Software-update: VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 1

Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste jaren een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Enkele dagen geleden is 7.0 Update 1 van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgekomen met de volgende releasenotes:

What's New
  • ESXi 7.0 Update 1 supports vSphere Quick Boot on the following servers:
    • HPE ProLiant BL460c Gen9
    • HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus
    • HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen9
    • HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus
    • HPE ProLiant XL225n Gen10 Plus
    • HPE Synergy 480 Gen9
  • Enhanced vSphere Lifecycle Manager hardware compatibility pre-checks for vSAN environments: ESXi 7.0 Update 1 adds vSphere Lifecycle Manager hardware compatibility pre-checks. The pre-checks automatically trigger after certain change events such as modification of the cluster desired image or addition of a new ESXi host in vSAN environments. Also, the hardware compatibility framework automatically polls the Hardware Compatibility List database at predefined intervals for changes that trigger pre-checks as necessary.
  • Increased number of vSphere Lifecycle Manager concurrent operations on clusters: With ESXi 7.0 Update 1, if you initiate remediation at a data center level, the number of clusters on which you can run remediation in parallel, increases from 15 to 64 clusters.
  • vSphere Lifecycle Manager support for coordinated updates between availability zones: With ESXi 7.0 Update 1, to prevent overlapping operations, vSphere Lifecycle Manager updates fault domains in vSAN clusters in a sequence. ESXi hosts within each fault domain are still updated in a rolling fashion. For vSAN stretched clusters, the first fault domain is always the preferred site.
  • Extended list of supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu versions for the VMware vSphere Update Manager Download Service (UMDS): ESXi 7.0 Update 1 adds new Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu versions that UMDS supports. For the complete list of supported versions, see Supported Linux-Based Operating Systems for Installing UMDS.
  • Improved control of VMware Tools time synchronization: With ESXi 7.0 Update 1, you can select a VMware Tools time synchronization mode from the vSphere Client instead of using the command prompt. When you navigate to VM Options > VMware Tools > Synchronize Time with Host, you can select Synchronize at startup and resume (recommended), Synchronize time periodically, or, if no option is selected, you can prevent synchronization.
  • Increased Support for Multi-Processor Fault Tolerance (SMP-FT) maximums: With ESXi 7.0 Update 1, you can configure more SMP-FT VMs, and more total SMP-FT vCPUs in an ESXi host, or a cluster, depending on your workloads and capacity planning.
  • Virtual hardware version 18: ESXi Update 7.0 Update 1 introduces virtual hardware version 18 to enable support for virtual machines with higher resource maximums, and:
    • Secure Encrypted Virtualization - Encrypted State (SEV-ES)
    • Virtual remote direct memory access (vRDMA) native endpoints
    • EVC Graphics Mode (vSGA).
  • Increased resource maximums for virtual machines and performance enhancements:
    • With ESXi 7.0 Update 1, you can create virtual machines with three times more virtual CPUs and four times more memory to enable applications with larger memory and CPU footprint to scale in an almost linear fashion, comparable with bare metal. Virtual machine resource maximums are up to 768 vCPUs from 256 vCPUs, and to 24 TB of virtual RAM from 6 TB. Still, not over-committing memory remains a best practice. Only virtual machines with hardware version 18 and operating systems supporting such large configurations can be set up with these resource maximums.
    • Performance enhancements in ESXi that support the larger scale of virtual machines include widening of the physical address, address space optimizations, better NUMA awareness for guest virtual machines, and more scalable synchronization techniques. vSphere vMotion is also optimized to work with the larger virtual machine configurations.
    • ESXi hosts with AMD processors can support virtual machines with twice more vCPUs, 256, and up to 8 TB of RAM.
    • Persistent memory (PMEM) support is up twofold to 12 TB from 6 TB for both Memory Mode and App Direct Mode.
Versienummer 7.0 update 1
Releasestatus Final
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/en/web/vmware/downloads/info/slug/datacenter_cloud_infrastructure/vmware_vsphere/7_0
Licentietype Betaald

12-10-2020 14:10
44

12-10-2020 • 14:10

Bron: VMware

Reacties (44)

+2Vorkie
12 oktober 2020 14:22
Schik niet als je ineens wat kleine VM's erbij krijgt als je laatste vCenter installeert :)

vSphere Cluster Service VM

https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/80472
0Fallout
@Vorkie12 oktober 2020 14:38
Te laat, ik heb ondertussen al een bruine onderbroek
0boevertje
@Fallout12 oktober 2020 16:39
Same! :P was leuk om ineens 2 VM's gedeployed te zien worden :?
+1CH4OS
12 oktober 2020 14:27
Ik zou intussen ook graag willen dat er een container platform was, ook (Docker) container hebben immers flink aan populariteit gewonnen tegenover virtualisatie zoals met VMWare. VMWare heeft ook wel een optie om containers te kunnen draaien binnen ESX(i), maar is - helaas - betaald en kost dan ook serieus wat duiten, jammer genoeg.

