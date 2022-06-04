Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopcliënt, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Bitwarden is overgestapt naar een nieuwe versienummersysteem en de opvolger van desktopcliënt versie 1.33.0 is 2022.05.0. Hieronder staan welke veranderingen en verbeteringen daarin zijn aangebracht:
Note: We've got new version numbering!
To make it easier to track versions of the many Bitwarden apps as we move to a near-monthly release cycle, we've adopted a new version numbering system shared by all clients. This release is 2022.05.0 because it's the base release (.0) of May (.05.) 2022 (2022.).This release includes:
- Web Vault UI Updates: The Web Vault has received design updates, some of which improve filtering between individual and Organization vault items. This is the first phase of a multi-part project to update the Web Vault for both individual users and Organizations.
- Families Sponsorships for Self-hosted Enterprise Orgs: Families Organization Sponsorships can now be issued for members of self-hosted Enterprise Organizations (see here).
- Username Generator - Forwarded Email Alias Type: Integrate the username generator with SimpleLogin, AnonAddy, or Firefox Relay to automate simultaneous creation of usernames and corresponding email aliases (see here).
- Item Linking: Copy the URL of an item for use as a direct link to provide to Organization members or in documentation (see here).
- Account Switch during Auto-fill: On Android, quickly switch to another account during auto-fill by tapping the avatar bubble (see here).
- Changes to Client Organization Billing: As of this release, only Provider users can view billing information for Client Organizations.