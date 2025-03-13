Software-update: Bitwarden 2025.2.1

Bitwarden logo Bitwarden is een crossplatform en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2025.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2025.2.1

(The listed release number is for the Bitwarden server, other versions numbers released in this cycle also include Web 2025.2.2, Browser Extension 2025.2.2, Desktop 2025.2.1, and CLI 2025.2.0). This release includes:

My Account
  • New device login protection: To keep your account safe and secure, Bitwarden will gradually begin requiring additional verification for users who do not use two-step login or SSO. Learn more here.
  • Update to recovery code use: Using a recovery code, while still requiring your email address and master password, will now automatically log you into your vault and deactivate two-step login, instead of only deactivating two-step login. Learn more here.
  • FIDO2 two-step login for macOS desktop: macOS desktop apps now support two-step login using a FIDO2 passkey. Learn more here.
Password Manager
  • Click to autofill setting moved: The Click to autofill setting on the browser extension has been moved to the Settings → Appearance tab. Learn more here.
  • Prevent duplicate passkeys on iOS: Duplicate passkeys cannot be saved on iOS that match an existing username and service already stored in the Bitwarden vault. The existing passkey may be modified or overwritten instead. Learn more about creating passkeys here.
  • Enterprise single sign-on login update: The "Use single sign-on" button has been added to the first step of the SSO login workflow in order to streamline Enterprise SSO login. Learn more here.
Admin Console
  • Remove Unlock with PIN policy: Enterprise organizations can now set a policy to prohibit members from using unlock with PIN in clients apps. Learn more here.
  • Policy non-compliance change: Policies that previously removed members from an organization for non-compliance will now revoke those members instead. Learn more here.
  • Email notification for device approval requests: Admins will now receive an email whenever a member of their organization submits a trusted device approval request. Learn more here.
Provider Portal
  • Add existing organizations to Provider Portal: Existing organizations may now be added to the Provider Portal by provider users if they are also the owner of the organization. Learn more here.

Bitwarden 2025.2.0

(The listed release number is for the Bitwarden server, other versions numbers released in this cycle also include Web 2025.2.1). To keep your account safe and secure, in an upcoming release, Bitwarden will require additional verification for users who do not use two-step login. Users who want to avoid new device verification workflows can:

  • Preemptively set up two-step login by following any of the guides on this page.
  • Opt-out of this feature from the Settings → My account screen in the Danger Zone section.

Learn more here. This release includes:

Password Manager
  • Increased import item limit: The limit to the number of items that can be in a Password Manager import has been increased. Learn more here.
Admin Console
  • Collection permissions updates:
    • Collection permission names updated: Collection permission names have been updated to provide additional clarity. Learn more here.
    • Update to "Edit items, hidden passwords" permission: To increase security, the "Edit items, hidden passwords" permission will no longer allow users to assign items within the collection to another collection.

Bitwarden

Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 13-03-2025 09:00 20

13-03-2025 • 09:00

20

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

15-05 Bitwarden 2025.5.0 13
30-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.3 6
17-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.0 2
03-04 Bitwarden 2025.3.4 23
20-03 Bitwarden 2025.3.0 10
13-03 Bitwarden 2025.2.1 20
07-02 Bitwarden 2025.1.2 25
22-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.1 15
15-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.0 23
12-12 Bitwarden 2024.12.0 34
Meer historie

Yzord 13 maart 2025 09:03
Iemand anders ook issues met Bitwarden lately? Ik betaalde altijd 10 euro per jaar, maar dat is nu weg en hebben ze er een abo van gemaakt. Ook kan ik in de extensies niet meer de url aanpassen van de server ofzo. Weet iemand hoe ik dat kan doen?

Edit: niemand die weet hoe ik mijn server URL kan wijzigen in een extensie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yzord op 13 maart 2025 10:14]

Youngone @Yzord13 maart 2025 09:14
Mijn abbo staat nog steeds op $10,- per jaar, zou per 1 juli 2025 weer verlengd worden. Het zou trouwens vreemd zijn, dat ze zonder jou medeweten en toestemming. Je jaarabonnement omgezet zouden hebben naar een maandabonnement!
Yzord @Youngone13 maart 2025 09:20
Hmm, nu log ik weer in en staat alles weer zoals het was. Eergisteren logte ik in en was ik mijn hele betalingsgeschiedenis kwijt en had ik ook geen subscription meer. En toen zag ik dat ze nieuwe abonnementen hadden. Was nog zo aan het vloeken dat hun ook gezwicht waren voor de abo hype lol.

