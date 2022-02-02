Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 4.7.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.7 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

The latest installment in a series of maintenance releases, Matomo 4.7.0 continues the march towards greater reliability and stability. The “What’s New?” notification is a nice improvement allowing Matomo and Plugin Developers to notify users of new features.

This release also sees the migration away from the now deprecated AngularJS significantly progressed, with many components now converted to VueJS which was introduced in 4.6.0.

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

73 tickets have been closed by more than 18 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 19,94MB
Licentietype GPL

+1Zidane007nl
3 februari 2022 21:05
Inmiddels is versie 4.7.1 uit.
Note: We have released 4.7.1 shortly after 4.7.0 to address a small issue in our release process (we prematurely released several changes scheduled for 4.8.0) and to fix several small regressions.
https://matomo.org/changelog/matomo-4-7-0/

