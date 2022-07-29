Software-update: Winamp 5.9 build 9999 RC 1

Winamp logo (79 pix)De ontwikkeling van de mediaspeler Winamp lijkt weer opgepakt te zijn en er is nu een ontwikkelversie uitgebracht met versienummer 5.9 build 9999 RC 1. Winamp was begin deze eeuw een populaire mediaspeler, maar in 2013 besloot moedermaatschappij AOL de stekker uit het project te trekken. Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Improved:
  • Windows 11 compatibility
  • Playback of https:// streams
  • Updated and tidier generate html playlist code
  • [in_mkv] vp8 support
  • [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules
  • [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory
  • [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format
Fixed:
  • [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks
  • [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly
  • [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API
Misc:
  • lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll
  • libalac.dll added to Shared folder as part of alac update
  • Major compiler refactoring work
  • Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations
  • Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1
  • New online Help section and articles
  • SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer
  • Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x
  • Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8
Removed:
  • Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!
Updated:
  • [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5
  • [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1
  • [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1
  • [gif] giflib 5.1.4
  • [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2
  • [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4
  • [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.7.0 & Portaudio 19.7.0
  • [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3
  • [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7
  • [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0
  • [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3
  • [png] libpng 1.6.37
  • [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0
  • [zlib] zlib 1.2.12
Info
  • This is the culmination of 4 years' work since the 5.8 release. Two dev teams, and a pandemic-induced hiatus period inbetween.
  • To the end-user, it might not seem like there's a whole heap of changes, but the largest and hardest part was actually migrating the entire project from VS2008 to VS2019 and getting it all to build successfully.
  • The groundwork has now been laid, and now we can concentrate more on features. Whether fixing/replacing old ones or adding new.
  • The build # will stay as 9999 for this release, e.g. if/when there's an rc2 or final release (builds can be identified by filename + timestamp). We'll reset it for 5.9.1
  • Although extensive internal testing has already been carried out, this is still marked as a Release Candidate build.
  • All features need testing.
  • If possible, please test installations on Windows 7 - 8.1 There's already been some reports of DLLs not loading :-(
Versienummer 5.9 build 9999 RC 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winamp
Download https://download.nullsoft.com/winamp/client/winamp59_9999_rc1_full_en-us.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,87MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (27)

+2ronaldrh
29 juli 2022 15:56
Nog even wat extra info:

Known Issues

Earmarked for fixing in 5.9.1

About dialog => Credits
No longer supports unicode chars
Unicode support in Plush was broken during the migration to VS2019

AVS Editor
Main menu no longer localized
Will hopefully be fixed for 5.9.1

Milkdrop
Some presets produce errors (error in per-frame code, etc.)
Another ill-effect of the migration process.
For now, we've force-enabled the "suppress all warnings" setting,
removed the worst affected presets from the package,
and (on upgrades) we've renamed the 11 worst affected presets with the .off extension.
We hope to fix it fully for 5.9.1

ReplayGain calculation broken for vorbis files (.ogg)
This is also an issue in 5.8
Discovered too late, will hopefully be fixed for 5.9.1

NSV VP3 decoder = broken/missing

ml_wire Podcasts
omBrowser uses IE(10) engine, which some podcast sites no longer support.
We fixed https subscriptions in general,
but if manual https subscriptions don't work, try http instead.
For 5.9.1 and beyond, we can look at replacing the internal browser engine with e.g. Mozilla or Chromium.

Bento skin
"Options => Appearance => Show Artist Information Buttons"
is still in the menu, even though we've removed them.
Note, we've also disabled links in MCV (Artist, Album, etc. no longer clickable)

_______________________________________________________

Can't be fixed (by us)

JTFE and other plug-ins by DrO are broken :-(
Looks like they've got a hard-coded internal dependency for Winamp\Microsoft.VC90.CRT\msvcp90.dll
The VS2008 runtimes are no longer shipped/required/loaded with Winamp 5.9
(VC142 runtimes are now installed on Win7-8.1)

If you see runtime errors on Winamp load, it will be because said plug-ins are present
and msvcp90/msvcr90.dll exist in your Windows\SysWow64 folder

Maybe we should force disable/delete them, or add a pop-up 'alert!' msg box..? :-(
But gen_jumpex, ml_enqueue, etc. will not load in 5.9
We tried a number of things to fix it, but couldn't. Sorry :-(

We will try to implement some of the key JTFE features for 5.9.1 and beyond, particularly:
- Queue list
- Icon Pack support
- Interactions between ML and Pledit
- Skinning of the JTF dialog
- Context menus in J dialog
- Delay/limit search results

The Shoutcast DSP plugin also had the same issue.
A new version of the DSP is also available (will only install on Winamp 5.9)

Shouitcast DSP v2.4.0 for Winamp 5.9

_______________________________________________________

Still ToDo (5.9.1 and beyond)
- Add native support for more formats (e.g. opus, ogv/ogm, TS, H.265, HLS, VP9, etc.)
- Replace old Gracenote features (CDDB, Autotag, etc) with e.g. MusicBrainz or MusicStory
- Maybe restore a working NowPlaying service ?
- Add more default services to ml_online view (Lyrics, Jamendo, etc.) ?
- More multithreading e.g. for Format Converter / Send To, etc.
- Config for in_mod & out_wasapi
- Tons more :-)

_______________________________________________________

Language Packs

An installer is also available for all Language Packs.
You can select which pack(s) to install before installation.

Note that some of the packs are up-to-date,
whereas others are not...

Winamp Language Packs v1.1

_______________________________________________________

Your feedback, reports and thoughts are welcome.

Thanks!

