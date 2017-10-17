Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sophos XG Firewall 16.05.8 MR8

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Sophos

17-10-2017 • 10:23

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Sophos

Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 16.05.8 MR8 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

SFOS 16.05.8 MR8 Released

Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v16.05.8 MR8. This release is available from within your device for all SFOS v16.05 installations as of now. The release is available to all SFOS version via MySophos portal. NOTE: The upgrade from SFOS v16.05.8 MR8 to v17.0 Beta is currently not supported.

Issues Resolved
  • NC-21404 [Authentication] Authentication Agent - getting logged out automatically at random time
  • NC-21538 [Authentication] STAS user login getting failed because access_server is assigning existing liveuserid to new login user
  • NC-19642 [Base System] Apache httpd vulnerabilties (CVE-2017-3169, CVE-2017-7679)
  • NC-19915 [Base System] Add support for newer SG210,SG230,SG310,SG330,SG430,SG450,SG550 and SG650 models in SFOS
  • NC-21583 [Base System] Up2date patterns status is shown as "Failed" in 16.05 MR7
  • NC-22018 [Base System] Openssl update for v16.05
  • NC-22059 [Firewall] SSL decryption should not be enabled by the wizard
  • NC-19646 [IPS] i40e driver version 1.1.23 doesn't work properly with 4x10G ports
  • NC-21712 [IPS] IPS service not starting in v16.05 MR7
  • NC-21566 [Mail Proxy] Inbound emails stopped in legacy mode after upgrade to 16.05 MR-7
  • NC-18875 [Networking] USB devices not reconnecting after reboot
  • NC-20763 [RED] RED15w does not send split DNS traffic over RED tunnel
  • NC-20531 [SecurityHeartbeat] Server certificate expired - all clients will be marked as RED
  • NC-22152 [Web] NTLM channel re-initiated repeatedly on booting the appliance
  • NC-21548 [Wireless] API for Wireless Network Enable/Disable
All issues resolved in this release are also addressed in SFOS v17.0.
Versienummer 16.05.8 MR8
Releasestatus Final
Website Sophos
Download https://www.sophos.com/en-us/mysophos
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Update-historie

Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

Sophos XG Firewall geen prijs bekend
Netwerk en systeembeheer Sophos

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0 Peran
17 oktober 2017 11:35
Wil een Tweaker ervaring delen met dit pakket?
Reageer
0 Triblade_8472
17 oktober 2017 11:46
Ik heb dit pakket een jaar of twee geleden geprobeerd omdat men zei dat de Sopho XG de Sophos UTM zou gaan vervangen.
Wat een afknapper was dat zeg.. Onlogisch ingedeeld, door vele rare menu structuren heen om aliases aan te maken die je weer heel ergens anders nodig hebt.

Maar goed, ik heb begrepen dat er wel iets verbeterd is in de tussentijd.

Maar! Ik heb in het geruchten circuit gehoord dat de volledige devv team van de XG ontslagen is omdat het de code een grote rommel is (geworden). Nu zou een ander team de code weer volledig van de grond af aan moeten opbouwen. Dat geeft mij nog minder vertrouwen in het product dan daarvoor. Ik hou het bij de UTM!

Het enige wat ik over het gerucht heb kunnen vinden zijn de geruchten hier in een thread over XG v17: Sophos community
Lees hier de comments zoals "entire development staff for XG got canned and replaced due to the disaster this is."
en
"We knew that the code was/is not robust enough to consider XG a real UTM9 replacement."

Disclaimer. Geruchten zij dat wat het woord zegt: geruchten.
Ik denk zelf in dit geval: daar waar rook is...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*