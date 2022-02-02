Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c

VMware ESXi logo (79 pix)Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste decennia een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Enkele dagen geleden is 7.0 Update 3c van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgekomen en de changelog sinds update 2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2d

  • ESXi 7.0 Update 2d delivers a fix for ESXi hosts failing with a purple diagnostic screen due to a PCPU preemption error on Dell EMC PowerFlex. For more information, see the Resolved Issues section.

Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2c

  • ESXi 7.0 Update 2c delivers bug and security fixes documented in the Resolved Issues section.

Changes in VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2a
  • VMware removed the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 offline and online depots from all sites on March 12, 2021 due to an upgrade-impacting issue. Build 17867351 for ESXi 7.0 Update 2a replaces build 17630552 for ESXi 7.0 Update 2. All Components and Bulletins in the ESXi 7.0 Update 2a build are updated and replace the Components and Bulletins from the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 build.

Versienummer 7.0 update 3c
Releasestatus Final
Website VMware
Download https://blogs.vmware.com/vsphere/2022/01/announcing-availability-of-vsphere-7-update-3c.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-02-2022 10:29
38 • submitter: tminos

02-02-2022 • 10:29

38 Linkedin

Submitter: tminos

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

02-02 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c 38
03-'21 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2 5
10-'20 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 1 44
04-'19 VMware ESXi en vCenter 6.7 Update 2 7
10-'18 VMware ESXi & vCenter 6.7 Update 1 10
01-'18 VMware ESXi 6.5 build 7526125 15
10-'17 VMware ESXi 6.5 Update 1 Express Patch 4 19
08-'17 VMware vSphere 6.5 Update 1 36
10-'16 VMware vSphere 6.5 24
02-'11 VMware ESX(i) 4.1 update 1 build 348481 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

VMWare ESXi

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

VMWare ESX Server

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Besturingssystemen Overige software VMWare

Reacties (38)

-Moderatie-faq
-138038+125+22+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0YoMarK
2 februari 2022 11:03
Vmware heeft er echt een drama van gemaakt het afgelopen jaar. Hopelijk gaat deze update breken met deze trend.
0CH4OS
@YoMarK2 februari 2022 11:11
Kun je misschien even toelichten waarom je dit vindt?
+2YoMarK
@CH4OS2 februari 2022 12:25
Alle 7.03x updates gereleased zijn terug getrokken. Dit heeft voor flinke downtime gezorgd bij klanten. Eigenlijk kan je stellen dat 7 update 3 niet bestaat voor productie gebruik.
Er zijn wel vaker problemen geweest met updates bij Vmware, maar dat je in 3-4 maanden tijd het niet voor elkaar krijgt om een stabiele 7.x versie te releasen is toch wel erg.

Edit: hier is wat Vmware er zelf van vind https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/86398
Kortom U3(pulled), u3a(pulled), U3b(pulled).

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 2 februari 2022 12:29]

+1SilentDecode
@YoMarK2 februari 2022 12:39
Eigenlijk kan je stellen dat 7 update 3 niet bestaat voor productie gebruik.
U3c is gevalletje 'so far so good', maar heb het wel op m'n testserver draaien, zodat ik m'n main homelab build niet onderuit gooi :).
+1jvr
@SilentDecode2 februari 2022 19:20
Ik blijf erbij dat ze de log4j ook via een update hadden moeten doen.... Hoe het nu ging, vind ik op zijn zachts gezegd onnodige geklooi.
0SilentDecode
@jvr2 februari 2022 20:56
Ik blijf erbij dat ze de log4j ook via een update hadden moeten doen....
Die update... Dat is deze.

De workarounds die ze posten, vind ik geweldig, want ze zijn er met de kippen bij. In het begin was het even verschrikkelijk vervelend (zakelijk gezien helemaal), maar nu is er een update die de Log4J troep opruimt.
0jvr
@SilentDecode4 februari 2022 14:11
JA dat snap ik, na 2 maanden.
En 6.7 klanten moeten er nog op wachten.

