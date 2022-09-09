Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.52

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.52 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van XML en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • Added 'Copy Initial Password' command in the tools menu of the entry dialog; it copies (to the clipboard) the password that was current when the dialog was opened.
  • When multiple entries are selected (containing at least one attachment), the number of attachments is now displayed in the 'Attachments' submenu of the entry menu.
  • Added option 'Alt. item background color' (supporting the states 'Off', 'On, default color' and 'On, custom color'); this combines the previous two options 'Use alternating item background colors' and 'Custom alt. item color'.
  • Comment placeholders ({C:...}) may now contain balanced braces.
  • In the auto-type entry selection dialog, values in the 'Sequence - Comments' column are dereferenced now.
  • The time when the password of an entry was last changed is now displayed in the entry dialog on the 'History' tab page.
  • The {FIREFOX} placeholder and the 'URL(s)' menu ('Open with ...' commands) now support detecting the Microsoft Store version of Firefox (in addition to the regular versions).
  • Added support for importing 1Password 8.7 1PUX files.
  • Added support for importing Key Folder 1.22 XML files.
  • Sticky Password XML import: added support for importing groups and expiry dates.
  • Steganos Password Manager CSV import: added support for the new encoding of double quotes.
  • Bitwarden JSON import: time-based one-time password generator settings are converted automatically now.
  • KeePass now checks the 'KeePass.exe.config' file and shows a warning message when finding a problem.
  • For development builds: added command for showing GC information.
  • Plugins can now load the header of a database file more easily.
  • Plugins can now subscribe to a master key change event.
  • TrlUtil: added workaround for .NET tab control focus bug.
Improvements:
  • Moved the command 'Save Attached File(s) To' into the 'Attachments' submenu of the entry menu and renamed it to 'Save File(s) To'.
  • The command for saving attached files is now available only if at least one of the selected entries has at least one attachment.
  • The {APPACTIVATE ...} auto-type command now ignores the options 'Cancel auto-type when the target window changes' and 'Cancel auto-type when the target window title changes'.
  • {APPACTIVATE ...} auto-type command: if the specified window does not exist or cannot be focused, auto-type is aborted now.
  • Unified creation of fields with indices.
  • Improved database modification state and UI updating after imports/synchronizations.
  • In the master key creation/prompt dialogs, the [OK] button is now disabled when checking the 'Key file/provider' check box and selecting '(None)' in the combo box.
  • Improved drop-down menu width adjustment for certain combo boxes in the options dialog.
  • Improved hashing performance of protected binaries, UUIDs, ...
  • Performance improvements related to empty arrays.
  • Improved Mono framework version detection.
  • TrlUtil: improved preview dialog update performance.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused a minimized main window to be restored to a normal window instead of a maximized window in certain situations.
  • The 'Help' menu item in the entry dialog and the 'Help' button in the entry string field dialog now open the correct help sections.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.52
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-09-2022 17:39
8 • submitter: Munchie

09-09-2022 • 17:39

8

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

Update-historie

04-03 KeePass Password Safe 2.58 14
02-03 KeePass Password Safe 1.43 21
09-10 KeePass Password Safe 2.57.1 39
06-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.57 11
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 2.56 8
02-'24 KeePass Password Safe 1.42 18
10-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.55 44
06-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.54 62
02-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.53.1 13
01-'23 KeePass Password Safe 2.53 50
Meer historie

Lees meer

KeePass Password Safe

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
6
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 9 september 2022 17:43
Toch blijf ik moeite houden met dit soort password keepers en vraag mij telkens af van hoe veilig zijn die daadwerkelijk. Kan wel zijn dat ze goede encryptie gebruiken maar wie kan mij garanderen dat er geen achterdeurtjes in zitten. Daarvoor dat ik toch liever vertrouw op puur onthouden van wachtwoorden en ze nergens op te slaan. Of opschrijven op een simpel papiertje zonder kenmerken erbij en alleen dan herkenningspunten voor jezelf erbij zetten waar een ander niks mee kan.
TheVivaldi @Roel19669 september 2022 17:54
Tja, je weet wat men hier altijd in de reacties zegt: gratis is niet gratis. ;)

Dat gezegd hebbende vertrouw ik KeePass wel. Ze hebben door de jaren heen een goede reputatie opgebouwd.
MarbHarmsen @TheVivaldi9 september 2022 18:36
Ik ben het met je eens, en wil er aan toevoegen dat KeePass een open source community project is en dat het bestand lokaal opgeslagen wordt. En niet automatisch op de servers van de een of andere techgigant staat, al kun je het bestand natuurlijk wel via jou favoriete platform delen tussen jouw apparaten.

