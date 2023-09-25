Software-update: VMware vCenter Server 8.0 Update 2

VMware vCenter logo Virtualisatie heeft in de laatste decennia een prominente plek veroverd. Bekende namen zijn onder andere Xen en VMware. Het complete platform van VMware heet vSphere en bestaat uit verschillende componenten, zoals vCenter Server, waarmee een complete virtuele omgeving kan worden beheerd, en natuurlijk de hypervisor ESXi, waarop virtuele machines hun werk kunnen doen. VMware heeft de tweede update voor versie 8.0 van zowel vCenter Server als ESXi uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

vCenter and vSphere Client
  • Reduce upgrade downtime for a self-managed vCenter: vSphere 8.0 Update 2 introduces a migration-based approach for upgrading vCenter between major versions that reduces downtime to several minutes. Reduced downtime upgrade is only supported for single self-managed vCenter instances that have no vCenter HA and do not participate in Enhanced Linked Mode (ELM). For more information, see Reduced Downtime Upgrade and VMware knowledge base article 92659.
  • Automatic pre-update Logical Volume Manager (LVM) snapshots for quick and reliable rollback: Starting with vSphere 8.0 Update 2, the vCenter patching orchestrator automatically creates a LVM snapshot of the vCenter before performing a patch installation to allow safe roll back in case the update fails. For more information, see Patching vCenter Server Using the vCenter Server Management Interface and Resilient vCenter Patching.
  • Detailed information about File lock owners and processes in vCenter: vSphere 8.0 Update 2 adds detailed information to file lock errors such as failed to lock the file to enable root cause analysis and troubleshooting. The new messages include details on which file is locked, which host owns the file lock and which process on that host is responsible for the file lock.
  • API for vSphere plug-ins to classify vCenter events: Moving vSphere plug-ins to a remote plug-in architecture, vSphere 8.0 deprecated support for local plug-ins and some vCenter alarms were only available in the local plug-ins. With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can view and manage alarms related to vCenter in the vSphere plug-in and no longer switch to the legacy local plug-ins.
  • Keep network configuration changes after a vCenter backup: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, when you make changes to the network configuration or the vSphere Distributed Switch after a vCenter backup, such as adding or removing an ESXi host to VDS or an NSX port group, all changes persist when a vCenter is restored from backup.
  • Non-disruptive SSL certificate renewal and replacement for vCenter: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can renew or replace the vCenter machine and trusted-root certificates with no restart of the vCenter services. For more information, see Non-disruptive Certificate Management.
  • vCenter support for identity federation with Microsoft Entra Active Directory (former Azure AD): vSphere 8 Update 2 adds Microsoft Entra Active Directory as an external identity provider to reduce the attack surface for vCenter. For more information, see Configure vCenter Server Identity Provider Federation for Azure AD.
  • Activate retreat mode for vSphere Cluster Services (vCLS) from the vSphere Client: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can activate retreat mode on a vCLS cluster by using the EDIT VCLS MODE button at Configure > vSphere Cluster Services > General.
GPU
  • Reduced fragmentation of vSphere DRS placement for GPUs: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, DRS placement of VMs with vGPUs happens on ESXi hosts that are already utilized and have available capacity instead of spreading them over other hosts. This applies for full vGPU and not for partial vGPU profile sizes. For more information, see Improving VM Placement to Servers to Optimize Your GPU Usage in VMware vSphere 8 Update 2 and DRS Placement of vGPUs.
  • vMotion stun time limit for vGPU virtual machines: Starting with vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can set a stun time limit per virtual machine when you migrate NVIDIA vGPU-powered virtual machines with vSphere vMotion. Setting a stun time limit can prevent vCenter from powering on the virtual machine or migrating it to a host and network whose estimated maximum stun time exceeds that limit. For more information, see How to Set a Stun Time Limit for Your vGPU Virtual Machines and Migrating VMs with vGPUs.
Storage
  • Migration of persistent container volumes between datastores in the vSphere Cloud Native Storage: Starting with vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can migrate persistent container volumes between datastores in the vSphere Cloud Native Storage by using the vSphere Client. For more information, see Migrating Container Volumes in vSphere.
  • Storage Policy Based Management (SPBM) Support for Asynchronous CNS Queries: vSphere 8.0 Update 2 adds asynchronous API support for QueryAssociatedProfiles, QueryAssociatedEntity, QueryAssociatedEntities, and FetchEntityHealthStatusExt to improve concurrency.
  • Container Storage Interface (CSI) snapshot support for Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Service: With vSphere 8 Update 2, you can take Persistent Volume snapshot directly with CSI in a standardized way, no need for third-party tools, to increase workload protection. For more information, see Creating Snapshots in a TKG Cluster in vSphere with Tanzu.
  • Offline consolidation improvement with VMFS SE Sparse: With vSphere 8 Update 2, you see faster offline consolidation, which leads to lower Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) with VMFS snapshot offline consolidation operations, without resulting in VMFS version change.
  • Extend online shared disks in clustered applications with vSphere Virtual Volumes: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can increase the size of shared disks, either physical bus sharing or multi-writer, without taking the application cluster offline and independent of raw device mapping (RDM). For Windows Server Failover Clusters (WSFC), only SCSI is supported. For Oracle RAC, both SCSI and NVMeoF (FC, TCP) are supported. For more information, see VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes Support for WSFC and You Can Hot Extend a Shared vVol Disk.
  • Support for NVMe in-band migration: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can manage in-band migration of vSphere Virtual Volumes namespaces between Asymmetric Namespace Access (ANA) groups to allow better balancing of I/O loads across protocol endpoints.
  • Support for third-party Multipathing Plug‐In (MPP) for vSphere Virtual Volumes: vSphere 8.0 Update 2 adds support to third-party MPPs for vSphere Virtual Volumes for NVMe over Fibre Channel and NVMe over TCP datastores.
  • Directory Name Lookup Cache (DNLC) for NFS 4.1: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can use DNLC for NFS 4.1 to facilitate searches, power on, or listing VMs on large datastores.
  • For more information on storage-related features, see What's New with vSphere 8 Core Storage.
vSphere Lifecycle Manager and Configuration Manager
  • Support for vSAN witness node desired state image independent of a vSAN cluster: With vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can upgrade a vSAN witness node with a desired state image independent of the vSAN cluster. You no longer need a dedicated witness per vSAN cluster as shared witness deployments is supported. For more information, see vSphere Lifecycle Manager and the vSAN Witness Hosts.
  • vSphere Configuration Profiles Drafts: Starting with vSphere 8.0 Update 2, you can create a draft configuration and edit the configuration settings directly in the vSphere Client. For more information, see Create a Draft Configuration in vSphere Client.

