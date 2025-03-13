Bitwarden is een crossplatform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2025.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2025.2.1

(The listed release number is for the Bitwarden server, other versions numbers released in this cycle also include Web 2025.2.2, Browser Extension 2025.2.2, Desktop 2025.2.1, and CLI 2025.2.0). This release includes:

New device login protection: To keep your account safe and secure, Bitwarden will gradually begin requiring additional verification for users who do not use two-step login or SSO. Learn more here.

Update to recovery code use: Using a recovery code, while still requiring your email address and master password, will now automatically log you into your vault and deactivate two-step login, instead of only deactivating two-step login. Learn more here.

FIDO2 two-step login for macOS desktop: macOS desktop apps now support two-step login using a FIDO2 passkey. Learn more here.

Click to autofill setting moved: The Click to autofill setting on the browser extension has been moved to the Settings → Appearance tab. Learn more here.

Prevent duplicate passkeys on iOS: Duplicate passkeys cannot be saved on iOS that match an existing username and service already stored in the Bitwarden vault. The existing passkey may be modified or overwritten instead. Learn more about creating passkeys here.

Enterprise single sign-on login update: The "Use single sign-on" button has been added to the first step of the SSO login workflow in order to streamline Enterprise SSO login. Learn more here.

Remove Unlock with PIN policy: Enterprise organizations can now set a policy to prohibit members from using unlock with PIN in clients apps. Learn more here.

Policy non-compliance change: Policies that previously removed members from an organization for non-compliance will now revoke those members instead. Learn more here.

Email notification for device approval requests: Admins will now receive an email whenever a member of their organization submits a trusted device approval request. Learn more here.

Add existing organizations to Provider Portal: Existing organizations may now be added to the Provider Portal by provider users if they are also the owner of the organization. Learn more here.

Bitwarden 2025.2.0

(The listed release number is for the Bitwarden server, other versions numbers released in this cycle also include Web 2025.2.1). To keep your account safe and secure, in an upcoming release, Bitwarden will require additional verification for users who do not use two-step login. Users who want to avoid new device verification workflows can:

Preemptively set up two-step login by following any of the guides on this page.

Opt-out of this feature from the Settings → My account screen in the Danger Zone section.

Learn more here. This release includes:

Increased import item limit: The limit to the number of items that can be in a Password Manager import has been increased. Learn more here.