Winamp Team
+1moviegeek
29 juli 2022 15:29
Nou heb er niks aan. Alles geprobeerd. Maar op een 4k scherm zo groot als een postzegel. En met vergroten Winamp app in Winamp zelf wordt het een iets grotere postzegel. Laat nou die Winamp de enige app zijn die niet werkt op een 4k scherm. Aangezien alle andere muziekspelers wel werken (vreemd niet?) maar QMMP gepakt, een schaamteloze kloon. Maar stabiel is die niet. Hèt bewijs dat het een app is uit het stenen tijdperk die niet wordt bijgewerkt, dus snap ik die updates ook totaal niet.
+2nopcode
@moviegeek29 juli 2022 16:45
Probeer Ctrl-D om de skin te verdubbelen in grootte.
0moviegeek
@nopcode29 juli 2022 17:11
Hihi dat weet ik, dan wordt het een postzegel van een cm ipv een halve cm
+1twiFight
@moviegeek29 juli 2022 16:17
Helaas is winamp op 4K inderdaad niet te doen. Ik hoop dat ze, nu de code overgezet is, 4K compatibility als een van de eerstvolgende features gaan doen.

Ik gebruik nu WACUP als vervanger, maar die is alles behalve snel.
0Bliksem B
@moviegeek29 juli 2022 16:53
Probeer anders AIMP. Een muziek speler die gebaseerd is op Winamp.

Zelf tijden gebruik gemaakt van MusicBee. Maar dat is waarschijnlijk overkill voor je.
0moviegeek
@Bliksem B29 juli 2022 17:13
Mwah ik vind Musicbee wel ok. Beetje veel toeters en bellen enzo. Het is net als met m'n iPod classic. Heel basic is heel fijn. Nu een iPod touch aangeschaft nog snel ik kan ermee streamen en alles, maar ja mhm
+1NimRod1337
29 juli 2022 15:21
Gebruik het al 25 jaar dagelijks :) Soms ook voor audio streams.

Uitsluitend classic skin of course :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 29 juli 2022 15:27]

+1lordawesome
@NimRod133729 juli 2022 15:55
Ik weet nog dat dit op mijn 486 DX2-66 (of 80?) de cpu behoorlijk opslurpte. Je, ik kon MP3's draaien, maar dan kon ik ook niks anders erbij doen!
+1NimRod1337
@lordawesome29 juli 2022 16:00
Yep :) Met mijn p75 ging het al beter
04play
@lordawesome29 juli 2022 16:50
Mijn 486 dx33 kon het allemaal net trekken als de MP3 op de HD stond. Vanaf Cd MP3's decoden lukte al niet.

Toen was voor mij de MP3 echt magisch zoveel cd's pasten er op 1 MP3 CD.

Het toffe aan Winamp was wel dat het redelijk hetzelfde is gebleven, in tegenstelling tot andere toen populaire dingen ( O.A. ICQ, MSN, realplayer en quicktime.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 4play op 29 juli 2022 16:51]

+1zaadstra
@NimRod133729 juli 2022 15:29
Hier ook, v5.666 build 3516. Op 4k scherm ook goed met ctrl-D.

De vraag is, is deze 'nieuwe' versie verbeterd op is het verprutst....
+1mjl
@NimRod133729 juli 2022 15:37
Ik gebruik het ook nog steeds, fijne simplele speler, alleen jammer dat je met regelmaat een admin pop-up krijgt als je een instelling wilt veranderen. Ze mogen een non-admin variant maken wat mij betreft.
+1Jeffrey
29 juli 2022 16:00
Kan iemand mij uitleggen waarom je dit nog zou gebruiken? Ik gebruik bijvoorbeeld Spotify en kan daar prima mee uit de voeten. Wel nostalgische software overigens. Leuk dat het nog bestaat.
+1Nas T
@Jeffrey29 juli 2022 16:28
Misschien met een persoonlijke muziekbibliotheek?
Ik zou dan namelijk niet direct aan Spotify denken. Ik weet bijvoorbeeld niet of je daar per se moet inloggen met een account en/of hoe het überhaupt zit qua privacy.
Voor de rest een lekker simpele interface, en misschien met een hoop snelkoppelingen/functionaliteit die je elders niet hebt?
+1Blasterxp
29 juli 2022 15:23
Haha, cool dat het nog steeds bestaat. Ik heb geen verzameling meer, maar idd voor streams werkt het goed.
+1Niekleair
29 juli 2022 15:54
Too little too late vrees ik. Er zijn vast nog wel wat trouwe gebruikers op Winamp blijven plakken, maar de meeste gebruikers zullen inmiddels zijn overgestapt op alternatieven. Met daarbij de behoefte aan een mediaspeler waarschijnlijk niet zo groot is als in de gloriedagen van mp3; we hebben inmiddels de native apps van spotify, youtube etc.
+1Klauwhamer
29 juli 2022 16:22
Nou, dat begint goed.

C:\Program Files (x86)\Winamp\System\alac.w5s is infected with Gen:Variant.Lazy.152933 and was moved to quarantine.
+1alias2000
29 juli 2022 15:33
Krijg virus-waarschuwing van F-secure!
Reageer
+1twiFight
@alias200029 juli 2022 16:14
F-Secure is niet de enige

https://www.virustotal.co...a3d170673730a196ca3a2385c

Het lijkt me sterk dat ze malware gaan verspreiden, maar voorzichtigheid is geboden. Wellicht zit er een gare plugin in.
0blorf
29 juli 2022 15:39
Doet milkdrop het nog? 8-)
Trouwens, een screenshot die out of focus is, echt?
0Automark
29 juli 2022 15:45
Vroeger, 1998-2004 ish had ik een muziek verzameling van 120gb oid. Winamp stond echt bijna de hele dag aan.
Tegenwoordig nog maar een paar albums in hoge kwaliteit als persoonlijke backup.