De increased resource maximums is nice, maar ik neem aan dat dit alleen voor de betaalde variant is en de gratis versie dus nog altijd vrij beperkt blijft? :)

Een andere optie voor op mijn wensenlijstje is 2FA / TOTP authentication. Ik begrijp dat dit (vooralsnog) alleen in vCenter zit, maar anno 2020 mag je verwachten dat over de gehele linie security serieus genomen wordt.
+1eth0
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 14:42
> Ik zou intussen ook graag willen dat er een container platform was

Die zijn er, genoeg, kijk eens naar Kubernetes, Openshift en zo zijn er nog wel meer...
+1CH4OS
@eth012 oktober 2020 14:52
Ik weet van Kubernetes en Openshift, maar voor huis-, tuin- en keukengebruik is dat een beetje overkill. Ik zit met een situatie waarin ik eigenlijk een soort hybride zou willen. Ik heb namelijk een Windows VM, die ik graag behouden wil voor wat zaken, dan zou ik vervolgens zonder een aparte VM graag ook wat containers willen draaien. De hypervising laag heb ik dus óók nodig, maar heb niet de grootte (of financiële middelen) dat een Kubernetes of Openshift omgeving voordeel biedt en ESXi (free) heb ik al draaien... Ik heb nu dus een aparte (Debian) VM waarop ik Docker heb draaien, maar voor mijn gevoel geeft dat wat overhead. O+

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 12 oktober 2020 14:58]

+1deputy
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 14:56
Ik heb ongeveer dezelfde setup en draai docker op Alpine Linux... Is heel klein en geeft dus iets minder overhead... (hele installatie is 600MB)

[Reactie gewijzigd door deputy op 12 oktober 2020 14:57]

+1CH4OS
@deputy12 oktober 2020 15:00
Ja, maar je hebt nog steeds een VM er tussen zitten. Ik zou dus van die VM af willen.
Ik weet dat het kan met de vSphere Integrated Containers, maar dat is onderdeel van een betaald pakket en zou graag zien dat hier ook een gratis variant van komt. :)

Op de download pagina van VIC staat namelijk het volgende:
Customers with current vSphere Enterprise Plus, vSphere Remote Office Business Office Advanced (ROBO) licenses can now download the VMware Integrated Containers packages below.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 12 oktober 2020 15:09]

+1FireDrunk

@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 21:02
Kijk eens naar Proxmox, dat kan beide tegelijk (en meer).
0computerbart
@CH4OS13 oktober 2020 09:31
Wat FireDrunk hier zegt + dat Proxmox ook niet de beperkingen van ESXi free heeft. Probeer het eens, prachtig product!
+1FMFREAK
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 15:34
Ik hoorde laatst dat de laatste OpenShift (4.5) het zelfs kan omdraaien. Dan kan je VM's in een pod draaien, ja ook Windows, op een hypervisor.
Misschien daar toch eens naar kijken.
+1PrismSub7
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 15:58
Klinkt als proxmox (qemu + lxc (draai zelf ook docker, ook al is niet supported)) of windows server (in core mode met hyper-v + docker).

Maar merk zelf weinig verschil tussen native of virtueel. Zolang je vt+d gebruikt merk je het hoogstens in benchmarks.
+1Miki
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 17:20
Je zou ook eens naar Proxmox kunnen kijken dat is gebaseerd op Debian en daarin kun je zowel VM’s als Linux containers draaien. Voor het betere huis, tuin en keuken gebruik is dit een zeer interessant alternatief.

Check ook het GoT topic voor meer info: Het grote Proxmox VE topic
+1TheGabeMan
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 21:22
Ik draai ESXi met daarin een VM met Photon 3 als OS, daar zit docker al ingebakken. Ja je blijft dan wel die VM schil er omheen hebben zoals je zelf al in een latere reactie zegt, maar veel leaner kan het niet.
+1johnkeates
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 21:54
VMWare is ook overkill voor huis-tuin-keuken gebruik...

