0 87
02-'22 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c 38
03-'21 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2 5
10-'20 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 1 44
04-'19 VMware ESXi en vCenter 6.7 Update 2 7
10-'18 VMware ESXi & vCenter 6.7 Update 1 10
01-'18 VMware ESXi 6.5 build 7526125 15
10-'17 VMware ESXi 6.5 Update 1 Express Patch 4 19
Meer historie

VMWare ESXi

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Overige software VMWare

Reacties (87)

Cowamundo 12 oktober 2022 22:24
Broadcom neemt VMware over

Ik had begrepen dat bovenstaande overname nogal wat controverse met zich heeft meegebracht (veel personeel verlaat onder andere het bedrijf en er komen flink hogere kosten voor gebruikers van de producten). [gerucht ]Veel grote bedrijven zouden in rap tempo VMware aan het afstoten zijn en Nutanix wordt hierin vaak genoemd als alternatief. Is het daarom nog wel interessant/verstandig om nog in te stappen of te blijven werken met VMware?
Bierkameel @Cowamundo12 oktober 2022 22:58
Nutanix is vooral gegroeid omdat ze er vroeg bijwaren met hun hyperconverged systemen, de hypervisor was niet zo geweldig maar als je simpele VM's wel draaien zijn er tegenwoordig genoeg ESXi alternatieven.
VMware komt op zijn beurt dan weer met vSAN om wat bij Nutanix weg te snoepen en zo blijven ze concurreren.

Als je echt fancy dingen wil doen zoals replicatie tussen VM's en disaster recovery dan ligt VMware nog wel jaren voor op de rest, maar dan heb je ook enterprise plus licenties nodig die niet goedkoop zijn.
mocem @Bierkameel13 oktober 2022 08:45
Ze liggen hiermee op voor omdat niemand er meer in investeert. Als je tegenwoordig wat nieuws maak en moet schalen kies je voor een k8s oplossing.

Overigens VM replicatie en disaster recovery doe ik al jaren niet meer op VM niveau. Een nieuwe op spinnen en een playbook draaien is sneller.
ViPER_DMRT @mocem13 oktober 2022 17:00
Moest hier toch erg om lachen :-D (Als een certified CKA)
(Gaat net even anders)
Anoniem: 368883 @mocem13 oktober 2022 20:50
Maar in de realiteit zit het bedrijfsleven vol met legacy-toepassingen die niet gemaakt zijn om containerized te draaien, en voor wie VM's echt nog wel de beste oplossing is ;)

En dan begin ik nog niet over database servers... veel succes met een Point-In-Time recovery te doen van Postgres op Kubernetes. Nog meer geluk gewenst als je een High-Availability cluster wilt. Wij hebben gekeken naar verschillende operators voor HA setups van Postgres op Kubernetes (van Helm charts, tot operators van CrunchyData en Zalando), maar geen enkele biedt ons de stabiliteit van dedicated VM's of baremetal (zeker als je POI recovery moet doen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 368883 op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Anoniem: 1322 @Bierkameel13 oktober 2022 09:11
Voor replicicatie en DR (+backup) zijn er ook weer veel goede oplossingen. Je kan tegenwoordig ook prima mix-and-match doen. Zelfs tussen hypervisors.
stappel_ @Cowamundo12 oktober 2022 23:11
Het gast financieel heel slecht met Nutanix. Kwartaal na Kwartaal verlies. Aanbod via partners is steeds minder.
vverbeke @stappel_13 oktober 2022 08:10
Recent met de vernieuwing van onze VMware omgeving nog wat "geflirt" met Nutanix. Dat was precies een bende hipsters die hun product probeerde te verkopen op basis van hoe cool het wel allemaal niet was. Op zich geen slecht product in bepaalde cases hé, maar het gaf niet veel vertrouwen. Uiteindelijk ook op een heel aantal vragen nooit antwoord gekregen en nooit een concrete offerte gekregen.
appollonius333 @Cowamundo12 oktober 2022 22:42
Nutanix heb ik nog niet over gehoord. Maar ik hoor de geruchten wel dat veel bedrijven afstappen van VMware vanwege je genoemde redenen. Ik heb recent nog een VMUG licentie aangeschaft, maar daar heb ik eerlijk gezegd wel een beetje spijt van... Ik zal deze volgend jaar ook niet verlengen.

Ik zal eens kijken naar Nutanix, lijkt me wel interessant om me daarin wat te verdiepen.
Jerie @Cowamundo13 oktober 2022 07:20
Proxmox is een prima FOSS alternatief voor ESXi, Debian-based en FOSS.
Anoniem: 1322 @Cowamundo13 oktober 2022 09:10
Is het daarom nog wel interessant/verstandig om nog in te stappen of te blijven werken met VMware?
Vmware leeft al bijna jaren onder controversie. Hun licentie perikelen heeft, neem ik aan, de meeste klanten al weggejaagd. Ik zou simpelweg een businesscase maken en dat beantwoord de vraag wel.

Nutanix wordt hierin vaak genoemd als alternatief.
Nutanix is erg mooi (volgens mij gewoon Xen als Hypervisor) maar knetterduur. Je gaat dus van de ene overpriced oplossing naar de andere dure oplossing (ik wil het niet overpriced noemen). De mensen die je dit vertellen zijn zeker verkopers? Dat is namelijk hun standaard verhaal gezien hun verkoopmarge op VMware momenteel onzeker of in onderhandeling is (vanwege de overname).

Je hoort in grotere organisaties tegenwoordig veel over XCP-ng of andere Xen-based hypervisors.. Maar er zijn zoveel prima keuzes...
DinX @Anoniem: 132213 oktober 2022 11:10
Nutanix gebruikt AHV als eigen hypervisor (KVM als basis).