KeePass is best enige tijd geleden extern gevet (rapport EU) en kwam daar toen best goed uit. Je kunt er op zich wel vanuit gaan dat .kbdx een veilig versleuteld bestand is, mits je wachwoord(zin) goed is. Maar als je pc echt gehackt is zullen wachtwoorden die je gebruik wel lekken (zie dit raport).

Ik zou het als volgt zien, wat is er meer waarschijnlijk:
1. Dat jou exacte pc word gehackt en dat je random gegenereede wachtwoorden uit je database worden gestolen.
2. Of dat jou uit je hoofd geleerde, en dus niet allemaal unieke, wachtwoorden lekken via websites die gehackt worden.
Met mijn risico profiel, lijkt het me veel waarschijnlijker dat mijn wachtwoorden bij websites worden gestolen als ik daar een account heb.

Hier nog wat ongevraagd advies:
- Als je ze uit je hoofd wilt onthouden zou ik je email adressen registreren by haveibeenpwned.com of vergelijkbaar zodat je een update krijgt als je wachtwoorden ergens gelekt zijn.
- Als je een wachtwoord database niet vertrouwd kun je ook ervoor kiezen om je belangrijkste wachtwoorden uit je hoofd te leren (DigiD, Bank, Email) en alle anderen wachtwoorden random te laten genereren en toch in een database te bewaren.
Kroesss @Roel19669 september 2022 18:27
In dit opzich is Keepass denk ik dan wel een van de veiligere opties. Het is een lokaal programma, met een lokale database.

De concurrentie bestaat eigenlijk alleen maar uit online-alternatieven. Daar is dat risico dus groter (hoewel in mijn ogen nog steeds verwaarloosbaar). Bij Keepass zou je (als je wil) nog alle internetverkeer blokkeren. Raak je wel de update-functie kwijt, maar goed.
KoalaBear84 @Roel19669 september 2022 18:34
Het is open source, staat helaas wel bij SourceForge. Maar hier is een onofficiële gitHub mirror (die helaas achter loopt zo te zien):
https://github.com/dlech/KeePass2.x

Dus in dat opzicht is het te controleren. Daarnaast is het ook onafhankelijk door de Europese Commissie gecontroleerd en geaudit:
https://keepass.info/ratings.html
reviews: Vijf wachtwoordmanagers onder de loep - Waarin verschillen ze?

En daarnaast zoals @TheVivaldi zegt gaat het al een behoorlijk tijdje mee en heeft het een goede reputatie.
beerse @Roel196611 september 2022 18:56
Er worden bij diverse organisaties op diverse manieren testen gedaan met dit soort tools. Ik herinner mij dat het tijdschrift C'T dit soort tools eens getest heeft op phone-home acties: Wat doen zij op het netwerk terwijl je ze gebruikt. Volgens mij kwamen de 2 KeePass versies/varianten er daar niet slecht vanaf.

Bedenk dat de tools zoals keepass die je zelf gebruikt op je eigen bestand (dus zonder cloud diensten) vooral je eigen versleuteling is naar je eigen bestand met alle tools en handige zaken en handige koppelingen die je zelf gebruikt. Inclusief dat je er zelf voor kan kiezen om het hele bestand in de cloud kan zetten (al weet ik niet of dat bij keepass nu zo handig is). Naar mijn idee is keepass net zo veilig als een eigen spreadsheet met wachtwoorden dat je dan in een encrypted bestand zet. Keepass biedt dan wel veel meer handige en veilige opties.

Dit in tegenstelling tot de cloud gebaseerde wachtwoord kluizen zoals bitwarden. Daar staan de gegevens al standaard in de cloud en moet je maar vertrouwen op de versleuteling en toegangsrechten. Die kan je dan weer zelf gaan hosten maar dat moet je ook maar willen/kunnen/durven/mogen.
Dushi 10 september 2022 07:51
Weet iemand een goede versie voor MacOS? Ik zie allerlei versies op de site bij Keepass en sommige lijken outdated.
Dalmans @Dushi10 september 2022 09:34
Niet specifiek de KeePass die hier genoemd wordt, maar volledig compatibel en wordt wel bijgehouden. Ik ben er naar overgestapt (vnl. omdat ik hiervoor de AppImage kan gebruiken op GNU/Linux)

https://keepassxc.org/download/#mac

PS: Weet niet of je processorarch er tussen staat, kon in niet uit je post halen.

*edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dalmans op 23 juli 2024 22:23]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq