Software-update: Winamp 5.9

Winamp logo (79 pix)De final release van versie 5.9 van de mediaspeler Winamp is uitgekomen. Winamp was begin deze eeuw een populaire mediaspeler, maar in 2013 besloot moedermaatschappij AOL de stekker uit het project te trekken. Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden. In versie 5.9 is onder meer de codebase van VS2008 naar VS2019 gemigreerd, is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 en afspelen van https-streams toegevoegd en afscheid genomen van de Bento Browser tab. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Improved:
  • Windows 11 compatibility
  • Playback of https:// streams
  • Updated and tidier generate html playlist code
  • [in_flac] Hi-res playback support (24bit/192kHz, etc.)
  • [in_mkv] vp8 support
  • [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules
  • [ml_rg] Added message throttle and other optimizations
  • [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory
  • [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format
Fixed:
  • [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks
  • [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly
  • [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API
  • [ml_rg] Calculate ReplayGain for Ogg Vorbis files
  • [out_wasapi] Volume resets to zero on track change
  • [out_wave] Crash when playing module/tracker formats
Misc:
  • lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • Major compiler refactoring work
  • Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations
  • Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1
  • New online Help section and articles
  • SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer
  • Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x
  • Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8
  • [dsp_sps] Improved, refactored and rebuilt!
Removed:
  • Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!
  • [read_file.dll] in_midi now using zlib & minizip for compressed midi
Updated:
  • [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5
  • [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1
  • [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1
  • [gif] giflib 5.1.4
  • [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2
  • [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4
  • [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.6.4
  • [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3
  • [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7
  • [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0
  • [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3
  • [png] libpng 1.6.37
  • [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0
  • [zlib] zlib 1.2.12
Winamp screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 5.9 build 9999
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winamp
Download https://download.nullsoft.com/winamp/client/Winamp590_9999_final_full_en-us.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,17MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Winamp

Update-historie

04-'23 Winamp 5.9.2 build 10042 17
04-'23 Winamp 5.9.2 build 100​37 RC1 106
12-'22 Winamp 5.9.1 build 10029 30
12-'22 Winamp 5.9.1 build 10021 RC 1 48
09-'22 Winamp 5.9 16
08-'22 Winamp 5.9 build 9999 RC 4 108
07-'22 Winamp 5.9 build 9999 RC 1 59
10-'18 Winamp 5.8 build 3660 bèta 81
12-'13 Winamp 5.666 build 3516 39
11-'13 Winamp 5.666 build 3510 48
Meer historie

Reacties (16)

DarkNeogen 9 september 2022 18:16
Fijn om te horen dat het nog leeft, ik volg de ontwikkelingen al langer en ben benieuwd hoe Winamp terugkomt in een eerste echte nieuwe release.

Van mij mag Bento helemaal wel met pensioen ten gunste van een moderne interface.
lithiumangel @DarkNeogen9 september 2022 18:32
Ik wacht al een tijdje inderdaad op "Winamp 6" zoals ik het maar even noem.
Paar maanden geleden kreeg ik bericht dat ze een nieuwe site hadden opgetrommeld en je kon je ook inschrijven als winamp developer (w.s. voor plugins etc.) maar tot op heden 0,0 erover gehoord en/of gezien.

Staat nieteens een preview op de website van hoe de nieuwe winamp eruit komt te zien.
Enfin, idd fijn dat het nog leeft. Gebruik het graag als ik naar FLAC luister, al ben ik nu aan het kijken of ik winamp niet kan retiren voor Plexamp omdat ik toch een Plex server heb en dan m`n audio ook in een library daar kan proppen.
pennywiser @DarkNeogen9 september 2022 20:52
Als de classic interface er maar in blijft
Soundstorm2010 10 september 2022 00:12
Even een vraagje, is die database bug al opgelost ?
Soms als je meer dan 25k+ muziek hebt, dan crashed winamp gewoon.
Soms zie je ook maar de helft van je muziek lijst.

Gebruik momenteel winamp 5.623 en die doet het erg goed.
zaadstra @Soundstorm201010 september 2022 11:52
Geen idee, nooit zoveel herrie er in gegooid :o

Maar je zou v5.666 build 3515 kunnen proberen, de laatste versie van de oude club (draait hier prima).

Of deze natuurlijk, modernere code schept ook kansen.
Soundstorm2010 @zaadstra12 september 2022 09:14
Helaas heb ik deze al ergens vandaan geplukt, maar ook daar werkt het helaas niet.
Heb momenteel 48956 items in de huidige zitten :)
twiFight @Soundstorm201010 september 2022 23:22
Winamp heeft altijd al zo goed als standalone gewerkt, dus je kunt deze versie altijd in een andere directory installeren en proberen. Als je je al zorgen maakt kun je een zipje maken van de oude files. De user settings staan in c:\Users\JeMoeder\AppData\Roaming\Winamp\
Soundstorm2010 @twiFight12 september 2022 09:15
Ook dat al geprobeerd, echter werkte dat helaas ook niet.
Mijn versie die ik nu heb, werkt prima.

Vroeg me alleen af of iemand al meer dan 25k muziek in deze versie heeft geplaatst :)
ronaldrh @Soundstorm201012 september 2022 10:45
Hier 75000+ items in mijn library. Geen problemen dat Winamp crashed, ook niet in de vorige versies.
zaadstra @ronaldrh12 september 2022 14:32
Ik denk dat jij het in een zooi mappen hebt zitten, en @Soundstorm2010 een platte map met alles?
ronaldrh @zaadstra12 september 2022 14:44
klopt, alles netjes gesorteerd op genre, jaartal, muzieklabel etc :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ronaldrh op 22 juli 2024 15:06]

Soundstorm2010 @zaadstra13 september 2022 09:51
Ik heb netjes alles in mapjes, op jaar, genre etc etc..
Moet natuurlijk wel overzichtelijk zijn he _/-\o_ O-)

Misschien ligt het wel aan het bestand, die ik ergens op het www heb gevonden :D

Zal het eens proberen :) (wie niet waagt, wie niet wint ofzo iets) :O
rookie no. 1 9 september 2022 22:16
Blijft ongelooflijk dat er nog aan ontwikkeld wordt!

Gebruik het af en toe nog om wat MP3-bestanden te luisteren, tenminste als ik de Windows/AMP bak nog eens aanslinger (weinig). Blijft leuk :)
zork 10 september 2022 08:27
Winamp! It really wips the lama’s ass!
erikmeuk3 13 september 2022 12:19
Winamp 5.9 Build 9999 RC4 to Final changes

- Fixed: [in_mp3] Crash on mp3 files with embedded album art but no content-type
- Fixed: [in_mp3] Fields not being displayed/created in APEv2 tag
- Misc: [dsp_sps] Improved, refactored and rebuilt!
- Misc: installer tweaks (incl. improved VS2019/VC142 runtime checker)
- Misc: Various other minor tweaks and optimizations
gwystyl 22 september 2022 22:16
Ik krijg hem niet aan de gang op Windows 11. Ik had hem geïnstalleerd over versie 5.666, maar dat vindt hij niet grappig blijkbaar. Hele uninstall gedaan, %appdata%\winamp leeggegooid en 5.666 weer geïnstalleerd, maar die doet het nou ook niet meer :(.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

