Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.55.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:
Version 0.55.1
0.55: Tibber, DuckDNS, The Things Network, Owntrack
- Fix for TypeError in synology camera
- missing is_closed ( rflink cover fix )
- [light.tradfri] Fix transition time
- OwnTracks: Fix handler is None checking
- Changed yaml.load into yaml.safe_load
- Bugfix/9811 jinja autoescape
- Livebox Play TV bug: fix #9839
Beside the improved Wink support which was contributed by @w1ll1am23, ships this release a wide variety of new components and platforms. The input_slider components has received a makeover by @BioSehnsucht and is now input_number. @tinloaf added a feature that allows you to enter dates: input_datetime. Both will help you to improve your automation rules.
DuckDNS
Using Home Assistant with DuckDNS for Dynamic DNS (DDNS or DynDNS) is an old story. DuckDNS is also integrated in Hass.io. 0.55 ships a component for no Hass.io users to get a similar feature.
Recorder
The purging of data was improved. With purge_interval you can schedule regular purges of older events and states. In combination you can specify with purge_keep_days the amount of days you want to keep. The new service recorder.purge allow to handle this task when needed.
Owntracks
Owntracks is an easy way to track your devices. For some times we have the device tracker which depends on MQTT but thanks to a new feature in Owntracks we can now offer support for HTTP. The new platform doesn’t require a MQTT broker but sends messages directly as HTTP requests to Home Assistant.
Tibber
This release introduces a new sensor: Tibber. The sensor provides the current electricity price if you are a Tibber customer. This will allow you to make automation for turning off the heater when the electricity price is high or only charge your electric car when the prices are low. We further plan to add support for showing future electricity prices and historic electricity consumption data. Tibber is currently only available in Norway and Sweden
The Things Network
The Things Network (TTN) is a LoRaWAN based network especially designed for IoT devices. With this integration one can observe the state of devices which are out of range of the local WiFi network as long as they are connected to a TTN gateway.
New Platforms
- GeoRSS sensor
- Add DuckDNS component
- Add OwnTracks over HTTP
- Add an input_datetime
- Cover component for RFlink
- Introducing support to Melnor RainCloud sprinkler systems
- MQTT climate platform [continuation of #8750]
- Add Tibber sensor
- Updating clicksendaudio component based on feedback
- Support for The Things Network