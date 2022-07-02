Software-update: Rufus 3.19

Rufus logo (75 pix) Versie 3.19 van Rufus is uitgekomen. Rufus is een Windows-programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. Handig bijvoorbeeld om een besturingssysteem te installeren, wat sneller gaat vanaf een usb-stick dan van een cd of dvd, om het bios bij te werken of om een systeem te benaderen dat niet meer wil starten. Er is overigens een groot aantal tooltjes waarmee dit gedaan kan worden, maar Rufus beweert één van de snelste in zijn soort te zijn. In deze uitgave is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om het Windows 11 installatieprocess aan te passen om zo bijvoorbeeld de noodzaak voor Secure Boot, TPM en het aanmaken van een Microsoftaccount te omzeilen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 3.19:
  • Add a new selection dialog for Windows 11 setup customization:
    • Secure Boot and TPM bypass have now been moved to this dialog
    • Also allows to bypass the mandatory requirement for a Microsoft account on Windows 11 22H2. (NB: Network MUST be temporarily disabled for the local account creation to be proposed)
    • Also add an option to skip all collection questions (Sets all answers to "Don't allow")
    • Also add an option for setting internal drives offline for Windows To Go
    Note: These customization options are only shown when using a Windows 11 image.
  • Add support for distros using a nonstandard GRUB 2.0 prefix directory (openSUSE Live, GeckoLinux)
  • Add the ability to ignore USBs (See here)
  • Change drive listing to always list in increasing order of size
  • Update exceptions needed by Red Hat and derivatives for the 9.x releases
  • Update UEFI:NTFS drivers to latest
  • Reassign a letter for drives written in DD mode that don't have an ESP (e.g. CoreELEC)
  • Fix Windows refusing to mount Linux MBR partitions on FIXED drives
  • Fix support for multiextent files when Joliet is in use

Rufus

Versienummer 3.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rufus
Download https://github.com/pbatard/rufus/releases/download/v3.19/rufus-3.19.exe
Bestandsgrootte 1,33MB
Licentietype GPL

