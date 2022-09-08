Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.0.6979

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6979 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Localization
  • We've added Hungarian localization to Macrium Reflect and improved the coverage of translated strings.

Macrium Image Guardian

  • The Macrium Image Guardian Settings dialog box could crash if a storage device returned a malformed Device Name. This has been resolved.
  • The check boxes and icons in the Volumes tab of the Macrium Image Guardian Settings dialog box did not display correctly at some DPI levels. This has been resolved.

RMBuilder

  • When downloading Windows PE 5.0, the Rescue Media Builder would sometimes fail to download the last 15MB. This has been resolved.

Clone

  • Cancelling a clone operation and selecting 'No' to the cancel request would leave the operation in Paused state. This has been resolved.

Restore

  • The Shutdown/Reboot selection for automatic restores in the PE rescue media would not be honored. This has been resolved.

File and Folder Backup

  • An incorrect 'Cannot replace file...' error could be shown when restoring a file from a File and Folder backup to a different location. This has been resolved.

Backup Completion Emails

  • Email parameters. The {WINVER} parameter now also appends Window's update build revision(UBR) number.
  • We've added the following parameters:
    {BACKUPSTATUS} - Backup completion status
    {BACKUPCOMMENT} - Backup Comment

User Interface

  • We've added a basic password authentication option to the Macrium Reflect user interface.
    Please see here, for more information.
  • We've added a new option to disable consolidation for Incremental retention.
    Please see here, for more information.

Macrium Reflect General

  • Windows Security/Defender reports warnings when Attack Surface Reduction rules are enabled. This has been resolved.
  • When running in the Rescue environment, the toolbar button to display loading errors in the Existing Backups tab was hidden. This has been resolved.
  • After cancelling a split-file backup that had progressed to the last file, Reflect could prompt for a new backup destination. This has been resolved.
  • In some instances, automatic image verification could result in the system becoming unresponsive during verification. This has been resolved.
  • We've improved the resizing of the Image View comments column, and the limitation on comment length displayed has been removed.
  • Reflect could crash when downloading language file with no Internet connection. This has been resolved.
  • An incorrect warning message, 'File is encrypted and supplied password is incorrect', could be shown in backup logs if consolidation was disabled using the registry setting. This has been resolved.

Various

  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.0.6979
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-09-2022 • 18:58

9

Bron: Paramount Software

mOBSCENE 8 september 2022 20:33
Directe download link voor de Home versie:
https://download.macrium....eflect_home_setup_x64.exe
Installatie vereist uiteraard registratie, maar dan hoef je de download tool van Macrium niet te gebruiken.

Het valt me op dat Macrium minder vaak updates uitbrengt sinds versie 8. Dat is een goed teken, want dat betekent dat er beter getest wordt. In het verleden kwamen er vaak kort op elkaar updates uit met bugfixes. Verder niets dan lof voor deze tool. Voor Windows wat mij betreft de enige speler op dit gebied :)
moviegeek @mOBSCENE8 september 2022 20:39
AOMEI backupper standard bleek bij mij toch beter. Een image van Macrium bleek ooit een error op te leveren, alles weg. Al tientallen keren AOMEI gebruikt, nooit problemen
1DMKIIN
@mOBSCENE8 september 2022 20:52
Installatie vereist uiteraard registratie, maar dan hoef je de download tool van Macrium niet te gebruiken.
Een klikje op de 'Do not remind me'-knop tijdens de installatie volstaat ook hoor ;)

Ter info: dit is bovenal van toepassing op de Free-versie, en er is bovendien de in-build updater.
Bij een betaalde Home-versie dien je uiteraard de licentiegegevens in te geven, wil je je aankoop verzilveren.

Edit: je wil bedoelen de standaard on-site download vereist opgave van email ;) Enfin, da's de reden waarom ik de direct downloadlinks ook nu en dan in een dieper verleden kwam te linken ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 24 juli 2024 13:10]

mOBSCENE @1DMKIIN10 september 2022 13:03
Macrium biedt geen directe download links aan op hun website. Na het invullen van een mailadres (overigens is dit niet verplicht), krijg je de download tool van Macrium voorgeschoteld. Voor mensen die de ingebouwde updater gebruiken geen probleem, maar voor mensen zoals ik, die liever handmatig updaten, is het wat omslachtig.

De directe downloadlink die ik hierboven deelde, kun je handmatig aanpassen om direct de laatste release (full installer) te kunnen downloaden van de Home versie.

Voor de volledigheid, de full installer voor de Free versie is beschikbaar op: https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe
1DMKIIN
@mOBSCENE10 september 2022 13:31
De directe downloadlink die ik hierboven deelde, kun je handmatig aanpassen om direct de laatste release (full installer) te kunnen downloaden van de Home versie.

Voor de volledigheid, de full installer voor de Free versie is beschikbaar op: https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe
Ik ben helemaaal mee met de downloadlinks hoor ;)

Misschien nog een extra tipje: je hoeft voor de meest recente versie van de full-installer de link zelf(s) niet manueel aan te passen naar het nieuwste buildnummer. Het betreft dezelfde links die ik in m'n vorige reply reeds meegaf, zij het nu voor versie 8.

Voor 64-bit is deze URL :

https://updates.macrium.c...sp?edition=0&type=4&arch=1&redirect=Y

Mocht de 32-bit versie toch nog aan de orde zijn, verander dan de 1 in een 0.

Door modificatie van 'edition=0&type=4' kan je ook van andere versies meteen de full installer bij de lurven vatten :)
hotabibber 8 september 2022 20:18
Voor mij is de gratis versie meer dan perfect.

Gebruik het puur en alleen om een image te maken om deze weer snel terug te kunnen zetten indien nodig. Bijvoorbeeld om Teamviewer weer te resetten naar 0 minuten in gebruik.

Maken en terug zetten duurt bij mij niet langer als 10 minuten voor zowel terug zetten als maken.
herrieschopper @hotabibber8 september 2022 20:37
Ik ervaar zelf veel problemen bij het terugzetten van images van een HDD naar een SSD en andersom (soms om te testen hoe iets uit zal werken). Windows is compleet de kluts kwijt en wil dan totaal niet opstarten. Fixboot lijkt niet te helpen. Enig idee wat dit kan zijn?
hotabibber @herrieschopper8 september 2022 22:43
Mijn ervaring is alleen image maken en terug zetten op dezelfde schijf. Geen ervaringen met wisselen van de hdd.
postbus51 @herrieschopper11 september 2022 02:42
verschil tussen mbr en gpt anders wel de uefi-partitie