Ik vind het gedoe met scriptjes echt getob.
0beerse

@jvr3 februari 2022 13:24
Log4j heeft niets maar dan ook niets met esx te maken. Of laat ik het anders zeggen: Java en vooral dit soort java libraries horen naar mijn idee niet op een esx-server thuis, zelfs niet op de beheer interface.
Wel met de VSPhere beheer omgeving en zo. Dat dan weer wel.
Maar aan de andere kant: Wie heeft het beheer-netwerk voor de esx-omgeving aan internet hangen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 3 februari 2022 13:25]

0jvr
@beerse4 februari 2022 14:13
De aanvallen komen niet alleen via internet ;-)
+2dycell

@CH4OS2 februari 2022 11:53
Geen idee wat hij hiermee bedoelt maar na jarenlang VMware bij klanten uitgeleverd te hebben kan ik rustig zeggen dat hun update en upgrade acties heel vaak misgaan. Je had echt kennis nodig van het product en moest altijd eerst in een lab uitrollen om alle nieuwe 'hiccups' te kennen zodat de boel niet omvalt als je bij de klant zit.

Als het eenmaal draait, heb je geen problemen maar upgrades zijn soms lastig. Daarnaast lezen mensen nooit de releasenotes goed en zit men naderhand met problemen.

Een paar voorbeelden:
Issues that May Occur
The VCSA installer opens a white blank window
The white window of the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA) installer opens when you run the VCSA installer application in Windows. You cannot choose any options. This issue may occur when you run the installer multiple times on the same computer.

Possible solution
Go to the directory used by the VCSA installer:
C:\Users\user_name\AppData\Roaming\installer
Where user_name is the name of your Windows user account from which you execute the VCSA installer
Delete the installer directory mentioned above.
Run the VCSA installer again. The installer should work and display the interface elements correctly.

Pre-upgrade check fails at stage 2
This error occurs at stage two when the upgrade is almost finished.
Pre-upgrade check result: Internal error occurs during VMware vSphere Update manager pre-upgrade checks.

Dit is trouwens allemaal niet ongewoon voor 'Enterprise software'. Je hebt meestal een consultant nodig voor upgrades. Niet fijn maar zeker niet ongewoon.
+1sIRwa3
2 februari 2022 11:20
Ik vind het vooral jammer dat ze enorm veel hardware support hebben laten vallen met versie 7. Ik snap de beweeg reden, maar het wordt wel steeds duurder als thuis gebruiker om compatible hardware te vinden.
+1fastbikkel
@sIRwa32 februari 2022 11:27
Nu zou ik graag VMware thuis willen gebruiken, maar was het sowieso al niet heel duur om een praktische VMware oplossing thuis te draaien?
Ik heb het dan o.a. even over de licenties voor je software.
Mischien ben ik verwend door de jaren heen en ik zie mezelf geen gratis versie installeren omdat ik dan best veel functionaliteiten mis.
+1blinchik
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 11:50
Je kan ESX gratis gebruiken, maar niet alle features (bv HA).

Kijk thuis ook eens naar Proxmox, daar heb je gratis wel alle functionaliteiten zoals HA in. Ik gebruik beide en vind voor sommige dingen Proxmox eigenlijk wel handiger.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blinchik op 2 februari 2022 11:50]

+1reisert
@blinchik2 februari 2022 14:33
HA is een functie die beschikbaar is in een cluster, dus met een vCenter. vCenter is niet gratis...
+1Clueless
@reisert2 februari 2022 15:40
Voor $200 per jaar kan je helemaal los gaan met eval licenties die een jaar geldig zijn.

De VMUG Advantage subscription heeft EVALExperience als feature met de eerder genoemde licenties:
  • VMware vCenter Server Standard
  • VMware vSphere® vCloud Suite Standard (includes vRealize Suite 2019 Enterprise and vSphere Enterprise Plus)
  • VMware vSphere® 7
  • VMware Cloud Foundation
  • VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu Basic
  • VMware Cloud Director
  • VMware NSX Data Center Evaluation
  • VMware vRealize Network Insight
  • NSX Load Balancer
  • VMware vSAN™ 7
  • VMware Site Recovery Manager
  • VMware vRealize Orchestrator
  • VMware Horizon® Advanced Edition
  • VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon®
  • VMware Fusion Pro
  • VMware Workstation Pro
+1blinchik
@reisert2 februari 2022 16:46
Ja, dat zei ik :-) HA is niet gratis. De meeste features die beperkt zijn, heb je ook op cluster niveau (behalve ook #cpu's en memory dacht ik).