Prijzen vallen eigenlijk nog wel mee voor de grote bedrijven, die kopen niet aan list price maar krijgen stevige kortingen, zeker op de hardware.
Bij ons gaat VMWare er alles alleszins helemaal uit voor een combinatie van Nutanix oplossingen (compute, storage,...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door DinX op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Anoniem: 1322 @DinX13 oktober 2022 12:09
Thanks ! Nutanix lijkt mij erg leuk om eens mee te werken en ik zie ze geregeld op conferenties. Laat ook wel weer zien dat KVM ook een stabiele optie is.
QaZ. @Anoniem: 132213 oktober 2022 20:52
Helaas heb ik ook wel eens gevraagd aan leveranciers over XCP-ng, maar die waren het nog niet echt tegen gekomen.
Was ook omdat er nog geen ondersteuning is voor Xendesktop vanuit Citrix.
Zelf zitten we er ook naar te kijken, vooral omdat de kosten voor vmware de pan uit rijzen
knarkworst @Cowamundo13 oktober 2022 09:42
Ik kan bevestigen dat het moederbedrijf waar ik voor werk hier inderdaad ook mee bezig is.
Vlak voor de overname van Broadcom had ik nog een contract afgesloten voor 3 jaar.

Blijkbaar werden mijn collega's in Amerika geconfronteerd met hoge prijsverhogingen en word er waarschijnlijk naar Hyper-V overgestapt.
3DDude @Cowamundo13 oktober 2022 10:03
Dit is bij allemaal hoor
Nutanix is overpriced meuk.
Citrix is ook overgenomen en tegenwoordig cloud.com en die hebben ook XenServer en Netscaler weer los als product.
ViPER_DMRT @Cowamundo13 oktober 2022 16:38
Onzin verhaal. En ja, wij betalen -+ 1.6 MIljoen per jaar aan vmware aan licenties.
(NSX-T & Cloud Director vooral)

En nee, dat valt niet eens op aan de total uitgaven per jaar.
MKB land is een ander verhaal, maar vmware is going nowhere.


(~Red Hat RHCE/K8S CKA Linux beheerder bij een grote jongen.)
Airw0lf 13 oktober 2022 00:02
Misschien toch eens naar Proxmox kijken? Versus verder (of instappen) in ESX?
Voor de echte "large Enterprise" misschien minder - maar die zouden in de vorm van Hyper-V bij Microsoft terecht kunnen?
CH4OS @Airw0lf13 oktober 2022 00:19
Dit is inderdaad ook waar ik mee zit te worstelen. Ik doe daarnaast tegenwoordig ook redelijk wat met Docker, zou mooi zijn als ik daar geen aparte VM voor hoef te draaien. :)
Airw0lf @CH4OS13 oktober 2022 00:33
Als je enigszins thuis bent in de Linux wereld kan je Linux op bare metal inzetten. En dan zoveel mogelijk met Docker containers doen. Met daarnaast qemu/kvm voor die ene verloren VM.
Jerie @CH4OS13 oktober 2022 07:23
TrueNAS is nice in dat opzicht. Geen aparte VM voor Docker containers. Maar ik gebruik zelf graag OCI compatible Podman ipv Docker.
volc @CH4OS13 oktober 2022 08:25
In Proxmox kun je ook geen native containers draaien. VMWare heeft wel een OVA/ISO om Photon OS3 als docker host te gebruiken (https://github.com/vmware/photon/wiki/Downloading-Photon-OS)
Anoniem: 1322 @CH4OS13 oktober 2022 08:57
Docker is gewoon veel beter. Non-persistent, netwerk en storage isolatie en enorm veel minder overhead.
Ik draai tegenwoordig meer services op een NAS dan dat ik deed op mijn VMware ESXi host ooit kon.

VMware heb ik vele jaren uitgeleverd en het is een echt enterprise product. Duur en complex om te configureren (zelfs de vCenter appliance werkte niet eens uit de doos) of onderhouden. Het was fantastische techniek maar klanten werden uitgemolken via licentiekosten (wie herinnert er VMEM limitaties nog?).

Ik ben blij dat ik tegenwoordig enkel nog containers en K8 doe. Ook complex maar klanten worden ten minste niet uitgemolken en het is secure by design.
Froos @Anoniem: 132214 oktober 2022 03:00
Beetje jammer dat je oude koeien uit de sloot haalt met vmem. Overigens was de gedachte erachter echt goed bedoeld maar niet goed doordacht.

Docker is een heel andere techniek met hele andere speerpunten. Ja je kunt heel veel moderne apps zowel in containers als in VM’s draaien. Echter, heel veel enterprise software is stomweg nog niet zo ver en heel veel zelf gebouwde applicaties zijn heel duur om te remanufactoren.

Waarschijnlijk zullen veel bedrijven nog jarenlang beide technieken naast elkaar blijven draaien.
Anoniem: 1322 @Froos14 oktober 2022 09:37
Haha, het hele VMEM gebeuren heb ik zo vaak uit moeten leggen aan klanten en die keken mij dan aan alsof ik persoonlijk verantwoordelijk was voor het idee...

Overigens was de gedachte erachter echt goed bedoeld maar niet goed doordacht.
Mwa, ik weet niet goed hoe je dit in goed licht kan zetten. We hadden gewoon (fysieke) processor licenties en VMware wou meer geld zien... Ik zie geen reden anders dan meer geld om dit te doen?

