De ontwikkeling van de mediaspeler Winamp lijkt weer opgepakt te zijn en er is nu een ontwikkelversie uitgebracht met versienummer 5.9 build 9999 RC 1. Winamp was begin deze eeuw een populaire mediaspeler, maar in 2013 besloot moedermaatschappij AOL de stekker uit het project te trekken. Het kwam uiteindelijk bij het Belgische Radionomy terecht, maar ondanks diverse beloften heeft deze er ook weinig mee gedaan. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Improved:
Fixed:
- Windows 11 compatibility
- Playback of https:// streams
- Updated and tidier generate html playlist code
- [in_mkv] vp8 support
- [in_mod] Playback of .itz, .mdz, .s3z & .xmz compressed modules
- [ml_wire] New working Podcast Directory
- [out_ds] Display device information correctly in Unicode format
Misc:
- [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks
- [in_mp3] id3 empty genre displayed as Blues or Psychobilly
- [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API
Removed:
- lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dll
- libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dll
- libalac.dll added to Shared folder as part of alac update
- Major compiler refactoring work
- Many more general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations
- Minimum required OS is now Windows 7 SP1
- New online Help section and articles
- SDK now compatible with VS2017 and newer
- Versioning syntax changed to v5.x.x
- Winamp\Microsoft.VC142.CRT runtimes now installed on Win7/8
Updated:
- Bento Browser tab - So long, and thanks for all the fish!
Info
- [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5
- [enc_lame] LAME 3.100.1
- [freetype.wac] freetype 2.12.1
- [gif] giflib 5.1.4
- [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2
- [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4
- [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.7.0 & Portaudio 19.7.0
- [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3
- [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7
- [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0
- [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3
- [png] libpng 1.6.37
- [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0
- [zlib] zlib 1.2.12
- This is the culmination of 4 years' work since the 5.8 release. Two dev teams, and a pandemic-induced hiatus period inbetween.
- To the end-user, it might not seem like there's a whole heap of changes, but the largest and hardest part was actually migrating the entire project from VS2008 to VS2019 and getting it all to build successfully.
- The groundwork has now been laid, and now we can concentrate more on features. Whether fixing/replacing old ones or adding new.
- The build # will stay as 9999 for this release, e.g. if/when there's an rc2 or final release (builds can be identified by filename + timestamp). We'll reset it for 5.9.1
- Although extensive internal testing has already been carried out, this is still marked as a Release Candidate build.
- All features need testing.
- If possible, please test installations on Windows 7 - 8.1 There's already been some reports of DLLs not loading :-(