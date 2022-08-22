Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 104 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft een balk aan de rechterkant toegevoegd, die toegang geeft tot bijvoorbeeld Outlook email, Office, spelletjes, een enkele tools zoals een rekenmachine, een vertaal en converteerfunctie, en een internetsnelheidstest.
Feature updates
- Microsoft Edge sidebar. The Microsoft Edge sidebar lets users access Microsoft Edge features side-by-side with their browsing window. Available features include Discover, Bing search, Outlook, Office, Games, and Tools such as a unit converter and Internet speed test. Administrators can control the availability of the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the HubsSidebarEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Search in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access an updated sidebar search via Microsoft Edge sidebar, including easy access to Microsoft Search in Bing for organizations. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Gaming for the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Play popular casual games for free. Administrators can control the availability of the Games menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the AllowGamesMenu policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Discover in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Discover content relevant to the page you’re browsing including summaries, source information, and more. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Get your favorite tools in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Easily access commonly used tools while you browse the web, including Calculator, Internet speed test, and Unit converter. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Outlook in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Outlook Mail and Calendar. Administrators can control the Outlook menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the OutlookHubMenuEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
- Office in the Microsoft Edge sidebar. Quickly and easily access Microsoft Office documents and apps. Administrators can control the Microsoft Office menu in the Microsoft Edge sidebar by using the MicrosoftOfficeMenuEnabled policy. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.