Waarschijnlijk zullen veel bedrijven nog jarenlang beide technieken naast elkaar blijven draaien.
Ja, dat snap ik maar niet als het aan mij ligt. Dit is ook het moeilijke in dit vak, mensen krijgen nu eindelijk in de gaten hoeveel het daadwerkelijk kost om al die servers te draaien (nu ze naar een AWS of GCP moeten). Dan is plots het budget er wel voor....Ook het besef dat die oude software weer draait op oude besturingssystemen (want niemand wil het aanraken) en je hebt daarbij ook nog security problemen van hier tot je datacenter. Ik pak in mijn werk vaak juist die moeilijke ellende aan. Je weet wel, de VM's de 3 IT clubs die ervoor zaten niet aan wouden raken en nu een extreem risico voor de organisatie vormen.
Dus als je je avontuurlijk voelt, ik heb nog wel een paar Windows 2003 Domino servers die er nog uit moeten...

Echter, heel veel enterprise software is stomweg nog niet zo ver
En dat is dan ook de taak die ik krijg. Die 'enterprise' software zal ook nooit zo ver komen. Ze gaan nog eerder voor een 'SaaS' variant die in werkelijkheid op een gare niet-onderhouden Citrix omgeving draait.
Niemand wil dat en zeker de gebruikers niet. En we doen dit eigenlijk allemaal voor de gebruikers...
Froos @Anoniem: 132214 oktober 2022 16:27
Mbt vmem, het kwam erop neer dat er mensen waren die echt dachten dat het gunstiger zou kunnen zijn als ze de licenties op geheugen zouden berekenen. Het punt zat ‘m erin, dat het uitgangspunt bij organisaties als GM en Morgan Chase vandaan kwam. Die schoen paste bij de meeste anderen niet.

Mbt die Domino servers, SUCCES! 😁 ik bedank voor de eer.
ux15 @CH4OS14 oktober 2022 08:37
Hoewel het wel mogelijk is om docker in een container op de hypervisor te draaien wordt dit afgeraden.

Via onderstaande link kun je wat meer info vinden.

https://forum.proxmox.com...-docker-lxc-vs-vm.105140/
CH4OS @ux1514 oktober 2022 08:45
Niet geheel ontopic hier, maar ik zit ergens ook te denken het systeem om te gooien. Linux native erop te zetten, zodat ik daarin Docker of Podman kan draaien, met dan iets als Virtualbox of een andere type 2 hypervisor om een Windows VM te draaien. Ik gebruik dat vooral voor Windows Deployment Services momenteel, maar met Windows 11 is de support daarvoor ook veranderd / wordt dat wellicht iets anders (ik moet daar ook nog even in verdiepen). Dus het beste kan ik gewoon even kijken naar wat mijn use case nu exact is en daarop aanpassen. :)
_Dune_ Moderator OeB @Airw0lf13 oktober 2022 00:37
Hyper-V staat in veel opzichten nog in de kinderschoen tegenover ESX. :) Helemaal als je de VMware producten gaat combineren, ja Microsoft kan ook het nodige, maar als je VMware gewent bent, ga je toch wat missen bij Microsoft op het gebied van virutalisatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Dune_ op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Anoniem: 1322 @_Dune_13 oktober 2022 08:52
Hyper-V voldoet in 99% van de gevallen.. Ook Proxmox of Xenserver voldoet daaraan. De meeste organisaties willen gewoon een stabiel virtualisatie platform met de mogelijkheid om VM's live te migreren en een snapshot te maken. Alle virtualisatie platformen hebben dat al jaren geleden bereikt.

Maar ik ben al jaren uit de VMware game, dus misschien kan je ons verhelderen met schoenen die een organisatie nodig heeft welke alleen VMware kunnen leveren?
Rataplan_ @_Dune_13 oktober 2022 09:26
Het zal aan je usecase liggen. Maar Hyper-V is echt wel een volwassen product. Zeker wanneer je met name Microsoft VM's draait. Je hebt gewoon je clusters, live migrations (ook zonder cluster overigens), HA, replication, als je wil S2D voor je storage, integratie met backup pakketten, het werkt allemaal prima. Wat bij onze klanten daarin een groot voordeel is, is de licensing. Als je meer dan 2 Windows VM's draait (servers althans, desktop OS even geen beeld bij), zit je al gauw tegen een datacenter licentie aan voor je host, omdat je daarmee dan unlimited server VM's mag draaien. En met die DC licentie kan je dus ook gewoon Hyper-V op datacenter draaien, waar je dan meteen alle toeters en bellen beschikbaar hebt als je wil.
Daarnaast is de driverondersteuning in Windows gewoon een stuk breder dan met VMWare, elke fabrikant van converged NICs en HBA's en wat heb je allemaal brengen supported drivers voor recente Windows Server OS'en. Dat is alleen bij aanschaf een punt; kies je voor VMWare moet je zorgen dat je supported hardware hebt, net als bij MS natuurlijk. Maar de ondersteuning bij MS is gewoon breder.

We hebben jaren VMWare gedaan, en was VMware certified zelfs, maar ik kan zelf weinig use-cases meer bedenken waar de extra kosten van VMWare mee gerechtvaardigd kunnen worden. VMWare wérkt overigens prima in mijn ogen hoor, alleen het voegt in mijn (onze) ogen heel weinig toe aan een product wat je toch al gekocht had (mits je dus veel MS VMs draait).

Ik ben benieuwd waarin Hyper-V in de kinderschoenen staat? Er zijn vast een aantal goeie argumenten maar ben oprecht benieuwd :)

[edit] typo's

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Fr0zenFlame @Rataplan_13 oktober 2022 11:23
Mijn ervaring is ook dat HyperV een prima product is.
Bij mijn vorige werkgever draaide we alles in een zogenaamde Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) setup met Storage Space direct (S2D) in tegenstelling tot conventionele setups met centrale data stores.
* Windows 2019 Core setup.

