Astonsoft heeft versie 10.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.1 (Pro & Free) See the total number of email messages for mail folders (enable by clicking on View->Total Number of Emails)

Convert tabs from notes into new notes (right click on a tab and choose Convert to Note) **

Insert current date and time quickly in last used format using a shortcut (Ctrl+Space by default)

Copy path or clear browsing history by right clicking on the navigation toolbar in Notes

Availability of your recent search history in the quick search bar

Weather in EPIM Today **

New layouts in Mail: Class view (in groups) and Wide view (in groups)

More accurate list of connected users for EssentialPIM Pro Business **

Improved synchronization with Outlook.com / Outlook for Microsoft 365 and OneDrive **

Horizontal and vertical grid lines in Passwords

Several improvements for the floating feature in Tasks **

Much faster handling of large email messages (>= 100 MB)

Text formatting works again when creating Labels and Envelopes **

Couple of improvements for the Send Newsletter feature **

Fixed horizontal scrolling in notes with the Word Wrapping option disabled

Couple of fixes regarding synchronization of mail with MS Exchange

Fixed inability to delete message rules in Mail after filtering them

Many other performance improvements and bug fixes ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro