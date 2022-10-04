Het programma GoldWave is een uitgebreide digitale audio-editor voor het Windows-platform en zag voor het eerst zijn levenslicht in 1993. Het kan op een hoge kwaliteit - tot maximaal 24bits en 192kHz - geluidsbestanden bewerken en ondersteunt onder andere de wav-, mp3-, ogg-, vox- en flac-formaten. De vele andere features zijn op deze pagina te bekijken. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 6.66 uitgebracht; de lijst van aanpassingen tot zo ver van dit jaar ziet er als volgt uit:
GoldWave v6.66 New Features
GoldWave v6.65 New Features
- Multiband Compressor effect
- Multi-Device Recorder tool
- Tempo setting in Time effect
- Snap to zero crossing selection setting in Batch Processing
- Blend At Marker in Batch Processing
- Several fixes and other improvements
GoldWave v6.63 New Features
- Language updates
- Fixed Effect Chain Editor issues.
GoldWave v6.62 New Features
- Fixed Batch Progress window size and a few Effect Chain Editor issues.
GoldWave v6.60 New Features
- Default cue point colour setting
- Secondary Y axis setting
- Retained sizes of more resizable windows
- Several important fixes.
GoldWave v6.59 New Features
- Minor fixes.
GoldWave v6.58 New Features
- New Stripe visual
- Artwork support in Batch Processing
- Lockable toolbar
-
Ctrl+Stop and
F7to pause effect previewing
- Increased maximum sampling rate to 768kHz
- Numerous fixes and other improvements
- New Ring visual
- More colour options for some visuals
- More resizable windows
- News feed window
- Numerous fixes and other improvements