De performance hiervan is ongekend. Natuurlijk zijn er de typische Microsoft "quirks" waar je om heen moet werken zoals;
  • In S2D Hyper-V clusters regeneratie parameter/flag staat out of the box op parallel, dit kan je beter op sequentieel zetten als je je omgeving responsive wilt houden in het geval van regeneren
  • Networking: Minimaal 25GB network per node, datadistributie switches, SET gebruiken (i.p.v. LACP 802.3AD) en zaken als RDMA/iWARP/RoCE en VMQ goed inrichten
Maar als je dat allemaal goed inricht en je kunt overweg met Powershell/WindowsCore dan is het een prima product en in mijn ogen zeker niet minder dan VMWare, zeker in Windows omgevinge waar je geen gedoe hebt met vaage hypervisor intergratie tools/agents.
Rataplan_ @Fr0zenFlame13 oktober 2022 11:44
S2D in combinatie met NVMe storage is erg snel ja, als je netwerk laag in orde is uiteraard. Toch vallen wij met name om de complexiteit meestal terug op een storage device, wat daar ook écht voor gemaakt is (een fatsoenlijke SAN dus) in plaats van een commodity OS wat dit maar even 'erbij' moet doen. Met name in het begin (S2d op Server 2016) hebben we wel serieus veel gedoe gehad met met corrupte volumes, repairs die niet wilde starten na een reboot, enorme performance issues, ReFS issues icm S2D... troubleshooten is dan toch lastiger. Met name omdat (destijds althans) bij MS support ze eigenlijk ook geen idee hadden.
Mijn persoonlijke voorkeur is sindsdien nog steeds een fiberchannel san met rappe storage / ssd's en naar elke node 2x 16 of 32gbps voor redundancy. Maar overal is iets voor te zeggen natuurlijk :)
Fr0zenFlame @Rataplan_13 oktober 2022 11:56
Zeker NVMe in combinatie met SSDs (uit mn hoofd hadden wij 8x 860 EVO SATA 3 2,5 inch 1 TB SSD per node x 6 nodes).

Storage-jobs (regeneren) was wel een hoofdpijn dossier tot we dat hadden aangepast naar sequentieel.
Bij elke update ronde was de I/O load niet te doen. Het gekke is dat het voor de uiteindelijke doorlooptijd bijna niet uit maakt... onze ervaring dan.

Heel herkenbaar, als het over HCI en S2D gaat is de officiele support ver te zoeken.
Er is ook weinig over te vinden helaas, uiteindelijk vind je het wel maar dat is zeker iets waar ze kunnen verbeteren.... al is de doelgroep misschien te klein.

Uiteindelijk hebben wij uiteindelijk de 2 "Trunked bonds" van 2x 25GBPS samengevoegd tot 1 van 4x 25GBPS. We hadden nog wel een 1GBPS LAN<>USB mesh netwerk onderling om in het geval van nood of onderhoud er voor te zorgen dat we een 'heartbeat network' hadden. Met name om te voorkomen dat je dus corruptie krijgt als nodes elkaar kwijt raken.
smartsys @Fr0zenFlame13 oktober 2022 17:19
Networking: Minimaal 25GB network per node, datadistributie switches, SET gebruiken (i.p.v. LACP 802.3AD) en zaken als RDMA/iWARP/RoCE en VMQ goed inrichten
Hier zeg je iets heel moois. Dat je al die zaken goed moet inrichten.
Dit is niet eenvoudig en veel mensen hebben hier nog nooit van gehoord.
Bij VMware zijn dit soort zaken standaard uit de doos "goed" ingericht. Mogelijk niet "perfect", wel goed genoeg om er in 99% van de gevallen geen extra wijzigingen aan door te hoeven voeren.

Vooral in de meer traditionele en kleinere virtuele omgevingen met laten we zeggen tot 10 hosts en block based storage is ESXi naar mijn mening een veel betere en stabielere keus.
HyperV vraagt veel meer specialistische kennis en met S2D ligt het kosten omslag punt toch wel bij grotere (>10 hosts) oplossingen.

Om het goed te implementeren en door de lage drempel die Microsoft biedt zijn veel kleine HyperV omgevingen simpelweg verkeerd ingericht en met block based storage is HyperV gewoon een rampzalige oplossing door het gebrek aan een filesystem dat native shared locking ondersteund.
Hierdoor loop je performance én stabiliteit mis.
Veel hiervan ligt grotendeels aan de partij die de implementatie doet, maar Microsoft maakt dit ook erg makkelijk mogelijk. Je zet iets aan en het werkt. Dat het dan matig werkt staat nergens, maar helaas is het wel het geval.
Met ESXi ligt de kennis drempel iets hoger, maar uit de doos werkt het gewoon goed en stabiel en met block storage schaalt het ook redelijk simpel op naar behoorlijk grote omgevingen.
vSAN biedt vergelijkbare features en performance als S2D, maar ook hier zitten weer redelijk prijzige licenties gekoppeld.
Fr0zenFlame @smartsys13 oktober 2022 17:51
Klopt hoor wat je zegt, ik denk ook dat je de spijker op zn kop slaat 8)7
In ons geval (en veel bedrijven) zijn/waren we een Microsoft house en hadden we SA en alle cores afgekocht waardoor de Hyper-V implementatie ook gewoon kosten technisch veel interessanter is dan dure VMWare licenties + de certificeringen die je daarbij nodig hebt om weer aan normeringen te voldoen.

Wij kwamen van een XenServer > Nutanix (PoC) omgeving af naar Hypver-V.
I/O was KEY voor de performance/user eXperience op de RDS servers, in ons geval was daarom de stap naar HCI de juiste.

Ik denk overigens ook dat je Hyper-V ook prima "Out of the box" kunt inzetten met een centrale storage (Netapp/Pure/EMC what have you).
Dat is KISS maar heb je niet de voordelen van "data locality".
* helaas kan dat dan weer niet via NFS maar moet je wel een goed storage netwerk in richten als je met iSCSI/LUNs/FC gaat werken maar dat geldt net zo zeer voor VMWare.

