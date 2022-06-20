Versie 5.10.7 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes to existing features Change to Zoom Chat default settings

Various Zoom Chat settings are changing their default status for new users. Existing users will be unaffected by the changes. These changes may also affect the default MSI/GPO policies, as noted by the *. Enabled by default: Show Code Snippet, Show Link Preview*, Move messages with new replies to the bottom of the chat*, Show profile photos next to Direct Messages*. Disabled by default: Separate my chats and channels sections.

If allowed by account admins, users can view other participants' Zoom profile card from within a meeting. This also includes the addition of a participant’s local time as part of their profile card, to aid in coordinating time zones between users. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO options Set exact level of touch up appearance filter - SetFaceBeautyValue

This policy, when used in conjunction with EnableFaceBeauty, allows admins to set the default level of the touch up appearance option. By default, this is set to 25%. Set exact level of low-light adjustment - SetLightAdaptionManualValue

This policy, when used in conjunction with EnableLightAdaption and EnableAutoLightAdaption, allows admins to set the default level of the low light adaptation option. If EnableFaceBeauty is enabled and EnableAutoLightAdaption is disabled, this policy will take effect. By default, this is set to 20%.

Meeting/webinar features Set video filters to be persistent for future meetings

Users can choose a video filter, such as color filters, frames, and foreground effects, which can be set and applied to all future meetings. This can be adjusted as needed before and within a meeting. Meetings with Multiple Participants Share Content pre-enabled

Hosts can schedule meetings with the Multiple participants can share simultaneously option pre-enabled. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Persistent Gallery view after pinning

Participants in Gallery view are returned to Gallery view after pinning and unpinning a video, rather than switching to Speaker view after unpinning a video. Quicker enablement of gesture recognition

Gesture recognition can be quickly enabled and disabled during a meeting directly from the meeting toolbar.

Meeting features Search breakout rooms ​​

Hosts and co-hosts are able to better manage breakout rooms with the ability to search participants or breakout rooms by name, allowing them to quickly view, assign, or move participants between breakout rooms.

Webinar features Simultaneous sharing for panelists

Webinar attendees can now experience the sharing of simultaneous presentations by panelists. This is the same functionality that is already available in Zoom Meetings. The webinar attendee can choose which screen to view, such as seeing the content in their language when a presentation is shared in different languages. This can be helpful when sharing presentations in multiple languages. Chat Etiquette Tool support for Webinar Q&A

Chat etiquette policies are also applied to Webinar Q&A content, in addition to the existing support for in-meeting chat, in-webinar chat, and Zoom Chat. Support for Zoom Apps in Webinars

Webinar panelists can launch Zoom Apps during their webinars and share their view of the app with attendees. For some apps, attendees can be invited to open the app and collaborate with the panelists. This feature requires version 5.10.6 and will not be immediately available, as it is dependent on a backend update currently scheduled for June 21.

Chat features Enhanced deep linking for chat and channels

Chat message linking can be done to and from private channels, group chats, and 1:1 conversations. Only users with existing access can view the referenced channels, group chats, or messages. Notifications when added to a new channel

Users are shown a notification when they are added to a chat channel or group chat. Support for restricting channel creation by user groups

Admins can restrict at the Group level if users can create their own public or private channels. This can be configured for both new and existing user groups, and Admins can change the setting at any time. Support for suppressing channel removal notifications

Admins can suppress deleted or deactivated user notifications in group chats and channels. Sidebar and folders enhancements

The Starred section has moved to the top on the sidebar, above all folders. A new caret menu to the right of the Chat title includes options to Create a Channel, Join a Channel, Create a Folder, and Add a Bot. The preview of unread Chats or Channels that appears when hovering over an unread badge on a collapsed folder or section will now include @all or @me mentions. Support for GIF content rating restrictions

Account admins can restrict certain GIF images in Zoom Chat based on GIPHY’s content rating system. Content ratings include G, PG, PG-13, and R. Support for adding users to a channel in bulk

Zoom Chat channel admins can add members to an existing channel in bulk by copy-and-pasting a list of email addresses. Separate emails are detected by a space, semicolon, comma, or new line. Happy Anniversary chat celebration

When variations of “Happy Anniversary” are used in Zoom Chat, a celebration of raining Tada emojis 🎉 will rain down in the chat window.

