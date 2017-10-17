Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 15.4.0 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python, en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst met veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder staan de wijzigingen sinds de vorige vermelding in onze downloadsectie:
Visual Studio 2017 version 15.4.0 - What's New in this Release
Top Issues Fixed in this Release
- The new Setup and Installer launch banner lets you know when your installation is successful. We added a new warning message at the end of your install that contains links to the Developer Community for additional help.
- We made improvements to XAML. You can now edit or remove XAML resources, and add ControlTemplates.
- The Universal Windows Platform Development workload now comes with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK.
- We added .NET Standard 2.0 support to the Windows Fall Creators Update.
- The Windows Application Packaging Project provides you with new project templates that help package any of your Windows projects into an .appx container.
- .NET Core 2.0 is included by default for Web Development and .NET Core Workloads.
- We enhanced Live Unit Testing to include support for MSTest version 1 framework, and improved discoverability of this feature.
- You can deploy, test, and debug your apps directly on iOS and Android devices with Xamarin Live.
- Added support for CMake 3.9 and more flexible CMake project structures.
- You can now target Linux from your CMake projects. Use your existing CMake code base as your solution without needing to convert it to a VS project.
- We improved Unity support in Visual Studio Tools and added the Set Instruction Pointer feature under the new runtime.
- The Android SDK is now being installed to a private location.
- R Tools now has support for Linux remoting and RMarkdown including live editing, brace matching, and code completion.
The Developer Community spoke and we listened. This list provides the 10 highest voted issues fixed in this release.
See customer-reported issues fixed in Visual Studio 2017 version 15.4.
- Dev Community Votes Deleting a file from the Solution Explorer doesn't delete the actual file.
- Copy/Paste causes VS to hang with a popup "formatting text".
- VS2017 15.3 freezes in debug when Threads window is open.
- Visual Studio freezes and shows a busy notification during and after debug session.
- Auto-complete adds parentheses at the wrong place.
- Open same file twice in IDE results in a pop-up dialog with message "This document is opened by another project".
- Test Explorer forgets settings for Default Process Architecture and Keep Test Execution Engine Running.
- Visual Studio 2017 update install failed due to corrupted file.
- Browse online extensions throws "The magic number in the GZip header is not correct." error.
- Solution build fails with docker compose error.