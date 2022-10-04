Software-update: GoldWave 6.66

GoldWave logo (58 pix) Het programma GoldWave is een uitgebreide digitale audio-editor voor het Windows-platform en zag voor het eerst zijn levenslicht in 1993. Het kan op een hoge kwaliteit - tot maximaal 24bits en 192kHz - geluidsbestanden bewerken en ondersteunt onder andere de wav-, mp3-, ogg-, vox- en flac-formaten. De vele andere features zijn op deze pagina te bekijken. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 6.66 uitgebracht; de lijst van aanpassingen tot zo ver van dit jaar ziet er als volgt uit:

GoldWave v6.66 New Features
  • Multiband Compressor effect
  • Multi-Device Recorder tool
  • Tempo setting in Time effect
  • Snap to zero crossing selection setting in Batch Processing
  • Blend At Marker in Batch Processing
  • Several fixes and other improvements
GoldWave v6.65 New Features
  • Language updates
  • Fixed Effect Chain Editor issues.
GoldWave v6.63 New Features
  • Fixed Batch Progress window size and a few Effect Chain Editor issues.
GoldWave v6.62 New Features
  • Default cue point colour setting
  • Secondary Y axis setting
  • Retained sizes of more resizable windows
  • Several important fixes.
GoldWave v6.60 New Features
  • Minor fixes.
GoldWave v6.59 New Features
  • New Stripe visual
  • Artwork support in Batch Processing
  • Lockable toolbar
  • Ctrl+Stop and F7 to pause effect previewing
  • Increased maximum sampling rate to 768kHz
  • Numerous fixes and other improvements
GoldWave v6.58 New Features
  • New Ring visual
  • More colour options for some visuals
  • More resizable windows
  • News feed window
  • Numerous fixes and other improvements

GoldWave

Versienummer 6.66
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GoldWave
Download https://www.goldwave.com/release.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: GoldWave

PD2JK 4 oktober 2022 14:34
Heerlijk programma dat GoldWave. Jaren geleden een licentie genomen en kan nog steeds updaten, één van de weinige programma's waar ik een licentie op genomen heb.
danmark_ori
@PD2JK4 oktober 2022 19:23
Op 12 maart 2005 kocht in mijn licentie voor versie 5.10. Gisteren kon ik met diezelfde licentie upgraden naar versie 6.66. Life can be worse :-)
lepel @PD2JK4 oktober 2022 14:58
Ik heb ooit heel lang geleden (10-20 jaar terug) GoldWave gebruikt, maar gebruik tegenwoordig eigenlijk altijd Audacity. Enig idee wat de voordelen/nadelen zijn?
PD2JK @lepel4 oktober 2022 15:28
Ik denk dat er weinig verschillen zijn tussen de twee. Het was/is vooral de interface wat mij toen aansprak. En nog steeds. :)
Pixol 4 oktober 2022 18:44
Over nostalgie gesproken. Heb GoldWave jaren gebruikt voor het omzetten van mp3'tjes naar WAV formaat met een lage bitrate, puur om de nummers aan HLSS* te voeren en vervolgens onze CS:CZ servers te voorzien van muziek. Top spul! Gelijk weer even geïnstalleerd. :D

* Half Life Sound Selector, destijds ideale software om WAV bestanden direct te streamen als 'microfoon' input in HL1 games.

