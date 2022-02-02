Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste decennia een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Enkele dagen geleden is 7.0 Update 3c van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgekomen en de changelog sinds update 2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c
Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2d
- If your source system contains the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 release (build number 17630552) or later builds with Intel drivers, before upgrading to ESXi 7.0 Update 3c, see the Resolved Issues and Known Issues sections, and the VMware vCenter Server 7.0 Update 3c Release Notes.
- ESXi 7.0 Update 3c delivers bug and security fixes documented in the Resolved Issues section, and VMware knowledge base articles 86255, 86158, 85982, 86283, and 86100.
Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2c
-
ESXi 7.0 Update 2d delivers a fix for ESXi hosts failing with a purple diagnostic screen due to a PCPU preemption error on Dell EMC PowerFlex. For more information, see the Resolved Issues section.
Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2a
-
ESXi 7.0 Update 2c delivers bug and security fixes documented in the Resolved Issues section.
- VMware removed the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 offline and online depots from all sites on March 12, 2021 due to an upgrade-impacting issue. Build 17867351 for ESXi 7.0 Update 2a replaces build 17630552 for ESXi 7.0 Update 2. All Components and Bulletins in the ESXi 7.0 Update 2a build are updated and replace the Components and Bulletins from the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 build.