Software-update: Microsoft Edge 106.0.1370.34

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 106 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de nieuwe Defender SmartScreen-bibliotheek standaard ingeschakeld, wat de beveiliging ten goede moet komen, en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de zoek- en adresbalk. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows, which was introduced in Microsoft Edge version 103. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy is now deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 106 and will be obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 107.
  • Increased Work Results in the Microsoft Edge address bar. We’ve increased the maximum number of work results that display in the address bar from 2 to 4, which offers greater visibility into the work content available to you as you search. This feature requires the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy enabled to work.
New policies Deprecated policies Obsoleted policies

Versienummer 106.0.1370.34
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-10-2022 12:59

04-10-2022 • 12:59

5 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

12:59 Microsoft Edge 106.0.1370.34 5
02-09 Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.25 27
22-08 Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.63 18
06-08 Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.47 8
24-06 Microsoft Edge 103.0.1264.37 13
01-06 Microsoft Edge 102.0.1245.30 17
29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
Meer historie

Reacties (5)

Sinester
4 oktober 2022 13:28
Lange tijd tevreden gebruiker van Edge geweest, tot op een punt dat opeens al mij favorieten weg waren en Edge elke keer crashed wanneer ik het opstart

Opnieuw installeren werkte niet, en het compleet verwijderen kan niet meer omdat het onderdeel van Windows is geworden.

Ben nu weer terug bij Chrome
bas-r
@Sinester4 oktober 2022 13:32
Dat lijkt me een edge-case (pun intended).

Hier geen last van, en zie in organisaties waar ik kom ook geen problemen.
P_Tingen
@Sinester4 oktober 2022 15:00
Lange tijd tevreden gebruiker van Edge geweest, tot op een punt dat opeens al mij favorieten weg waren en Edge elke keer crashed wanneer ik het opstart
Nadat ik zelf een keer had zitten experimenteren met instellingen had ik het ook volledig op een hoop liggen. Alles wissen / resetten hielp toen, dus cookies, cache en bestanden wissen (ctrl + shift + del), uitloggen van accounts, pc opnieuw gestart en toen werkte het weer. Er is overigens ook een optie om alles terug te zetten op fabrieksinstellingen via edge://settings/reset

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 4 oktober 2022 15:00]

VirtualGuineaPig
4 oktober 2022 14:10
Ik ben zelf erg blij met Firefox maar kennelijk is Edge onontkoombaar. En ja; ik weet dat het te de-installeren is. ( batch-file:
@echo off
REM save code as kill-edge.bat form notepad; then close file, right and run as administrator.
net session >nul 2>&1
if errorlevel 1 echo this script must be run as administrator&pause&exit
set "noop=1"&for /f "tokens=4,*" %%a in ('dir ^/ad "%PROGRAMFILES(X86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application"') do if exist "%PROGRAMFILES(X86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application\%%b\Installer\setup.exe" echo Begin uninstall&cd "%PROGRAMFILES(X86)%\Microsoft\Edge\Application\%%b\Installer"&setup --uninstall --force-uninstall --system-level&echo uninstall finished&set "noop=0"
if "%noop%" equ "1" echo.&echo error: microsoft edge setup tool not found.&echo no changes made, exiting&echo.
pause
)

Wat mij persoonlijk ergert is het feit dat Edge samen met Edge Webview (msedgewebview2.exe) wordt uitgebracht en dat dat deel door o.a Citrix default gebruikt wordt als HTML-renderer. Daardoor wordt geheugen gebruikt en het proces wordt na afsluiten van het programma niet meer vrijgegegevn. Dus; na verloop van tijd hangen er verschillende msedgewebview's in je taaklijst. En ik weet echt niet wat die allemaal doorsluizen naar Redmond.
Ook bijzonder; op mijn x64 systeem is Edge een 32-bit app.
Batch
4 oktober 2022 17:39
Bij mij werd na deze update een zijbalk rechts in beeld geopend. Gelukkig kan je het uitzetten.
