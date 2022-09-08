Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6979 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Localization We've added Hungarian localization to Macrium Reflect and improved the coverage of translated strings. Macrium Image Guardian The Macrium Image Guardian Settings dialog box could crash if a storage device returned a malformed Device Name. This has been resolved.

The check boxes and icons in the Volumes tab of the Macrium Image Guardian Settings dialog box did not display correctly at some DPI levels. This has been resolved. RMBuilder When downloading Windows PE 5.0, the Rescue Media Builder would sometimes fail to download the last 15MB. This has been resolved. Clone Cancelling a clone operation and selecting 'No' to the cancel request would leave the operation in Paused state. This has been resolved. Restore The Shutdown/Reboot selection for automatic restores in the PE rescue media would not be honored. This has been resolved. File and Folder Backup An incorrect 'Cannot replace file...' error could be shown when restoring a file from a File and Folder backup to a different location. This has been resolved. Backup Completion Emails Email parameters. The {WINVER} parameter now also appends Window's update build revision(UBR) number.

We've added the following parameters:

{BACKUPSTATUS} - Backup completion status

{BACKUPCOMMENT} - Backup Comment User Interface We've added a basic password authentication option to the Macrium Reflect user interface.

Please see here, for more information.

Please see here, for more information. We've added a new option to disable consolidation for Incremental retention.

Please see here, for more information. Macrium Reflect General Windows Security/Defender reports warnings when Attack Surface Reduction rules are enabled. This has been resolved.

When running in the Rescue environment, the toolbar button to display loading errors in the Existing Backups tab was hidden. This has been resolved.

After cancelling a split-file backup that had progressed to the last file, Reflect could prompt for a new backup destination. This has been resolved.

In some instances, automatic image verification could result in the system becoming unresponsive during verification. This has been resolved.

We've improved the resizing of the Image View comments column, and the limitation on comment length displayed has been removed.

Reflect could crash when downloading language file with no Internet connection. This has been resolved.

An incorrect warning message, 'File is encrypted and supplied password is incorrect', could be shown in backup logs if consolidation was disabled using the registry setting. This has been resolved. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.