Als je container wil draaien op een overkill hypervisor kan je een Portainer appliance gebruiken. Maar zonder appliance of OS heb je sowieso geen containers. Je kan natuurlijk wel je management en runtime VM van de ESX infrastructuur misbruiken, maar dat is nou juist iets wat je niet zo moeten doen.
0CH4OS
@johnkeates13 oktober 2020 00:17
VMWare is ook overkill voor huis-tuin-keuken gebruik...
Het ligt er totaal aan. Voor het gemiddelde gebruik misschien, maar ik heb destijds wel mijn redenen gehad om met ESXi te beginnen en vond een homelab hebben dan wel handig en zeker interessant om dan ook virtualisatie en ESXi te leren kennen; ik heb het tot op de dag van vandaag nog steeds en geen moment spijt van gehad.
Als je container wil draaien op een overkill hypervisor kan je een Portainer appliance gebruiken. Maar zonder appliance of OS heb je sowieso geen containers. Je kan natuurlijk wel je management en runtime VM van de ESX infrastructuur misbruiken, maar dat is nou juist iets wat je niet zo moeten doen.
Dit is dus niet wat ik zoek, want momenteel heb ik dus een VM met daarin Docker geinstalleerd. Portainer heb ik daar toevallig ook in draaien, al zou ik in theorie ook zelfs zonder kunnen, maar gemakkelijk is het wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 13 oktober 2020 00:17]

0johnkeates
@CH4OS13 oktober 2020 00:53
Maar wat zoek je dan wel? Als een vendor het voor je doet is dat eigenlijk gewoon hetzelfde, maar in plaats van dat jij de appliance, of de generieke VM met docker installeert doen zij het...
0CH4OS
@johnkeates13 oktober 2020 00:54
Zoals ik uit de andere reacties lees, is Proxmox dus een alternatief. :)
0johnkeates
@CH4OS13 oktober 2020 00:57
Proxmox doet geen docker, alleen LXC. Dat is niet CRI of OCI compatible. Stel dat je niet docker als container runtime gebruikte maar CRI-O, dan zou je nog met CRI-LXC iets kunnen doen.

Maar Proxmox is uiteindelijk ook een management VM met control plane.

Ben je op zoek naar iets waar je planes allemaal in 1 doosje zitten? (dus management VM voor je hypervisor en je OS voor de container cgroups bij elkaar zetten) Of ben je op zoek naar een webinterface a la AWS Console waarbij compute allemaal in een dingetje beschikbaar is.
0ITGeneral
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 19:23
installeer docker :-)
0faim
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 21:44
Waarom draai je niet CoreOS ipv ESXi, dan kan je daarop je container draaien en installeer je VirtualBox waarin je Windows draait?
0CH4OS
@faim13 oktober 2020 00:14
Dat is vooral een historisch dingetje. Ik draai het al vanaf ESXi 3.5 of ESXi 4 oid. ;)
+1zzzzap
@eth012 oktober 2020 14:52
Kubernetes wordt door een ander product van VMware ondersteund:
Tanzu
+1Dronium
@zzzzap12 oktober 2020 15:51
Maar voor de basic versie van Tanzu heb je al wel vSphere Enterprise+ nodig :
Tanzu Basic can be licensed as a bundle with vSphere 7 Ent+ or as an add-on to be deployed on vSphere 6.7u3, and is available this quarter.
Zie : hier

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dronium op 12 oktober 2020 15:53]

0zzzzap
@Dronium13 oktober 2020 10:15
Misschien ben ik verwend omdat we vSphere EnterprisePlus al jaren gebruiken, maar het lijkt me als je een serieus datacenter hebt, je ook gebruik wil maken van de mogelijkheden die bij het uitgebreide licentiemodel horen, zoals high-availablity, disaster recovery, vm guest balancing etc., maar ook de uitbreidbaarheden zoals Vmware NSX ofTanzu.
+1MMaI
@CH4OS12 oktober 2020 15:32
Rancher werkt met direct met ESXi als container management platform, ook met de gratis non-vCenter versie
+1Illegal_Alien
12 oktober 2020 15:44
Voor de mensen die schrikken van de nieuwe VMetjes? Je leest toch altijd even wat de upgrade doet en kan veroorzaken? Of doen jullie allemaal gewoon even "update" en gaan met die banaan? :P
+1Vorkie
@Illegal_Alien12 oktober 2020 16:04
Het is gewoon een vCenter update, zij het van 7.0b naar 7.0.1 (U1). Niet zoals een release upgrade van 6.7 naar 7U1. (waar je veel meer inleest)

Ik kan mij voorstellen, hoop jij ook, dat het dus een soort van verrassing is, want in de release notes staat dat nou ook weer niet echt in benadrukt :+

Ik ben erachter gekomen door het in lab/thuis maar gewoon te updaten van die 7.0b naar U1.
+1TheGabeMan
@Vorkie12 oktober 2020 21:25
De door VMware uitgebrachte U1, U2, U3 etc releases, zijn toch echt altijd major updates. Je ziet ook dat de meeste backup producten vaak vermelden welke U1, U2 release ze compatible mee zijn. Ik las bijv maandag dat VEEAM een minor issue heeft met 7U1 vanwege weer een wijziging in de API.

