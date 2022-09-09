Hoewel verise 7.4 alweer een tijdje geleden verschenen is, heeft de Document Foundation versie 7.3.6 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 7.3 maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden. Versie 7.3.6 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal vijftig verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.6 RC1:
Bugs fixed in version 7.3.6 RC2:
- ofz#49157 object-size
- rhbz#2104545 only call utl::IsYounger when its result is actually used
- tdf#97539 INSERT: SVG clippath not fully supported
- tdf#119246 Dimensions dialog has wrong values in fields "Line distance", "Left guide" and "Right guide"
- tdf#123983 Read Error if embedded images are not into the Pictures directory
- tdf#126330 Extraneous lines rendering select SVGs in LibreOffice
- tdf#130252 Impress: Clone formatting not cloning highlight color, rather removing it
- tdf#130795 FILEOPEN: Spreadsheet takes long to open
- tdf#141294 Decks of Sidebar on HiDPI gets stuck in resize loop upon attempted width adjustment, work around of setting new SB "MinimumWidth" to false in expert config
- tdf#141421 Spreadsheet crashes when exported to MS Excel 2003 XML (macOS only)
- tdf#141565 Page numbers in Devanagari disappear after saving and reopening document
- tdf#141652 FILESAVE: DOCX: Image distorted after RT
- tdf#142715 Crash when closing document after changing and saving it
- tdf#143703 --convert-to epub triggers sw/source/core/undo/unattr.cxx:105: SwUndoFormatAttr::SwUndoFormatAttr(const SfxItemSet &, SwFormat &, bool): Assertion `m_sFormatName.getLength()' failed
- tdf#144916 Soft Edges in Impress Images cause rendering errors in Slide view
- tdf#145226 MSWord 2019 doesn't open odt files with tables created by LibreOffice
- tdf#145396 The line indicating deleted content keeps present after rejecting all changes (until scroll)
- tdf#147466 Crash swlo!SwDoc::InvalidateNumRules+0x657 (track changes involved)
- tdf#147782 Macro recorder: After start windowlet takes keyboard focus. Keystrokes don't go to the document.
- tdf#148743 UI Issue: TOC->Edit Index->Assign Styles; Styles aren't sorted. (Win or gen)
- tdf#148913 Crash mergedlo!SfxViewFrame::Notify+0xf87 for some users
- tdf#149449 CSS class redefinition gets ignored inside SVGs
- tdf#149467 Follow URL link in Writer text when navigator displayed: Crash in: _chkstk
- tdf#149609 LibreOffice 7.3.3.2 Calc Button
- tdf#149680 Hamburger menu in Tabbed Interface does not open in the correct position in kf5
- tdf#149753 "Create" and "Start from First Slide" Icons in Breeze theme look the same
- tdf#149858 Formula object is not displayed properly in formula editor when text editor zoom level <1
- tdf#149880 LibreOffice not showing correctly SVG
- tdf#149893 SVG: fill property in uppercase doesn't work
- tdf#149915 It is not possible to delete an embedded database
- tdf#149921 WebDAV TLS not working with self signed CA and host cert
- tdf#149943 Pixelated PDF export and print for a rotated image
- tdf#149952 7.3.4.2 view jumps around when (linux) system zoom enabled
- tdf#149978 ODF import: multiple automatic styles applied via text:span has non-deterministic result
- tdf#149983 ScriptForge Dialog service not returning after EndExecute call in Python
- tdf#150011 Add Croatian Kuna to Euroconvert function
- tdf#150162 Trying to download a sample document from Fourier Analysis online help page fails
- tdf#150170 Crash in: mdds::flat_segment_tree<long,bool>::insert_to_pos(boost::intrusive_ptr<mdds::__st::node<mdds::flat_segment_tree<long,bool> > > &,long,long,bool) ( only LibreOffice 7.3 )
- tdf#150197 number lost (after assigning numbering to style) when exporting to DOCX
- tdf#150219 EDITING: Crash when cutting trace dependent with precedent on different sheet
- tdf#150232 Form Properties dialog becomes black on Datasource/Content type change
- tdf#150235 Separator line in columned section
- tdf#150241 Crash in: void rtl::str::assign<_rtl_uString>(_rtl_uString**, _rtl_uString*)
- tdf#150249 Crash in Fontworks applying style after undo
- tdf#150291 Macro-collection-management crashes when no macro-container is selected (gtk3 specific)
- tdf#150293 Section column separator - more (line width)
- tdf#150452 Crash in: libc.so.6
- tdf#150407 ODF: invalid attribute "writing-mode" in case ODF 1.3 strict for frame style with bottom-top left-right
- tdf#150577 Form Controls: "Input Required" in Form Controls won't do anything
- tdf#150629 LibreOffice Writer crashes, when editing a page break