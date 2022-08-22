sluiten

Doe je mee met ons onderzoek?

We krijgen graag meer inzicht in wie je bent en wat je plannen zijn met betrekking tot (tech)aankopen. Doe mee en maak kans op een cadeaubon t.w.v. €50!

Vul de enquête in

Software-update: Kdenlive 22.08

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 22.08 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 22.08 Released

The 22.08 release brings many user interface improvements and bug fixes for a smooth editing experience. Speaking of smooth, this version comes with many enhancements to the proxy clip generation system, resulting in a smoother interface and support for NVENC and VAAPI proxy clip encoding has been fixed.

Rendering now supports an experimental Parallel Processing feature for faster render speeds. This version adds support for importing AVIF, HEIF, HEIC and JPEG XL image formats, LOTTIE and RAWR animations, as well as VTT (Web Video Text Tracks) and SBV (YouTube) subtitle files. New features include an improved audio recording experience, global subtitle styling, exporting of guides as chapters for YouTube/PeerTube/Vimeo, and integration with Glaxnimate vector graphics animation program. Colorscopes (Waveform, Vectorscope, and RGB parade) are finally working on Windows.

The team would like to thank the code contributions from Eric Jiang, Nathan Hinton, Gary Wang, Marius Pa, Daniel Novomeský, Martin Owens, Brendan Davidson and Ivan Sudakov; and extend our gratitude to all the community members for reporting issues, creating tutorials and offering support.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 22.08
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-08-2022 16:20
0 • submitter: TheVivaldi

22-08-2022 • 16:20

0 Linkedin

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

16:20 Kdenlive 22.08 0
10-07 Kdenlive 22.04.3 8
17-06 Kdenlive 22.04.2 0
26-05 Kdenlive 22.04.1 3
03-05 Kdenlive 22.04.0 4
12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
11-'21 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Kies score Let op: Beoordeel reacties objectief. De kwaliteit van de argumentatie is leidend voor de beoordeling van een reactie, niet of een mening overeenkomt met die van jou.

Een uitgebreider overzicht van de werking van het moderatiesysteem vind je in de Moderatie FAQ

Rapporteer misbruik van moderaties in Frontpagemoderatie.


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee