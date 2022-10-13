Versie 28.1 van OBS Studio is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video-encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple-hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

28.1 Changes Added NVENC AV1 hardware encoder on Windows Currently only works with the NV12 (OBS default) and P010 color formats Currently does not support the "rescale" feature in advanced output mode Only available and shown for RTX 40 Series video cards from NVIDIA Available in simple output mode for recording (Beta note: please test this to make sure the quality is as expected for "high" and "indistinguishable"! I can tweak the internal quality coefficients if needed.)

Updated NVENC presets Presets have been split into 3 different settings: Preset, Tuning, and Multipass Mode Presets are now P1-P7, lower numbers being lower quality, higher numbers being higher quality. Note that higher presets may incur higher GPU usage which could impact the performance of games running simultaneously with OBS. The number of simultaneous NVENC encoding sessions may be lower when using the highest presets. OBS will automatically map your current NVENC settings to the closest preset when upgrading. Tuning is used to determine whether to prioritize latency or quality. It has three settings: High Quality, Low Latency, and Ultra Low Latency. Multipass Mode is used to determine whether a second pass is used in encoding, and has three settings: Disabled, Quarter Resolution, and Full Resolution. Enabling this will give higher quality at the cost of more GPU resource usage.

Fixed a bug where Direct3D 9 games stopped capturing properly with game capture on Windows 11 22H2

Moved "Always on Top" to the View menu

You can now select a specific source for the Virtual Camera