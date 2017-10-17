Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.55.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Version 0.55.1 Fix for TypeError in synology camera

missing is_closed ( rflink cover fix )

[light.tradfri] Fix transition time

OwnTracks: Fix handler is None checking

Changed yaml.load into yaml.safe_load

Bugfix/9811 jinja autoescape

Livebox Play TV bug: fix #9839 0.55: Tibber, DuckDNS, The Things Network, Owntrack



Beside the improved Wink support which was contributed by @w1ll1am23, ships this release a wide variety of new components and platforms. The input_slider components has received a makeover by @BioSehnsucht and is now input_number. @tinloaf added a feature that allows you to enter dates: input_datetime. Both will help you to improve your automation rules.



DuckDNS

Using Home Assistant with DuckDNS for Dynamic DNS (DDNS or DynDNS) is an old story. DuckDNS is also integrated in Hass.io. 0.55 ships a component for no Hass.io users to get a similar feature.



Recorder

The purging of data was improved. With purge_interval you can schedule regular purges of older events and states. In combination you can specify with purge_keep_days the amount of days you want to keep. The new service recorder.purge allow to handle this task when needed.



Owntracks

Owntracks is an easy way to track your devices. For some times we have the device tracker which depends on MQTT but thanks to a new feature in Owntracks we can now offer support for HTTP. The new platform doesn’t require a MQTT broker but sends messages directly as HTTP requests to Home Assistant.



Tibber

This release introduces a new sensor: Tibber. The sensor provides the current electricity price if you are a Tibber customer. This will allow you to make automation for turning off the heater when the electricity price is high or only charge your electric car when the prices are low. We further plan to add support for showing future electricity prices and historic electricity consumption data. Tibber is currently only available in Norway and Sweden



The Things Network

The Things Network (TTN) is a LoRaWAN based network especially designed for IoT devices. With this integration one can observe the state of devices which are out of range of the local WiFi network as long as they are connected to a TTN gateway.



New Platforms GeoRSS sensor

Add DuckDNS component

Add OwnTracks over HTTP

Add an input_datetime

Cover component for RFlink

Introducing support to Melnor RainCloud sprinkler systems

MQTT climate platform [continuation of #8750]

Add Tibber sensor

Updating clicksendaudio component based on feedback

Support for The Things Network