In VMWare heb je vSAN maar mijn indruk hiervan is dat VMWare (en misschien is het niet correct) via allerlei acquisities functionaliteit aan elkaar knoopt en dat je overal weer extra licenties voor nodig hebt.

Maar goed, als je dingen simpel wil is er altijd nog de optie "Go Cloud".
In mijn optiek zou je met de juiste kennis net zo goed een goed werkende Hyper-V infra neer kunnen zetten :) Alles valt of staat uiteindelijk met kennis en de juiste inschattingen (schaalbaarheid etc) maken.

Onder de streep zijn het 2 prima producten imo.
Rataplan_ @smartsys13 oktober 2022 18:28
Ik zie niet waarom hyperv rampzalig op blockdevices zou zijn; clustering met CSV en daar is je oplossing. Niet native in het file system wat mooier zou zijn, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat t rampzalig of slecht werkt.
smartsys @Rataplan_17 oktober 2022 14:46
Het is een extra laag boven op het filesystem en die laag is al tig jaar niet verder ontwikkeld.
Met NTFS als filesystem werkt het allemaal best, maar met ReFS als filesystem loop je tegen een boel beperkingen op. Ga eens zoeken op CSV met ReFS en je ziet wat ik bedoel. Is al vanaf Server 2016 het geval en nu met Server 2022 nog steeds.

Microsoft heeft ingezet op SMB3 in combinatie met HyperV.
S2D maakt SMB3 shares en dan heb je geen last van sharing. Iedere host benaderd dezelfde share en locking gebeurd op file niveau.

Voor kleine omgevingen heb ik eens na zitten denken over bijv. 1 dikke fileserver met 2 of 3 HyperV hosts en een fysieke backup server. Die ene fileserver vervangt dan je Storage Array. Is wel iets minder hoog beschikbaar, maar als beschikbaarheid niet nodig is, zijn wel betaalbare en snelle oplossingen te realiseren.
Rataplan_ @smartsys17 oktober 2022 15:55
Eens; zie Rataplan_ in 'VMWare vSphere ESXi 8.0' een paar reacties hierboven. S2D met ReFS is een ramp geweest voor ons, en dat gaan we simpelweg niet meer doen voorlopig. Persoonlijk heb ik nog steeds liever een separaat storage netwerk (liefst fibrechannel) en een separaat productie-lan waar al je normale VLANs overheen gaan. Converged is prima mits je adapters snel genoeg zijn, maar in geval van problemen wordt troubleshooten er niet perse gemakkelijker van. Je zit dan met je QoS, DCB, en PFC settings op host en switch niveau, wat de configuratie en troubleshooten een heel stuk complexer maakt.
In ons eigen rack draaien we nu twee fibrechannel SANs met twee fibreswitches voor de storage en elke machine heeft 2x 10Gbps voor het netwerk, dat is meer dan genoeg voor ons want het is dus niet gedeeld met de storage. Dat koste onder de streep minder geld dan een S2D oplossing met 25 of 40Gbps NICs (ben even kwijt waar we ook alweer voor gingen) en de bijbehorende peperdure switches. En dan heb je een SAN die gemaakt is voor storage, en een host die gemaakt is voor virtualiseren. Je host hoeft dan ook geen performance meer in te leveren om storage te regelen, S2D volumes / containers te repairen en noem maar op. Daarnaast zou ik liever mn infra op een proven filesystem draaien (NTFS dus) ondanks z'n beperkingen, dan met ReFS wat nog steeds in de kinderschoenen staat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Airw0lf @_Dune_13 oktober 2022 09:44
Mmm - dat betwijfel ik. Tot aan de opkomst van virtualisatie was het te doen gebruikelijk om voor elke applicatie een server in te zetten. Met de toename aan verwerkingscapaciteit stonden veel van die dingen niks te doen. Dit pak je aan met de inzet van een hypervisor. Hoewel je tegenwoordig in veel gevallen met Docker en Kubernetes uit de voeten kunt. Dus ik verwacht dat de inzet van hypervisors op termijn vervangen wordt door Docker (of iets vergelijkbaars).
SilentDecode @Airw0lf13 oktober 2022 22:21
Mij maakt het persoonlijk geen worst uit wat VMware doet, ik blijf toch wel ESXi draaien. Ik heb een paar maand geleden een nieuwere machine gekocht dan dat ik eerst had, maar niet vanwege de upgradeeisen van vSphere 8, maar eerder voor stroomverbruik. Die ik nu heb, is 100% compatibel met vSphere 8, dus ik zit nog wel even op ESXi.
GekkePrutser 12 oktober 2022 22:24
Oh wow ESXi 8 is uit!

Ik hoop dat er wat gewerkt wordt aan betere drivers want ik heb allerlei van die mods ('flings') moeten gebruiken (van VMWare zelf) omdat met versie 7 mijn ethernet poorten niet meer werkten.

Maar dat maakt de hele installatie een stuk ingewikkelder helaas. Nouja, we gaan maar weer aan het upgraden.

Zijn er geen nieuwere versies van macOS die ondersteund worden?? Ik draai het nog op een oude Mac Mini juist om deze reden: Op Apple hardware worden macOS VM's ook ondersteund.
Step @GekkePrutser12 oktober 2022 22:33
macOS ondersteuning is er niet meer sinds Apple voor M1+ is gegaan i.p.v. Intel.