VMware vSphere

Versienummer 8.0 Update 2
Releasestatus Final
Website VMware
Download https://customerconnect.vmware.com/en/downloads/info/slug/datacenter_cloud_infrastructure/vmware_vsphere/8_0
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-09-2023 20:11
12 • submitter: tminos

25-09-2023 • 20:11

12

Submitter: tminos

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

04-'25 VMware vCenter Server 8.0 Update 3 34
09-'23 VMware vCenter Server 8.0 Update 2 12
10-'22 VMware vSphere ESXi 8.0 87
02-'22 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 3c 38
03-'21 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 2 5
10-'20 VMware ESXi / vCenter 7.0 update 1 44
04-'19 VMware ESXi en vCenter 6.7 Update 2 7
10-'18 VMware ESXi & vCenter 6.7 Update 1 10
01-'18 VMware ESXi 6.5 build 7526125 15
10-'17 VMware ESXi 6.5 Update 1 Express Patch 4 19
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aCiDcHaOZ 25 september 2023 20:21
Hoe verhoudt VMware zich met ProxMox? Ik gebruik PM in een homelab omgeving na aanraden op Reddit. Misschien moet ik dit maar eens proberen, niet dat ik ontevreden ben met m'n huidige setup ...
Docschnitzel @aCiDcHaOZ25 september 2023 20:24
Qua performance is Proxmox een pak beter. Verder weinig ervaring met proxmox helaas.
Zwelgje @Docschnitzel26 september 2023 05:19
performance boeit anno 2023 totaal niet meer, die ene % meer of minder maakt niks uit. producten ontlopen elkaar kwa performance niet.

waar je naar moet kijken is kosten, wil je 4900 per CPU socket betalen voor VMware of is 900 euro per socket voor commerciële support op proxmox ook voldoende.

support op dit soort producten is imho zwaar overgewaardeerd. ik hoor altijd hetzelfde smoesje "ja maar VMWare heeft betere support'

terwijl 99 van de 100 problemen in de omgeving niks met de hypervisor te maken hebben maar met de software welke in de VM draait.

daar betaal je dan wel grof geld voor, doodzonde gewoon.
Shoarma4Life @aCiDcHaOZ25 september 2023 20:28
Poxmox, leuk voor thuis en werkt prima.
VMware, enterprise oplossing voor cloud en onpremise. Beide werken goed als virtualitplatform. VMware is high availability, clustering etc.Belangrijke verschil is dat VMware niet te betalen is. VMware esxi is dan wel weer gratis te gebruiken met gereduceerde opties. Deze is in mijn optiek stabieler dan proxmox 😉
Cybertinus994 @Shoarma4Life25 september 2023 22:42
HA en clusters doet PVE ook prima hoor :). Werkt goed ook. Vriend van me heeft een cluster met een paar tiental PVE machines. VMs kunne prima verhuist worden enzo.
Ik durf ProxMox zeker in te zetten als alternatief voor ESXi, voor kleinere omgevingen. Zeg, max. 25 a 30 fysieke servers.
Shoarma4Life @Cybertinus99425 september 2023 22:45
Ben er toevallig mee aan het spelen, maar heb er nog weinig ervaring mee.

