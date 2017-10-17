Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 16.05.8 MR8 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 16.05.8 MR8 Released
Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v16.05.8 MR8. This release is available from within your device for all SFOS v16.05 installations as of now. The release is available to all SFOS version via MySophos portal. NOTE: The upgrade from SFOS v16.05.8 MR8 to v17.0 Beta is currently not supported.
Issues Resolved
All issues resolved in this release are also addressed in SFOS v17.0.
- NC-21404 [Authentication] Authentication Agent - getting logged out automatically at random time
- NC-21538 [Authentication] STAS user login getting failed because access_server is assigning existing liveuserid to new login user
- NC-19642 [Base System] Apache httpd vulnerabilties (CVE-2017-3169, CVE-2017-7679)
- NC-19915 [Base System] Add support for newer SG210,SG230,SG310,SG330,SG430,SG450,SG550 and SG650 models in SFOS
- NC-21583 [Base System] Up2date patterns status is shown as "Failed" in 16.05 MR7
- NC-22018 [Base System] Openssl update for v16.05
- NC-22059 [Firewall] SSL decryption should not be enabled by the wizard
- NC-19646 [IPS] i40e driver version 1.1.23 doesn't work properly with 4x10G ports
- NC-21712 [IPS] IPS service not starting in v16.05 MR7
- NC-21566 [Mail Proxy] Inbound emails stopped in legacy mode after upgrade to 16.05 MR-7
- NC-18875 [Networking] USB devices not reconnecting after reboot
- NC-20763 [RED] RED15w does not send split DNS traffic over RED tunnel
- NC-20531 [SecurityHeartbeat] Server certificate expired - all clients will be marked as RED
- NC-22152 [Web] NTLM channel re-initiated repeatedly on booting the appliance
- NC-21548 [Wireless] API for Wireless Network Enable/Disable