Daarnaast zijn een aantal community flings nu geïntegreerd. Ethernets die voorheen met een custom image op v7 geregeld moeten worden werken nu out of the box.
GekkePrutser @Step12 oktober 2022 22:34
macOS ondersteuning is er niet meer sinds Apple voor M1+ is gegaan i.p.v. Intel.
In 7.0 (ook de laatste U3) zit het er anders nog gewoon in, zelfs met moderne OS versies (Monterey is gewoon een selecteerbare optie en die is na de M1 transitie uitgekomen!). Vergeet niet dat macOS nog steeds voor intel wordt uitgebracht! Dus ik had toch wel Ventura support verwacht aangezien dat ook gewoon nog steeds voor intel macs komt.

Edit: Het staat idd ook in de lijst van verwijderde Guest OS'en hierboven. :'( Sinds deze release 8.0 dus niet meer. Wat jammer.
Daarnaast zijn een aantal community flings nu geïntegreerd. Ethernets die voorheen met een custom image op v7 geregeld moeten worden werken nu out of the box.
Oh dit is heel erg fijn!! Bedankt, ik ga het proberen. Mijn Mac Mini zal wel op 7.0U3 moeten blijven maar ik heb nog een veel grotere server ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

anboni @GekkePrutser13 oktober 2022 00:21
Ik hoop dat er wat gewerkt wordt aan betere drivers
Waarschijnlijk niet. VMware heeft een behoorlijk uitgebreide HCL (Hardware Compatibility List) en als iets daar op staat, kun je er redelijk op rekenen dat het werkt. Oudere hardware en consumenten/prosumer hardwre wordt over het algemeen heel beperkt ondersteund, stomweg omdat daar geen markt voor is.
citruspers 12 oktober 2022 22:24
Jammer dat ze ook deze release weer een hoop drivers de nek om hebben gedraaid. Met name betaalbare 10Gbe kaarten zoals de Mellanox CX3 (die ik had gekocht omdat 7.0 mijn CX2's niet meer ondersteunde) die er uit gaat vind ik erg jammer.
SilentDecode @citruspers12 oktober 2022 22:51
Jammer dat ze ook deze release weer een hoop drivers de nek om hebben gedraaid. Met name betaalbare 10Gbe kaarten zoals de Mellanox CX3
De meeste dingen die ze niet meer ondersteunen, is inmiddels bijna 10 jaar oud. Een keer houd het op. Dit is die keer. Het blijft ook Enterprise software natuurlijk. Ze kunnen niet eeuwig support bieden op oude hardware.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SilentDecode op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Mopperman @SilentDecode13 oktober 2022 06:33
Ik ben jaren enterprise server admin geweest bij een multinational. Wij werkte in die tijd nog met bijv. Tape backups. Nieuwe machines werden bijna steevast esxi. Bij een overstap naar een nieuw systeem werden vaak HBAs van het oude systeem (vaak 7-10 jaar oud) gewoon over geprikt omdat ze hun werk goed genoeg deden. Als je een enterprise product hebt wil je er ook wel “lang” van gebruik kunnen maken, een driver verwijderen van werkende hardware voelt gewoon als verspilling van hardware en weer meer e-waste.

Destijds begreep ik (3 jaar terug) overigens dat veel esxi klanten de overstap maakte naar hyper-v en proxmox, en waar mogelijk Azure.
Mellow Jack @Mopperman13 oktober 2022 07:18
Kijk maar eens naar de hcl van vmware cloud foundation... mooie suite maar idd wel wat e-waste
Jerie @Mopperman13 oktober 2022 07:26
Broadcom is blijkbaar gek op e-waste.
Scriptkid @Jerie13 oktober 2022 09:54
broadcom verkoopt hardware,

dus wat doe je dan je hardware promoten en de support cyclus verkleinen,

Beetje zelfde als HP jaren geleden altijd zij je moet een Raid1 onder je exchange databases doen, terwijl de PLA dat juist niet ondersteund, maar ja HP is een hardware vendor dus meer hardware is beter toch.
Blokker_1999 @Mopperman13 oktober 2022 14:01
Ergens hoop ik toch dat je vandaag de dag echt niet meer gaat besparen op dat soort van elementen. Nieuwe server kopen met goede support om dan een oude HBA erin te steken die al jaren out of support is. En wat heeft de grootste kans van als eerste te falen? Die HBA natuurlijk.
Mopperman @Blokker_199913 oktober 2022 18:35
De tape backup units werden over gezet gelijktijdig met een overstap naar cloud backups. Je oude tapes wil je wel kunnen blijven lezen, maar deze bewuste multinational wilde hier niet verder in investeren.
itlee @Mopperman13 oktober 2022 20:40
Die mensen die zijn overgestapt naar hyper v hebben 100% kapot veel spijt... Je hebt zoveel beheer extra met hyper v dan esxi. Esxi kan je makkelijk een jaar laten draaien zonder 1 reboot en uitvallen doet t al helemaal niet... Hyperv is veel te gevoelig als hypervisor laag.
M2M @SilentDecode12 oktober 2022 23:42
Maar waarom zou je een werkende driver uit een stuk software slopen? Een vinkje "use at your own risk" of iets dergelijks is voor een grote groep amateur-gebruikers ruim voldoende. Voor pro's werk je normaliter met hardware die gecertificeerd is en krijg je soms een custom VMWare image van HP of Dell mee, specifiek voor de machine in het rack.
Fermion @M2M12 oktober 2022 23:49
Maar kan je drivers van versie esx 7 host ook op esx 8 host installeren?
Jerie @M2M13 oktober 2022 07:25
Dat is deprecated. Terminated is daadwerkelijk RIP maar deprecated zal nog wel werken voor the time being.
SilentDecode @M2M13 oktober 2022 08:44
Maar waarom zou je een werkende driver uit een stuk software slopen?
Omdat een driver niet per sé altijd onderhouden word door de fabrikant ervan. Drivers worden niet gemaakt door VMware, dat doen de fabrikanten. En als de fabrikant vind dat het niet nuttig meer is om drivers te bouwen voor een apparaat, dan hebben we daar maar mee te leven eigenlijk. Vaak is dat wel pas na 10 jaar, dus ik snap het wel. De kosten om de driver te laten bestaan en doorontwikkelen bij bugs, zijn veel groter dan de userbase van dit apparaat, ondanks dat het om tientallen duizenden homelabbers in alleen de EU gaat.
Een vinkje "use at your own risk" of iets dergelijks is voor een grote groep amateur-gebruikers ruim voldoende.
Klopt, dat zou een mooie optie zijn, ben ik het mee eens. Maar ook dit hangt weer samen met dat verhaal van hier boven.
Anoniem: 1322 @M2M13 oktober 2022 09:17
Alles kost geld en je wil de boel lean-and-mean houden.
De klanten zijn uiteindelijk enterprise ondernemingen en hardware support voor veel zaken eindigen ook. Waarom dan nog moeite stoppen in onderhoud van drivers die (waarschijnlijk) de fabrikant zelf al niet meer ondersteund.

