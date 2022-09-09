Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.52 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: Added 'Copy Initial Password' command in the tools menu of the entry dialog; it copies (to the clipboard) the password that was current when the dialog was opened.

When multiple entries are selected (containing at least one attachment), the number of attachments is now displayed in the 'Attachments' submenu of the entry menu.

Added option 'Alt. item background color' (supporting the states 'Off', 'On, default color' and 'On, custom color'); this combines the previous two options 'Use alternating item background colors' and 'Custom alt. item color'.

Comment placeholders ( {C:...} ) may now contain balanced braces.

The time when the password of an entry was last changed is now displayed in the entry dialog on the 'History' tab page.

The {FIREFOX} placeholder and the 'URL(s)' menu ('Open with ...' commands) now support detecting the Microsoft Store version of Firefox (in addition to the regular versions).

Added support for importing Key Folder 1.22 XML files.

Sticky Password XML import: added support for importing groups and expiry dates.

Steganos Password Manager CSV import: added support for the new encoding of double quotes.

Bitwarden JSON import: time-based one-time password generator settings are converted automatically now.

KeePass now checks the 'KeePass.exe.config' file and shows a warning message when finding a problem.

For development builds: added command for showing GC information.

Plugins can now load the header of a database file more easily.

Plugins can now subscribe to a master key change event.

TrlUtil: added workaround for .NET tab control focus bug. Improvements: Moved the command 'Save Attached File(s) To' into the 'Attachments' submenu of the entry menu and renamed it to 'Save File(s) To'.

The command for saving attached files is now available only if at least one of the selected entries has at least one attachment.

The {APPACTIVATE ...} auto-type command now ignores the options 'Cancel auto-type when the target window changes' and 'Cancel auto-type when the target window title changes'.

auto-type command: if the specified window does not exist or cannot be focused, auto-type is aborted now. Unified creation of fields with indices.

Improved database modification state and UI updating after imports/synchronizations.

In the master key creation/prompt dialogs, the [OK] button is now disabled when checking the 'Key file/provider' check box and selecting '(None)' in the combo box.

Improved drop-down menu width adjustment for certain combo boxes in the options dialog.

Improved hashing performance of protected binaries, UUIDs, ...

Performance improvements related to empty arrays.

Improved Mono framework version detection.

TrlUtil: improved preview dialog update performance.

Various UI text improvements.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements. Bugfixes: Fixed a bug that caused a minimized main window to be restored to a normal window instead of a maximized window in certain situations.

The 'Help' menu item in the entry dialog and the 'Help' button in the entry string field dialog now open the correct help sections.