Software-update: Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.63

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 104 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft een balk aan de rechterkant toegevoegd, die toegang geeft tot bijvoorbeeld Outlook email, Office, spelletjes, een enkele tools zoals een rekenmachine, een vertaal en converteerfunctie, en een internetsnelheidstest.

Feature updates
  • Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access Microsoft Edge features side-by-side with their browsing window. Available features include Discover, Bing search, Outlook, Office, Games, and Tools such as a unit converter and Internet speed test. Administrators can control the availability of the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the HubsSidebarEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Search in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access an updated sidebar search via Microsoft Edge sidebar, including easy access to Microsoft Search in Bing for organizations. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Gaming for the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Play popular casual games for free. Administrators can control the availability of the Games menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the AllowGamesMenu policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Discover in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Discover content relevant to the page you’re browsing including summaries, source information, and more. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Get your favorite tools in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access commonly used tools while you browse the web, including Calculator, Internet speed test, and Unit converter. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Outlook in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Outlook Mail and Calendar. Administrators can control the Outlook menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the OutlookHubMenuEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Office in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Microsoft Office documents and apps. Administrators can control the Microsoft Office menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Versienummer 104.0.1293.63
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-08-2022 16:38
7 • submitter: TheVivaldi

22-08-2022 • 16:38

7 Linkedin

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

16:38 Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.63 7
06-08 Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.47 8
24-06 Microsoft Edge 103.0.1264.37 13
01-06 Microsoft Edge 102.0.1245.30 17
29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
Meer historie

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
Alex3
22 augustus 2022 17:22
Gmail en Thunderbird hadden al zo'n balk, dan kan Edge blijkbaar niet achterblijven. Hopelijk kun je deze ook wegwerken. Dit is weer zo'n poging eigen software te bevoordelen, alsof gebruikers de startknop niet kunnen vinden.
Reageer
TheVivaldi
@Alex322 augustus 2022 17:32
Nou ja, Gmail en Thunderbird... ze hebben de balk meer overgenomen uit Opera en Vivaldi (die bovendien dezelfde engine delen).
Reageer
pookie79
22 augustus 2022 17:06
Gaat deze update alleen om een nieuwe sidebar? En wat is er de toevoeging ervan. Is de topbar te vol?
Reageer
GekkePrutser
22 augustus 2022 16:51
Ik denk dat we hier ook de reden zien dat Microsoft zo per se wil dat Edge een succes wordt (de druk die ze op ons bedrijf uitoefenen om het de standaardbrowser te maken is groot). Steeds verder verankeren van Microsoft 365 functies bij de gebruikers.

Ik merk ook steeds meer problemen met gebruik van Firefox bij Microsoft diensten. Vaak krijg ik opeens de extreem oude Outlook Web Access te zien :? En attachments drag/drop werken opeens niet meer. Dat vind ik jammer want het idee van webbased software is juist dat het in elke browser kan werken.
Reageer
The End
@GekkePrutser22 augustus 2022 16:59
Ik gebruik al jaren Firefox en veel Microsoft diensten (Office 365, maar ook het Azure portal) en merk hier helemaal niks van.
Reageer
TheVivaldi
@The End22 augustus 2022 17:18
Ik merk het ook niet: werkt als een zonnetje in Firefox.
Reageer
habbekrats
@TheVivaldi22 augustus 2022 17:27
Inderdaad, Edge is een prima browser om Firefox te downloaden.
Reageer