Het is een van de redenen waarom ik ook ben afgestapt van ESXi dus ik begrijp je probleem. Maar ik snap VMware ook wel... Ik heb een aantal NICs nog werkende gekregen met een losse package maar na de daaropvolgende update moest ik wel iets anders gebruiken.
aadje93 @SilentDecode13 oktober 2022 00:26
Maar waarom werkt het dan wel op Debian bijvoorbeeld ;)
SilentDecode @aadje9313 oktober 2022 21:51
Debian is gewoon OSS, als iemand denkt 'laat ik drivers gaan bouwen' dan kan dat. Bij ESXi kan dat niet zomaar, zeker niet na wat ze hebben gedaan met de driversupport van 6.x naar 7.x.
itlee @SilentDecode13 oktober 2022 20:36
10gbit blijft 10gbit... En of dat nou een 8jr of een 2 Jr oud kaartje is maakt toch niet uit?
SilentDecode @itlee13 oktober 2022 21:46
Je weet dat zo'n interface ook een ASIC heeft die support moet hebben hé?! Die chips gaan gewoon uit support. Ik kan dat niet anders maken..
itlee @SilentDecode17 oktober 2022 22:43
Klopt, als ze die driver in esx niet veranderen is er niks aan de hand. De hardware is volop te krijg r in de tweedehands markt dus daar zie ik ook geen problemen.
GekkePrutser @citruspers12 oktober 2022 22:43
Ja de Ethernet op mijn mac mini werkte met 7.0 al niet meer, gelukkig de Apple Thunderbolt ethernet toevallig weer wel :?

Hoop dat die het in deze versie ook nog gewoon doet...

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

Froos @citruspers14 oktober 2022 03:03
Ter info: veel drivers worden door de derde partijen zelf geproduceerd. Als zij stoppen met de support voor hun eigen producten, dan heeft dat natuurlijk consequenties “down the line”. Net als bij andere platformen kun je niet eindeloos spullen blijven supporten.
Muggie 13 oktober 2022 01:24
Ok, ze zijn overgenomen en de licentiekosten zullen gaan stijgen uiteindelijk, ik zie weer allemaal commentaar overal waaronder hier, maar wie noemt een volwaardig enterprise alternatief met minimaal dezelfde functionaliteiten tegenover dezelfde tarieven die nu gehanteerd worden?
Anoniem: 1322 @Muggie13 oktober 2022 09:21
Genoeg keuze, toch? Van Citrix Xenserver tot XCP-ng. En dan kun je ook nog de KVM of Hyper-V route gaan.

met minimaal dezelfde functionaliteiten
Dat is altijd zo'n rare uitspraak... VMware heeft wel 10.000 'functionaliteiten'. Maak een business case met de dingen die je nodig hebt en je vind je eigen antwoord. Of betaal de hoofdprijs omdat je te lui bent om Google te openen :Y)
Rataplan_ @Muggie13 oktober 2022 09:28
Ik wil het graag omdraaien; wat biedt VMware wat anderen niet bieden? Oprechte vraag overigens, niet flauw bedoeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

habbekrats 13 oktober 2022 05:04
Op mijn bedrijf hebben we een kleine cluster waarop een een stuk of 12 vm's draaien. De komende tijd gaan we kijken naar een upgade. Een deel van de hardware is +5 jaar.
De belangrijkste hangen aan een vsan. Draait allemaal 6.7
Ik schrok even van de kosten van de esxi en bijbehorende vcenter.

Er staat inmiddels een Proxmox test server te draaien. Licentiemodel is super simpel.
We nemen dan waarschijnlijk wel afscheid van de vsan.
Mellow Jack @habbekrats13 oktober 2022 07:19
Je bent ook wel veelste klein om een serieuze vmware klant te zijn :p
nelizmastr @habbekrats13 oktober 2022 07:54
6.7 is per deze maand end of life, dus ‘t wordt ook wel tijd ;)
Scriptkid @habbekrats13 oktober 2022 09:57
meschien toch eens kijken naar cloud oplossing,