Ik zie U3a, U3b, U3c, meer als de minor releases met alleen maar fixes.
0Illegal_Alien
@Vorkie12 oktober 2020 16:07
Ik lees die krengen ook niet. :P Maar dat had dus wel wat duidelijker mogen zijn; desnoods voordat de upgrade start dat je een melding krijgt ofzo....
+1boevertje
@Illegal_Alien12 oktober 2020 16:43
Hoeveel daadwerkelijke productieomgevingen draaien een .0 versie? Vaak zie je dat die nog wel even afwachten tot er een nieuwe update is geweest (N-1). Nu met 7.0 U1 zullen misschien de grotere klanten gaan kijken naar de update's :z .

Kortom, ik heb een wat groot uitgepakt lab :Y) , ja daar klik ik gewoon op upgrade, het is een lab en als je de VMware kanalen een beetje in de gaten houd dan hoor je al veel, maar deze had ik gemist :Y) :X
0RobbyTown
@Illegal_Alien12 oktober 2020 15:51
Ja! Geen tijd om alles te lezen. Kost de baas allemaal geld. Server omzeep kost meer geld (i know) maar daar neemt het management maar de gok op.
+1Banath
12 oktober 2020 15:52
Is 7.0 nog steeds als freebee baremetal te installeren?
+1Z80
@Banath12 oktober 2020 15:57
Ja. Even registeren met een werkende e-mail en gaan.
+1zanza006
@Banath12 oktober 2020 19:05
Je bent dan beperkt in het aantal cpu cores dat je kan toewijzen aan je vm.
0Zwelgje
@zanza00613 oktober 2020 07:02
8 vcpu's per VM. een limiet die voor thuis niet haalbaar is en zelfs op kleine (non SQL) workloads bedrijfsmatig ook niet zo snel gehaald gaan worden.
0rookie no. 1
@zanza00613 oktober 2020 21:51
Dat is natuurlijk lang niet het enige, hé! :)

Alleen al live aanpassen van verschillende VM instellingen wat nogal verdraaid handig kan zijn als je geen VM down wilt brengen.

Maar goed, dan neem je gewoon de gratis Hyper-V (core) omgeving waar je alles op enterprise niveau mee kunt natuurlijk :+
+1molano999
12 oktober 2020 15:06
Toch eventjes de puntjes op de i: HPE Synergy SY460 Gen9 of Gen10 zijn tot nader order niet gesupporteerd op ESXi 7.0U1.
0computerbart
@molano99913 oktober 2020 09:34
Oei, dat is wel een serieuze omissie :(
0molano999
@computerbart13 oktober 2020 20:33
Zou ik niet onmiddellijk zeggen. Kwestie van testen en compatibiliteit. Of heb je liever dat HPE zomaar alles in het wilde weg supporteert zonder enige kwalificatie te doen en jij dan elke dag een paar PSOD's aan je broek hebt.
Complexe systemen waar heel veel verschillende componenten inzitten (OS, CNA, VC,....) vergen nu eenmaal iets meer tijd.

Al ben ik het met je eens dat de "support" voor ESXi 7.0U1 niet te lang op zich moet laten wachten.

Dit is de enige juiste source voor Vmware icm HPE Synergy:
https://techhub.hpe.com/e..._info/VMware_Support.html
+1Qualixo
12 oktober 2020 18:30
voor als je een lab draait op een intel nuc is dit wel handig:
https://vdr.one/how-to-up...1-without-losing-network/
0stuffer
12 oktober 2020 14:25
Dat dachten wij dus ook....wat is dit?
0prutser001
13 oktober 2020 09:25
Is er al een manier om de 'CPU limitatie' te omzeilen met updates? Ik heb gewoon 7.0 draaien op 'niet ondersteunde CPUs' En dat werkt gewoon perfect/probleemloos. dmv 'AllowLegacyCPU=true'.

Nadeel is dat als ik via Vcenter wil updaten ik nog steeds de 'CPU not supported/Image not supported' melding krijg terwijl dit gewoon onzin is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

