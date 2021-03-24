Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2

Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste decennia een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. Enkele dagen geleden is 7.0 Update 2 van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgekomen met de volgende releasenotes:

What's New
  • ESXi 7.0 Update 2 supports vSphere Quick Boot on the following servers:
    • Dell Inc.
      • PowerEdge M830
      • PowerEdge R830
    • HPE
      • ProLiant XL675d Gen10 Plus
    • Lenovo
      • ThinkSystem SR 635
      • ThinkSystem SR 655
  • Some ESXi configuration files become read-only: As of ESXi 7.0 Update 2, configuration formerly stored in the files /etc/keymap, /etc/vmware/welcome, /etc/sfcb/sfcb.cfg, /etc/vmware/snmp.xml, /etc/vmware/logfilters, /etc/vmsyslog.conf, and /etc/vmsyslog.conf.d/*.conf files, now resides in the ConfigStore database. You can modify this configuration only by using ESXCLI commands, and not by editing files. For more information, see VMware knowledge base articles 82637 and 82638.
  • VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes statistics for better debugging: With ESXi 7.0 Update 2, you can track performance statistics for vSphere Virtual Volumes to quickly identify issues such as latency in third-party VASA provider responses. By using a set of commands, you can get statistics for all VASA providers in your system, or for a specified namespace or entity in the given namespace, or enable statistics tracking for the complete namespace. For more information, see Collecting Statistical Information for vVols.
  • NVIDIA Ampere аrchitecture support: vSphere 7.0 Update 2 adds support for the NVIDIA Ampere architecture that enables you to perform high end AI/ML training, and ML inference workloads, by using the accelerated capacity of the A100 GPU. In addition, vSphere 7.0 Update 2 improves GPU sharing and utilization by supporting the Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) technology. With vSphere 7.0 Update 2, you also see enhanced performance of device-to-device communication, building on the existing NVIDIA GPUDirect functionality, by enabling Address Translation Services (ATS) and Access Control Services (ACS) at the PCIe bus layer in the ESXi kernel.
  • Support for Mellanox ConnectX-6 200G NICs: ESXi 7.0 Update 2 supports Mellanox Technologies MT28908 Family (ConnectX-6) and Mellanox Technologies MT2892 Family (ConnectX-6 Dx) 200G NICs.
  • Performance improvements for AMD Zen CPUs: With ESXi 7.0 Update 2, out-of-the-box optimizations can increase AMD Zen CPU performance by up to 30% in various benchmarks. The updated ESXi scheduler takes full advantage of the AMD NUMA architecture to make the most appropriate placement decisions for virtual machines and containers. AMD Zen CPU optimizations allow a higher number of VMs or container deployments with better performance.
  • Reduced compute and I/O latency, and jitter for latency sensitive workloads: Latency sensitive workloads, such as in financial and telecom applications, can see significant performance benefit from I/O latency and jitter optimizations in ESXi 7.0 Update 2. The optimizations reduce interference and jitter sources to provide a consistent runtime environment. With ESXi 7.0 Update 2, you can also see higher speed in interrupt delivery for passthrough devices.
  • Confidential vSphere Pods on a Supervisor Cluster in vSphere with Tanzu: Starting with vSphere 7.0 Update 2, you can run confidential vSphere Pods, keeping guest OS memory encrypted and protected against access from the hypervisor, on a Supervisor Cluster in vSphere with Tanzu. You can configure confidential vSphere Pods by adding Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Encrypted State (SEV-ES) as an extra security enhancement. For more information, see Deploy a Confidential vSphere Pod.
  • vSphere Lifecycle Manager fast upgrades: Starting with vSphere 7.0 Update 2, you can significantly reduce upgrade time and system downtime, and minimize system boot time, by suspending virtual machines to memory and using the Quick Boot functionality. You can configure vSphere Lifecycle Manager to suspend virtual machines to memory instead of migrating them, powering them off, or suspending them to disk when you update an ESXi host. For more information, see Configuring vSphere Lifecycle Manager for Fast Upgrades.
  • Encrypted Fault Tolerance log traffic: Starting with vSphere 7.0 Update 2, you can encrypt Fault Tolerance log traffic to get enhanced security. vSphere Fault Tolerance performs frequent checks between the primary and secondary VMs to enable quick resumption from the last successful checkpoint. The checkpoint contains the VM state that has been modified since the previous checkpoint. Encrypting the log traffic prevents malicious access or network attacks.
Product Support Notices
  • Removal of SHA1 from Secure Shell (SSH): In vSphere 7.0 Update 2, the SHA-1 cryptographic hashing algorithm is removed from the SSHD default configuration.
  • Intent to deprecate SHA-1: The SHA-1 cryptographic hashing algorithm will be deprecated in a future release of vSphere. SHA-1 and the already-deprecated MD5 have known weaknesses, and practical attacks against them have been demonstrated.
  • Standard formats of log files and syslog transmissions: In a future major ESXi release, VMware plans to standardize the formats of all ESXi log files and syslog transmissions. This standardization affects the metadata associated with each log file line or syslog transmission. For example, the time stamp, programmatic source identifier, message severity, and operation identifier data. For more information, visit https://core.vmware.com/esxi-log-message-formats.
Resolved Issues
  • Installation, Upgrade, and Migration Issues: Upgrades to ESXi 7.x from 6.5.x and 6.7.0 by using ESXCLI might fail due to a space limitation
  • Storage Issues: After recovering from APD or PDL conditions, VMFS datastore with enabled support for clustered virtual disks might remain inaccessible
  • Auto Deploy Issues: PR 2710383: If you deploy an ESXi host by using the vSphere Auto Deploy stateful install, ESXi configurations migrated to the ConfigStore database are lost during upgrade
  • Networking Issues: PR 2696435: You cannot use virtual guest tagging (VGT) by default in an SR-IOV environment
Versienummer 7.0 update 2
Releasestatus Final
Website VMware
Download https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/rn/vsphere-esxi-702-release-notes.html
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (5)

