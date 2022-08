Versie 22.1.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen als opvolger van 22.0.5. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.1.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.1.5 SQL editor: script to connection association problem was fixed

Data editor: Major memory leak in data editor was fixed Issue with grouping panel cleanup was resolved Hex editor now respects read-only status of columns Find/replace dialog now respects focused control

General: Issue with connection configuration load and edit was fixed Dialog buttons layout was fixed in different dialogs Authentication profiles configuration UI was fixed

SQL Server: View definition read was fixed for Azure databases nvarchar/nchar column length detection was fixed

MySQL: issue with numeric schema names was fixed

Oracle: Trigger DDL was fixed (CREATE keyword) Data type DDL generation was fixed

PostgreSQL: filters for composite data types were fixed Changes in DBeaver version 22.1.4 Data editor: Dangerous operation detector was improved (delete … returning) Export of sorted rows was fixed Status messages formatting and UI were improved Filter by enum value was fixed Collection editor was improved (UI in value panel) Problem with statistics tab open was fixed

Console view: Non-SELECT queries support was added Errors messages are now printed in console

Driver editor: possibility to set property value to NULL was added

SQL formatting settings save and preview was fixed

Data transfer: task settings loading was fixed

Azure SQL Server, Babelfish: multiple databases support was redesigned

Clickhouse: Table list load was fixed for older server versions Data type mapping was improved for cross-database data transfer Multirow insert support was added 64-bit integers support was fixed

H2: table metadata and DDL read was fixed

PostgreSQL, CocroachDB: Row security policy support was added PgPass authentication now support SSH hosts and host redefine Routines privileges DDL was fixed

General UI: Default embedded browser was changed to Microsoft Edge Properties editor: value save on focus change was fixed Tip of the day dialog layout was fixed (thanks to @troizet) Many minor UI bugs were fixed