Maar idd, nu zie ik weer mijn subscription staan. Wilde al Vaultwarden op server zetten daar door.
Oon @Yzord13 maart 2025 09:52
Maar idd, nu zie ik weer mijn subscription staan. Wilde al Vaultwarden op server zetten daar door.
Sowieso geen verkeerd idee, dan is het gratis :)
dehardstyler @Oon13 maart 2025 10:25
Toch is voor Bitwarden betalen mijn makkelijkste uitgave ieder jaar weer. Echt een top product.
DikkieDick @Oon13 maart 2025 13:59
En heb je wel de premium-features. Draai hier al paar jaar met Vaultwarden selfhosted. Ideaal. En het gaat me niet om het 10tje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DikkieDick op 13 maart 2025 14:00]

ahbart @Yzord13 maart 2025 10:11
Maar als je 10 euro per jaar betaald heb heb je toch ook een abonnement?
Yzord @ahbart13 maart 2025 10:13
Ja en nee, ik snap je punt. Deze 10 euro per jaar voelt (voelde) meer aan als een support offer.
Pasteis @Yzord13 maart 2025 10:30
Misschien voorbode op een nieuwe koerswijziging van ze? Hoop voor ze dat ze geleerd hebben van Lastpass.
sircampalot @Yzord13 maart 2025 09:07
Personal subscription is gewoon nog $10 per jaar.
Daar is niets aan veranderd.
JeroenV_ @Yzord13 maart 2025 09:20
Geen probleem hier, mijn abo is net 2 weken geleden weer automatisch verlengd voor een jaar voor $10
Nico Klus @Yzord13 maart 2025 23:01
Je kan je URL wijzigen door uit te loggen.
Dan onder het email adres login veld staat in het klein ' Accessing <pull down menu>'
Selecteer self hosted
Yzord @Nico Klus14 maart 2025 13:07
Top, dank je :)
retep69 13 maart 2025 10:12
Misschien een beetje of topic, maar heeft iemand een oplossing voor de vendor lock in die je krijgt met passkeys in dit soort online vaults, aangezien ze niet te migreren zijn naar andere platforms?

Bitwarden is trouwens Amerikaans, dus daar vertrouw ik momenteel niet al mijn passwords toe. Ook niet met hun Europese vault. De Cloud Act zorgt ervoor dat ze nog steeds toegang mogen krijgen tot je vault.

[Reactie gewijzigd door retep69 op 13 maart 2025 10:22]

oezie @retep6913 maart 2025 10:57
Kijk anders eens naar Vaultwarden. Dit is een open-source implementatie van Bitwarden welke je zelf kan hosten. Vaultwarden werkt met de standaard clients en browser-extensies van Bitwarden.

Helaas kan je ook bij Vaultwarden niet de passkeys exporteren. Dus dat probleem hou je.
PolarBear @retep6913 maart 2025 11:46
Bitwarden is trouwens Amerikaans, dus daar vertrouw ik momenteel niet al mijn passwords toe. Ook niet met hun Europese vault. De Cloud Act zorgt ervoor dat ze nog steeds toegang mogen krijgen tot je vault.
De vault is versleuteld dus daar kunnen ze niet bij. Als je daar geen vertrouwen in hebt dan kan je beter helemaal geen gehoste password manager gebruiken.
timeraider @retep6913 maart 2025 13:03
Dan vallen de meeste online password managers af. Toch Bitwarden maar self-hosten ergens dan :P

En sure, je koppelt dan wel je passkeys aan 1 platform maar ja.. ik heb overal maar 1 passkey en die kan ik door Bitwarden gewoon op alle apparaten. Zonder vage hardware specifieke issues die soms wel/soms niet een specifieke passkey soort aan kunnen, niet herkennen wanneer er een gebruikt kan worden etc. etc.
Het is nu niet iets dat niet met 3-4 stappen omgezet kan worden door het aanmaken van nieuwe passkeys dus het is niet het einde van de wereld gezien je wss niet elk jaar van password manager wisseld.
beerse @retep6914 maart 2025 09:39
De basis van passkeys is dat ze op een apparaat hun 'lock in' hebben. Je zou dus op alle apparaten waarop je met passkeys werkt een specifieke passkey moeten aanleggen: 1 op elke mobiel en 1 op elke laptop en zo. Met Bitwarden kan je die device lock in doorbreken. Zelf heb ik daarvoor de passkey van de vingerafdruk naar bitwarden en van bitwarden naar de te ontsluiten omgeving. Dat werkt zelfs op mijn nieuwe pc waarop (nog) geen passkey hardware is geactiveerd. Het openen van de bitwarden kluis (en doorklikken) is genoeg.

Hoe het zit met de passkeys die in je bitwarden vault zitten en of/hoe die overgezet kunnen worden, dat detail heb ik nog niet nagezien. Mocht het onmogelijk zijn om de passkeys uit bitwarden te krijgen, dan is dat mogelijk onderdeel van de standaard en een security-feature.
MarcieMars 13 maart 2025 09:10
Geen issues hier, ik heb de 10 dollar versie, in januari gewoon geincasseerd.
Kazu 13 maart 2025 09:25
Misschien handig voor mensen die ook een self-hosted versie draaien, en net als ik op zoek waren naar de SSH key feature die ze laatst hebben geïntroduceerd: deze feature is voorlopig alleen standaard ingeschakeld voor de cloud-versie, omdat ze dit nog aan het testen zijn. Voor de self-hosted versie kun je hem aanzetten via de feature flags (al heb ik dit zelf nog niet geprobeerd).