Phone features Call forwarding

Phone users can enable/disable Call Forwarding on their client and forward their call to internal extensions, external contacts/numbers, and voicemail, depending on their phone plan and policy. This setting can be set for a time duration if desired. Search Common area phones in Contacts

Users can search and dial a desk phone from the Zoom client. They can also browse through a list of Zoom Phone Appliance names in the Contacts page under the Zoom Phone Appliances section.

Contact Center features Internal calling between Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center

Calls from Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Center route directly to one another for best call quality and will not incur charges as an outbound Zoom Phone call.

Note: Calls will continue to incur charges as an inbound Zoom Contact Center call. This can be useful for accounts with both products and route calls from a Zoom Phone auto receptionist or user to a Zoom Contact Center flow. Agents can also transfer a contact center voice call to a Zoom Phone user by entering their extension number. Estimated wait time in video Waiting Room

If enabled by an admin, consumers will see the estimated wait time while waiting in the queue for a video engagement (Waiting Room). The estimated wait time is based on several factors including the average handling time. Enhancements to voice call recordings during call transfers

When a call is being recorded and the agent transfers the call to a Zoom Phone user or to an external number, the contact center voice call recording will stop. Enhancements to chat feature in video engagements

There are several UI enhancements to the chat feature in video engagements to better match the web chat experience. Enhancement to video engagements

When an additional consumer is in a video engagement and then they leave, the engagement will continue for the remaining agent and consumer. Test video and microphone

Consumers can test their video and microphone when joining a video engagement using a web browser. Enhancements to closed engagements tabs

When viewing the closed engagements tab, supervisors and agents can search for specific engagement or filter to a subset of engagements. End of SMS or chat engagement experience

Account owners and admins can no longer set a wrap-up time for chat and SMS engagements. This is being changed to improve the experience for agents that handle several chat engagements at once and gives agents more time to set a disposition. Agents will not be able to set a disposition for a closed SMS or chat engagement. Dispositions will be re-enabled in a future release for SMS and chat engagements. Enhancement to Salesforce integration

If the Salesforce integration is configured, agents can fill in the Contact/Lead and Related to fields on the Engagement page in the Zoom desktop client when an engagement ends. These fields will be synced to Salesforce when the agent clicks Done.

Zoom Apps features Support for Zoom Apps in Webinars

Meeting users can access a Zoom App through Guest mode, even if they are authenticated in the meeting. This allows users some functionality when collaborating on apps that have not been pre-approved by an admin or installed by them directly.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding webinar panelists profile pictures appearing improperly in chat notifications

Resolved an issue regarding local recordings and dual–monitor mode

Resolved an issue regarding DNS parsing and sign-in

Resolved an issue regarding demoting panelists in a webinar

Resolved an issue regarding breakout room assignments not saving

Resolved an issue regarding hyperlinks in chat not recognizing the entire URL

Resolved an issue regarding incorrect caller ID when a call is transferred on mobile

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding the inability to enter a password containing the @ symbol when using Hungarian keyboard

Resolved an issue regarding external contacts names matching incorrectly with an incoming call

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding one-way audio on Zoom Phone calls in quick succession

Resolved an issue regarding the SetEmailDomainsRestrictedToLogin and OverrideEnforceSigninIntercloud policies

Resolved an issue regarding enabling HD video in the client

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent menu navigation with keyboard arrow keys

Resolved an issue regarding the incorrect time zone being applied and causing sync issues with Outlook

Resolved an issue regarding multiple camera devices with the same device ID not being switchable between in a meeting

Resolved an issue regarding searching contacts by first/last name, rather than their display name

Resolved an issue regarding the ability to share applications after Windows Explorer is restarted

Resolved an issue regarding spotlighting participants

Resolved an issue regarding share links for cloud recordings being unnecessarily long

Resolved an issue regarding dark mode not being utilized on the Verify your Emergency Address window

Resolved an issue regarding a breakout room broadcast message with line breaks