met die kleine hoeveelheden is het meestal niet interesant om onprem te blijven en ben je veel duurder uit en heb je minder hoge beschikbaarheid.
blinchik @Scriptkid13 oktober 2022 10:22
12 vms lijkt me inderdaad wat te weinig voor VMWare en dan wordt het wel heel duur. Hangt ook een beetje van de benodigde storage, bandbreedte en memory nodig, een ook van de applicaties. Niet alles is voor cloud geschikt (bv legacy boekhoudproducten) en het kan ook heel duur worden. 2 kleine servers, ssd er in, mirrorring met Proxmox is en dan offsite backup is misschien geen slecht idee.
Rataplan_ @Scriptkid13 oktober 2022 10:33
Voor standaard diensten als web, SQL, AD, mail, Dynamics en dat soort spul kan je natuurlijk niet tegen cloud-oplossingen op (qua kosten dan). Maar zo gauw je VM's moet hebben die moeten kunnen performen (stel je wil een RDS omgeving draaien) dan lopen de kosten ZO snel ZO enorm op dat bv colocatie al snel interessant wordt. Wij draaien zelf veel RDS omgevingen voor verschillende klanten, geen gestandaardiseerde omgevingen dus, en we hebben eens bekeken wat dat zou kosten bij Azure. Daar zat meer dan een factor twee in tov zelf hosten met colocatie. En dan telden we met 3 jaar afschrijving waarbij we in de regel toch wel 4-5 jaar doen met machines voor ze weggaan. Maargoed wij zijn zelf beheerders, en kùnnen (en willen) het zelf beheren.

Alles heeft zn voor en nadelen natuurlijk. Onze ervaring is dat alles maar in de cloud gooien 'omdat iedereen dat doet' vaak toch op een deceptie uitdraait en vaak ook zeker niet goedkoper is.
Scriptkid @Rataplan_13 oktober 2022 15:00
moet je uiteindelijk wel apples en apples gaan vergelijken en de kosten voor hosting location, koeling, disaster recovery voor de hardware , maintenance, backup, verzekering, hardware en manuren mee gaan nemen in je berekening voor het onderhouden van je hardware anders kom je idd al gauw uit op een heel verschil maar als je alles gewoon mee neemt valt het best wel mee al dan niet goedkoper.

Beetje SAN met 3 Hosts 2 switches en 2 firewall routers inc licenties is alleen in aanschaf al gouw tussen de 150 - 500K, Daar kan je aardig wat voor in Azure of AWS doen.
g1n0 12 oktober 2022 22:13
Screenshot uit het jaar nul, mag wel een keer geupdate worden :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door g1n0 op 22 juli 2024 22:29]

pven @g1n013 oktober 2022 09:01
@Drobanir
arjen888 13 oktober 2022 08:40
Enig idee of ik een mac mini 2012 zou kunnen upgraden naar versie 8, heb een guide op internet gevonden. Maar ben bang dat bijv ethernet niet meer werkt, iemand ervaring?
Blokker_1999 @arjen88813 oktober 2022 14:03
macOS is geen ondersteunde guest meer in ESXi 8, zou dus afraden van die upgrade te doen.
arjen888 @Blokker_199913 oktober 2022 14:17
Bedankt! Maar ik gebruik geen mac os guest os, als je dat bedoelt :). Hij hangt in de meterkast met Pi-hole, Home Assistant en Vpn server :)
Fr0zenFlame 13 oktober 2022 11:31
Tegenwoordig ga ik meer met VMWare doen dan HyperV.

In m'n homelab gebruik ik op mn Synology DS1821+ VMM & Docker voor wat VMs en containers.
Ik wil dit echter uitbreiden met een Gigabyte BRIX 4770R die ik nog heb staan, dus ik kon gelijk vSphere 8 Downloaden :-) , helaas ben ik in dit geval afhankelijk van de community drivers voor de onboard Realtek NIC, wat me nog niet goed is gelukt. Dit blijf ik toch wel een manco vinden bij VMWare (de hardware support).. de laatste keer dat ik hier mee werkte in een Homelab setup werd in eens mn Dell Poweredge niet meer support.

* Ik begrijp uiteraard dat dit een enterprise product is en dat ze niet alles willen/kunnen blijven supporten.
Maargoed, veel ervaring/learning wordt ook gedaan in de thuis omgeving en je kan niet verwachten dat iedereen bleeding edge enterprise hardware thuis heeft staan.
Insomnia1988 @Fr0zenFlame13 oktober 2022 11:42
* Ik begrijp uiteraard dat dit een enterprise product is en dat ze niet alles willen/kunnen blijven supporten.
Maargoed, veel ervaring/learning wordt ook gedaan in de thuis omgeving en je kan niet verwachten dat iedereen bleeding edge enterprise hardware thuis heeft staan.
Inderdaad, ik heb nu momenteel een DL360 G9 staan en heb er de laatste versie van ESXI opgekregen 7.
Echter was dit niet mogeijk met een DL380 G8. ik experminteer ook veel thuis.
Ik weet nog dat je met esxi 5 nog driver kon toevoegen dit is mij met de nieuwe esxi versie niet meer gelukt.
RedStar85 13 oktober 2022 09:59
Misschien mis ik iets maar het downloaden lijkt niet te lukken.

Grote melding in het geel
You either are not entitled or do not have permissions to download this product.
Check with your My VMware Super User, Procurement Contact or Administrator.

If you recently purchased this product through VMware Store or through a third-party, try downloading later.
Ik heb al verschillende browsers geprobeerd. In het verleden ook wel gedoe gehad met de vmware website maar het lijkt nu gewoon niet te werken.
Clueless
@RedStar8513 oktober 2022 10:56
Lijkt bij mij voor de gewone bitjes e.d. gewoon te werken. In ieder geval voor vCenter en ESXi?
Je SnS is wel gewoon actief? Kan me voorstellen dat je die niet mag downloaden als dat niet het geval is.

Ik krijg die melding die jij krijgt overigens wel als ik naar de "VMware NSX 4.0.0.1 Limited Edition" ga die listed is onder vSphere (we hebben zelf E+ licenses). Ga ik dan weer naar "VMware NSX 4.0.0.1" dan mag ik die ook gewoon downloaden (again omdat we die licenses hebben...).

Kon gisteren overigens vCenter en de Dell Custom ISO al downloaden dus voor onze omgeving zijn we good to go.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

