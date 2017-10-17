Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 15.4.0

Door , 6 reacties, submitter: SpookyManus, bron: Microsoft

17-10-2017 • 10:24

Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 15.4.0 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python, en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst met veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder staan de wijzigingen sinds de vorige vermelding in onze downloadsectie:

Visual Studio 2017 version 15.4.0 - What's New in this Release
  • The new Setup and Installer launch banner lets you know when your installation is successful. We added a new warning message at the end of your install that contains links to the Developer Community for additional help.
  • We made improvements to XAML. You can now edit or remove XAML resources, and add ControlTemplates.
  • The Universal Windows Platform Development workload now comes with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK.
  • We added .NET Standard 2.0 support to the Windows Fall Creators Update.
  • The Windows Application Packaging Project provides you with new project templates that help package any of your Windows projects into an .appx container.
  • .NET Core 2.0 is included by default for Web Development and .NET Core Workloads.
  • We enhanced Live Unit Testing to include support for MSTest version 1 framework, and improved discoverability of this feature.
  • You can deploy, test, and debug your apps directly on iOS and Android devices with Xamarin Live.
  • Added support for CMake 3.9 and more flexible CMake project structures.
  • You can now target Linux from your CMake projects. Use your existing CMake code base as your solution without needing to convert it to a VS project.
  • We improved Unity support in Visual Studio Tools and added the Set Instruction Pointer feature under the new runtime.
  • The Android SDK is now being installed to a private location.
  • R Tools now has support for Linux remoting and RMarkdown including live editing, brace matching, and code completion.
Top Issues Fixed in this Release

The Developer Community spoke and we listened. This list provides the 10 highest voted issues fixed in this release. See customer-reported issues fixed in Visual Studio 2017 version 15.4.
Versienummer 15.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (6)

+1 Yuregenu
17 oktober 2017 11:01
Hopelijk hebben ze met de fixes in XAML ook een (voor mij) ontraceerbare bug opgelost. Soms, zonder enige specifieke aanleiding, wou het wijzigen van XAML code (waardoor hij dus tussendoor de designer niet kon vullen omdat de XAML eventjes incorrect was) in plaats van een leeg designer window tonen de hele applicatie laten crashen. Soms met een "reageert niet", soms met het afsluiten van VS.
0 Gieltje
@Yuregenu17 oktober 2017 11:16
Zitten helaas nog steeds enkele bugs in die VS doen crashen, snel veel tabbladen afsluiten, winforms designer openen e.d. Zit nog steeds boven een crash per dag.
0 capsoft
17 oktober 2017 11:31
FYI: er is ook een preview uit van 15.5 die kan side by side.

@Gieltje Bijzonder, ik gebruik het vrij intensief (15.4) voor xaml, uwp, wpf, web (mvc, core) etc. en heb nooit een crash. Welke extensies heb je allemaal aan?
0 Gieltje
@capsoft17 oktober 2017 11:32
Resharper en ResX Manager, totale project is wel 440k regels :+
0 capsoft
@Gieltje17 oktober 2017 11:36
Is dat dan opgedeeld in meerdere projecten in je solution? en heb je die lazy load aan op je solution? Probeer eens een dag zonder Resharper, die heeft in het verleden bij mij ook wel eens voor problemen gezorgd, zelfs na un-install. Of misschien een update van resharper?
0 Gieltje
@capsoft17 oktober 2017 11:38
Is opgedeeld in 24 projecten, lazy loading werkte niet goed in de eerste testen (toen het net uit was, zal het eens opnieuw proberen).

Als resharper een crash per dag veroorzaakt doe ik het ervoor, zal van de week een avondje vrijmaken om heel VS te herinstalleren.
