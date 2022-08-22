Versie 22.08 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The 22.08 release brings many user interface improvements and bug fixes for a smooth editing experience. Speaking of smooth, this version comes with many enhancements to the proxy clip generation system, resulting in a smoother interface and support for NVENC and VAAPI proxy clip encoding has been fixed.

Rendering now supports an experimental Parallel Processing feature for faster render speeds. This version adds support for importing AVIF, HEIF, HEIC and JPEG XL image formats, LOTTIE and RAWR animations, as well as VTT (Web Video Text Tracks) and SBV (YouTube) subtitle files. New features include an improved audio recording experience, global subtitle styling, exporting of guides as chapters for YouTube/PeerTube/Vimeo, and integration with Glaxnimate vector graphics animation program. Colorscopes (Waveform, Vectorscope, and RGB parade) are finally working on Windows.

The team would like to thank the code contributions from Eric Jiang, Nathan Hinton, Gary Wang, Marius Pa, Daniel Novomeský, Martin Owens, Brendan Davidson and Ivan Sudakov; and extend our gratitude to all the community members for reporting issues, creating tutorials and offering support.