+3iTec
24 maart 2021 07:59
Let op: VMware heeft deze update teruggetrokken uit de baselines : https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/83063

As of March 12th, VMware has removed the ESXi 7.0 U2 offline depot from all sites as a result of this failure, For more information, please see KB 83107
VMware is currently working on building a new Patch to resolve this issue.
As a result VMware recommends to NOT upgrade to 7.0 U2 until this patch is available.


Clean install vanaf ISO is geen probleem. Maar het wordt afgeraden deze update uit te rollen. de vCenter update naar U2 is geen probleem (eigen ervaring dat dit zonder problemen werkt, let wel dat je na de upgrade je browser cache leeggooit aangezien er grafisch het één en ander gewijzigd is, hierdoor kunnen bv. de tabjes van Skyline leeg zijn / lijken.).
+1hgwj1983
@iTec24 maart 2021 11:18
Upgraden vanaf iso werkt ook prima. Ik heb inderdaad eerst via depot geupdate en dat ging verkeerd. Gelijk gemeld bij William Lam en die heeft verder actie ondernomen.

Upgraden vanaf ISO was voor mij de oplossing.

Zie ook

https://twitter.com/_hgwj_/status/1369367025290801158
0bdbfz
@iTec24 maart 2021 19:28
Ik heb zelf overigens wel problemen gehad met de vCenter upgrade naar 7.0U2. De upgrade van ESXi mbv update manager/life cycle manager en de 7.0U2 iso ging wel goed.
+1GamerPaps87
24 maart 2021 10:22
Uit de Known Issues lijst:

Read latency of QLogic 16Gb Fibre Channel adapters supported by the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 qlnativefc driver increases in certain conditions
Due to a regression, you see increased read latency on virtual machines placed on storage devices connected to a QLogic 16Gb Fibre Channel adapter supported by the ESXi 7.0 Update 2 qlnativefc driver. If a VM is encrypted, sequential read latency increases by 8% in your ESXi 7.0 Update 2 environment, compared to the ESXi 7.0 Update 1 environment. If the VM is not encrypted, latency increases by between 15% and 23%.

Workaround: None

:X BIG YIKES, in enterprise storage omgevingen is dit echt een no go… |:(

Zal mijn klanten afraden van deze release af te blijven voorlopig.
+1sfranken
@GamerPaps8724 maart 2021 11:45
Zal mijn klanten afraden van deze release af te blijven voorlopig.
Je bedoelt aanraden van deze release af te blijven gok ik?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

