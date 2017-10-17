Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste jaren een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Enkele dagen geleden is patch release ESXi650-201710401, of te wel ESXi versie 6.5 Update 1 Express Patch 4, uitgekomen. Deze lost voornamelijk een probleem in het vSan-onderdeel op. De bijbehorende patchnotes zien er als volgt uit:

VMware ESXi 6.5, Patch Release ESXi650-201710401 (2151081)



NOTE: This patch release contains a fix for a rare but highly critical vSAN bug. For more information, see KB 2151061. The vSAN issue outlined in KB 2151061 manifests itself only under highly specific operations and IO patterns.



Users with the following vSAN versions and configuration must upgrade immediately to this patch release: All-Flash configurations with deduplication enabled, and any of the following ESXi and vSAN versions: 6.5 and vSAN version 6.6 and 6.6.1. Summaries and Symptoms



This patch updates esx-base, esx-tboot, vsan, and vsanhealth VIBs to resolve the following issues: For vSAN All-Flash configurations with deduplication enabled you might see the following two vSphere Observations (VOBs) in the Events tab:

"vSAN detected an unrecoverable medium or checksum error for component uuid on disk group uuid." and "vSAN detected and fixed a medium or checksum error for component uuid on disk group uuid."

In addition, you might encounter IO read errors and in some cases severe symptoms such as inaccessible VMs, host failures, or stuck resyncs. The issue manifests itself only under highly specific operations and IO patterns.

If you have seen the above messages, please call VMware Global Support Services immediately.

Notwithstanding, all vSAN customers using All-Flash with deduplication enabled must upgrade to this patch release immediately.

Due to a race condition between a parent and a child, during a fork() system call, a file opened by a child in Exclusive mode might fail with an error Device or resource busy. Automated Pool Provisioning in VMware Horizon 7 might fail if you use vSAN 6.6.1. With this fix, vSAN 6.6.1 will be supported with VMware Horizon 7.

Applications with large numbers of threads might hang after a fork() system call on locking operations due to stale data.

An ESXi host might fail with a purple diagnostic screen due to a page fault exception in the CPU scheduler with a log similar to this:

2017-06-04T02:02:19.812Z cpu68:111716)0x43a22321bc60:[0x41802e2c161d]CpuSched_PcpuChoose@vmkernel#nover+0xc5 stack: 0x0

2017-06-04T02:02:19.812Z cpu68:111716)0x43a22321bcb0:[0x41802e2d5939]CpuSchedRebalance_PcpuMigrateIdle@vmkernel#nover+0x17d stack: 0x70aec092a0ca9

2017-06-04T02:02:19.813Z cpu68:111716)0x43a22321bd80:[0x41802e2c6f51]CpuSchedDispatch@vmkernel#nover+0x1331 stack: 0x410000000001.

This issue is most often seen in HPE Superdome systems with Intel v3 or Intel v4 processors.