Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Bitwarden is overgestapt naar een nieuwe versienummersysteem en de opvolger van desktopcliënt versie 1.33.0 is 2022.05.0. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen daarin zijn aangebracht:

To make it easier to track versions of the many Bitwarden apps as we move to a near-monthly release cycle, we've adopted a new version numbering system shared by all clients. This release is 2022.05.0 because it's the base release (.0) of May (.05.) 2022 (2022.).