Daarnaast kijkend naar een goede backup oplossing is vmware ook aan de betere kant. Oplossingen als Veeam bieden toch wat uitgebreidere systemen die het zakelijk verantwoord (vmware is gewoon duur) aangenamer maken! Wellicht dat PVE over een paar jaar een goede concurent is. Ik hoop het!
Cybertinus994 @Shoarma4Life26 september 2023 00:45
Ken je ProxMox Backup Server? Werkt prima samen met PVE! Kan je sowieso een hele VM mee restoren, en ik dacht ook losse files uit VMs. En het is snel! Valide alternatief voor Veeam dus :).
En net zo gratis als PVE
t-force @Shoarma4Life26 september 2023 10:02
Voor backup van VMware (en ook Hyper-V) kan je prima het gratis Synology ActiveBackup for Business gebruiken. Werkt net zo snel en goed als Veeam. En is echt gratis afgezien van de fysieke Synology ANS die je moet kopen.
Voor ProxMox is er de gratis Proxmox Backup Server (waar ikzelf weer geen ervaring mee heb).
Shoarma4Life @t-force26 september 2023 10:07
Hoi t-force,

Klopt, deze gebruik ik ook thuis om backups van mijn esxi host te maken. Werkt perfect in de basis. Waar ik echter op doelde is dat wij in zakelijke omgevingen ook back-ups moeten maken van SQL clusters, on-pres Exchange servers, oracle databases en andere helaas complexe tooling. Het is niet mogelijk om bijv AD objects te restoren. Tot op heden ben je dan naar mijn ervaring toch overgeleverd aan bestaande enterprise oplossingen.
t-force @Shoarma4Life26 september 2023 10:38
100% gelijk.
ActiveBakcup for Busines is alleen voor VM backups/restores en gedeeltelijk file restore bruikbaar.

Voor SQL Server, AD en Exchange heb je echt andere opties nodig. Zeker als je individuele mailbox(items) of SQL tabellen wil restoren.
Zwelgje @Shoarma4Life26 september 2023 05:15
'stabieler dan'

niks tegen jouw specifiek hoor maar ik wordt gestoord van hoe vaak ik in een discussie wel niet het argument zie 'ja maar product xx is stabieler dan yy' zonder dat hier ook maar iets aan te grondslag ligt. niks geen whitepaper of onderzoek of wat dan ook.

producten zijn identiek kwa stabiliteit wat mij betreft (ik gebruik beiden, zowel privé als zakelijk) proxmox is wordt best vaak ingezet bij commerciële public cloud aanbieders (die er niet mee te koop lopen dat ze het product gebruiken, je weet het vaak niet eens) puur vanwege de kosten tov esxi.

ESXI kies je hoofdzakelijk omdat je niet de ballen hebt als manager om eens buien de dure gebaande paden te wandelen en geen andere keuzes durft te maken omdat je bang bent dat het fout kan gaan. resultaat: we kiezen maar weer VMware want dat kennen.

laten we eerlijk zijn het zal natuurlijk iedereen een worst (moeten) wezen op welke hypervisor je je VM's draaien met je bedrijfsapplicatie. wat mij betreft draai je dat op een zak aardappelen. het kan mij gestolen worden het is maar een hypervisor.

sure je hebt wat zaken als HA of vmotion nodig maar zon beetje elk ander product in de markt kan dat ook al zeker 10 jaar dus dat hoeft het ook niet te zijn.
Shoarma4Life @Zwelgje26 september 2023 10:12
Gelukkig niet tegen mij specifiek ;)

Snap absoluut je punt, maar soms is het moeilijk om van bestaande oplossingen af te wijken. Ik doe veel support op grote omgevingen. Hier bestaat een cluster uit 300/400 systemen, verspreidt over diverse locaties.

Wij werken veel met HPE en Dell. Deze systemen hebben geen ondersteuning voor proxmox. Wel microsoft, redhat en andere grote merken zoals vmware. Vaak kan je dit risico niet nemen, omdat als een "slechte" update niet werkt of voor crashes zorgt, je ook je overige systemen niet kan updaten.

Helaas leunen we vaak op compatibliteits matrixen van de servers, netwerk en storage. Dit maakt vaak "uitdagend ;)".

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