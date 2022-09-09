De final release van versie 5.9 van de mediaspeler Winamp is uitgekomen. Winamp was begin deze eeuw een populaire mediaspeler, maar in 2013 besloot moedermaatschappij AOL de stekker uit het project te trekken. Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden. In versie 5.9 is onder meer de codebase van VS2008 naar VS2019 gemigreerd, is ondersteuning voor Windows 11 en afspelen van https-streams toegevoegd en afscheid genomen van de Bento Browser tab. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Improved: Windows 11 compatibility

Playback of https:// streams

Updated and tidier generate html playlist code

[in_flac] Hi-res playback support (24bit/192kHz, etc.)

[in_mkv] vp8 support

[in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules

[ml_rg] Added message throttle and other optimizations

[ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory

[out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format Fixed: [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks

[in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly

[jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API

[ml_rg] Calculate ReplayGain for Ogg Vorbis files

[out_wasapi] Volume resets to zero on track change

[out_wave] Crash when playing module/tracker formats Misc: lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll

libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll

Major compiler refactoring work

Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations

Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1

New online Help section and articles

SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer

Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x

Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8

[dsp_sps] Improved, refactored and rebuilt! Removed: Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!

[read_file.dll] in_midi now using zlib & minizip for compressed midi Updated: [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5

[enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1

[freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1

[gif] giflib 5.1.4

[in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2

[in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4

[in_mod] libopenmpt 0.6.4

[in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3

[in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7

[in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0

[OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3

[png] libpng 1.6.37

[vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0

[zlib] zlib 1.2.12