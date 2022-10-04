Microsoft heeft versie 106 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de nieuwe Defender SmartScreen-bibliotheek standaard ingeschakeld, wat de beveiliging ten goede moet komen, en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de zoek- en adresbalk. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows, which was introduced in Microsoft Edge version 103. The NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled policy is now deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 106 and will be obsolete in Microsoft Edge version 107.

Increased Work Results in the Microsoft Edge address bar. We’ve increased the maximum number of work results that display in the address bar from 2 to 4, which offers greater visibility into the work content available to you as you search. This feature requires the AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy enabled to work. New policies EfficiencyModeEnabled - Efficiency mode enabled

EfficiencyModeOnPowerEnabled - Enable efficiency mode when the device is connected to a power source

InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysUseOSCapture - Always use the OS capture engine to avoid issues with capturing Internet Explorer mode tabs Deprecated policies NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled - Enable new SmartScreen library

ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior - Configure ShadowStack crash rollback behavior Obsoleted policies OutlookHubMenuEnabled - Allow users to access the Outlook menu

EdgeDiscoverEnabled - Discover feature In Microsoft Edge