Vermits de OP zei dat hij niet echt beperkingen wilde, raadde ik aan om eens naar Proxmox te kijken. In Proxmox zit alles wel gratis (uiteraard moet je 2 servers hebben), inclusief dingen zoals "vMotion", of als je 3 servers hebt kan je ook Ceph (distributed filesystem) gebruiken.
+1lazybones
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 16:06
Ik draai sinds kort vSphere 7 op een Minisforum HM90 (AMD Ryzen ™ 9 4900H, 8 Cores/16 Threads, 32GB RAM en 1TB M2) en dat werkt buitengewoon goed.
https://store.minisforum.com/pages/product
Aangepaste ISO installer gemaakt met de netwerkdriver er in zodat 1 van de 2 netwerkpoorten gebruikt kan worden (de 2.5Gbit poort), die andere 1Gbit poort werkt niet in vSphere, maar kan ik met pass-through wel aan een VM koppelen. En dat bij gemiddeld 10Watt stroomverbruik gemeten aan het stopcontact.
+1YoMarK
@lazybones2 februari 2022 18:12
Leuk ding. Ik heb eens naar de X400 gekeken als potentiele optie(vervanging HP Microserver gen8), maar beide NIC's waren niet aan de gang te krijgen. Ik wist niet dat de HM90 2.5Gbit NIC het wel deed, maar er is vrij weinig over te vinden.
Ik zie dat de HM90 ook 2x 2.5inch slot heeft. Ben benieuwd of die het wel doet, en of je daar RAID1 op zou kunnen draaien(ESXI).
+1lazybones
@YoMarK3 februari 2022 17:14
Was even een uitzoekwerkje, maar de chip die gebruikt wordt voor die 2.5Gbit poort is eentje die wel een driver heeft voor vSphere 7, alleen moet je die nog wel in de installer verwerken. Die 2 stuks 2.5" plekken ga ik nog wel uitproberen dus ik kan kijken of dat werkt. RAID 1 draai ik er normaal niet op, want ik maak backups en replicas.
+1YoMarK
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 12:46
In feite werkt het nog steeds overal op, maar 7.x heeft met name een heel uitgeklede ondersteuning voor NIC's(Realtek b.v, aanwezig bij veel NUC alternatieven). In de praktijk moet je goed kijken welke hardware je koopt voor ESX 7x, en bij 5x en 6x was dat veel makkelijker. Gelukkig worden bepaalde USB nics wel ondersteund, dus er is voor niet al te veel geld wel een werkende oplossing te regelen.
+1Clueless
@YoMarK2 februari 2022 16:09
Naja wat ze bij de release van 7.0 gedaan hebben is dat ze de VMKlinux Driver stack de nek om hebben gedraaid. Maar dat is een proces wat ze in 6.5 al gestart hebben door daar waar nodig over te schakelen naar het native driver model.

Zie ook hier: VMware vSphere Blog - What is the Impact of the VMKlinux Driver Stack Deprecation?

Zoals je zelf al aangeeft zijn er inmiddels wel wat Flings die voor Native driver support zorgen voor bepaalde consumer-grade hardware. Hiermee is de support nog niet 100% op oude niveau maar zijn de vaak belangrijkste zaken wel omheen te werken.

