Software-update: PowerToys 0.63.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.63.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Highlights
  • QuickAccent contains a new setting to select a language. This should reduce the number of accented characters a user needs to pick from.
  • Reduced installer (125 MB in 0.62.1 compared to 83 MB in 0.63.0) and installed (817 MB in 0.62.1 compared to 587 MB in 0.63.0) sizes by sharing the Windows App SDK, VC++ redistributable and PowerToys Interop runtime files between utilities. This is a step towards removing the UAC requirement on install. The next step is shipping .NET self-contained and shared between utilities.
Known issues General
  • Fixed an issue that caused bug report generation to fail. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Updated the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.5.
Always on Top
  • Fixed an issue causing the border to linger when moving a window between virtual desktops.
  • The minimum thickness for the borders is now 1.
  • Borders were showing in Virtual Desktop thumbnails. These were removed.
  • Corrected the borders visuals to more closely follow the application borders.
Awake
  • Fixed utility exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
Color Picker
  • Fixed utility exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Fixed initialization error that caused the mouse position to be incorrectly set.
FancyZones
  • Fixed FancyZones Editor exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
File explorer add-ons
  • Updated the WebView 2 dependency to 1.0.1343.22.
  • Fixed preview of .reg files.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed a bug causing File Explorer to crash under some conditions when accessing the context menu.
PowerToys Run
  • Added support to opening Terminal windows in quake mode.
  • Fixed utility exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Improve the icon shown in the Program plugin for application execution aliases.
  • Fix calls to the default browser when Firefox is installed from the Microsoft Store.
  • Fixed accessibility issue in which controls appended to the result entries weren't announced.
  • Search was improved and should now return results where the terms in the query appear at the end of the result.
Quick Accent
  • Improved the keyboard hooks performance. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Quick Accent to interfere with Keyboard Manager. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Added the correct ß uppercase character.
  • Accent character selection should now wrap around.
  • Added language selection setting to reduce the number of accented characters shown. The available languages are Currency, Czech, Dutch, French, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Maori, Pinyin, Polish, Romanian, Slovakian, Spanish and Turkish.
Screen Ruler
  • Improved UI/UX and settings descriptions.
  • Fixed utility exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
Settings
  • UI icons updated.
  • Descriptions improvement and disambiguation.
  • Fixed checkbox margins and other design tweaks.
Text Extractor
  • Removed extra spaces when recognizing Chinese, Japanese or Korean languages.
  • Fixed utility exit logic to close all threads and avoid crashes. (This was a hotfix for 0.62)
  • Fixed an issue where a selection would start on right-click.
Installer
  • Added logic to exit PowerToys on upgrade before trying to update .NET.
  • Updated the .NET dependency to 6.0.9.
  • Added clearer installation step names for the bootstrapper.
  • Windows App SDK, VC++ redistributable and PowerToys Interop runtime files are now shared between utilities through hardlinks, reducing installation size.
Documentation
  • Fixed typos in Keyboard Manager documentation.
  • Replaced docs.microsoft.com links with learn.microsoft.com.
Development
  • Fixed a build error that was restricting developers to switch between configuration without first cleaning local build files.
  • C++ exception catches were corrected to be caught by reference to avoid unnecessary copy operations.
  • General C# code clean up, format fixing and removal of unused code analysis suppressions.
  • Removed unnecessary muxc prefix from XAML files.
  • Re-enabled tests on our pipeline that depend on WebView2.
  • Windows 11 tier 1 context menu packages now contain the "Microsoft.PowerToys" prefix.

thanx 4 oktober 2022 19:56
Die tekst extractie dmv OCR is toch wel een handige optie. OCR is niet waterdicht en vraagt wel wat nabewerking maar om snel even wat tekst uit een screenshot te halen of voor andere soortgelijke acties is het wel weer een mooie toevoeging