Voorbeelden:
- Community Networking Driver for ESXi - Bevat drivers voor diverse Intel consumer-grade NICs zoals bijv. diverse Intel NUCs.
- Community NVMe Driver for ESXi - Bevat drivers voor diverse NVMe devices van ADATA/Micron/Crucial/Silicon Motion.
- USB Network Native Driver for ESXi - Bevat drivers voor diverse USB NICs gebaseerd op bepaalde Realtek, Aquantia en ASIX chipsets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Clueless op 2 februari 2022 16:10]

+1Simply_jeroen
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 11:29
Je kan gewoon VMware esxi 7 downloaden en gebruiken. Is gratis voor thuis gebruik. Licentie krijg je via de vmware site

[Reactie gewijzigd door Simply_jeroen op 2 februari 2022 11:29]

0gabba25
@Simply_jeroen2 februari 2022 11:39
Is vmware workstation dan niet gewoon een optie?
0fastbikkel
@gabba252 februari 2022 11:57
Die is best prijzig vind ik. Als alternatief gebruik ik dan maar oldskool virtualbox.

Ik had een werkende VM oplossing op mn FreeNAS, maar ik krijg daar geen VM meer aan de praat sinds een aantal updates geleden. Nu met TrueNAS werkt het nog steeds niet.

ESXI kijk ik mischien wel weer eens naar, maar voor nu vind ik het wel prima.
+1h0pman
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 12:43
Fijnste gratis tegenhanger die ik momenteel in gebruik heb is xcp-ng + Xen Orchestra sources.

Op het werk beheren we nog steeds een vmware omgeving maar de Xen vind ik soms zelfs fijner werken, ook al ziet het er een beetje oudbollig uit.

Xen heeft gewoon een installscript op GitHub staan als je de sources variant wilt gebruiken, deze is gratis.
0Marve79
@fastbikkel2 februari 2022 15:05
Voor thuis/gratis gebruik zou ik gewoon Proxmox gebruiken.
0beerse

@gabba253 februari 2022 13:28
Kan ESXi dan niet meer als gast onder VMwareWorkstation? Dat was ooit een mooie omgeving om een vsphere omgeving te testen en evalueren.

Helaas krijg je bij een VMware certificering geen workstation licentie meer. Dat waren nog eens tijden.
+1Dennisb1
@sIRwa32 februari 2022 11:26
Ze richten zich ook niet op de thuisgebruiker maar de Enterprise gebruiker.

Maar dat klopt wel ook voor Enterprise moet je behoorlijk upgraden steeds. Gelukkig is de support voor 6.5 en updates naar mijn weten nog steeds gaande.
+1starfight
@Dennisb12 februari 2022 11:29
klopt, maar wel maar tot oktober dit jaar...
+1Clueless
@starfight2 februari 2022 16:14
Geldt overigens ook voor 6.7.

End of General Support for vSphere 6.0 (66977)
The End of General Support for vSphere 6.0 is March 12, 2020. To maintain your full level of Support and Subscription Services, VMware recommends upgrading to vSphere 6.5 or vSphere 6.7. VMware has extended the general support for vSphere 6.5 to a full six years from date of release, which means the general support for vSphere 6.5 will end on October 15, 2022. The End of General support for vSphere 6.7 will be on October 15, 2022.
0Punkbuster
@sIRwa32 februari 2022 12:22
proxmox is veel handiger voor thuis. ;)
+1Shiver1976
2 februari 2022 10:39
Het staat er niet direct bij, maar deze versie is inclussief de 'log4j' patch.
+1GroteVoet459
@Shiver19762 februari 2022 14:07
Vreemd,

In de Resolved Issues staat:
CVE: N/A

En dit lijkt me nu juist iets om mee te scoren.
+1Romius
@GroteVoet4592 februari 2022 15:32
Wel voor VCenter: https://docs.vmware.com/e...-70u3c-release-notes.html

Apache log4j is updated to version 2.17 to resolve CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046. For more information on these vulnerabilities and their impact on VMware products, please see VMSA-2021-0028.
0GroteVoet459
@Romius2 februari 2022 15:59
Thanks.

Maar da's dus v2.17.0, en nog niet v2.17.1 ...
+1ronaldpj
2 februari 2022 10:42
Prachtig plaatje van de "oude" op flash gebaseerde client, maar die is sinds versie 7.0 niet meer beschikbaar :). Alleen nog de HTML5 client.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True