Er is met versienummer 7.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.536 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
- macOS driver converted to PE.
- Mono engine updated to version 7.3.0.
- Windows-compatible Unicode collation.
- Wow64 support in SECUR32.
- 3599: Corel Draw 9 printing Issue
- 5163: Microsoft Office XP 2002 installer reports error 25003 (installation source corrupted), custom action 'CADpc' returns 1603
- 5989: Cannot run uninstall for IE6
- 9583: CompareStringW gives incorrect result for some wide strings
- 10767: lstrcmp and others do not compare punctuation characters correctly
- 16142: Adobe Reader 9.0 outputs error after install, that multiple instances are running
- 19743: Acrobat Reader 5 crashes on startup (InterTrust 'docbox.api' plugin incompatible with Windows 7+)
- 22603: Can't print page in IE6
- 25280: Singularity: no sound in game without Hardware Acceleration = emulation
- 26909: HaoZip: Cannot navigate to drive_c
- 28437: Panzer Corps: no intro video (requires WMV1 codec)
- 30503: Echo: Secrets of the Lost Cavern upside down on BACKBUFFER
- 33209: Tribes: Ascend cannot authenticate user
- 34025: IE8 help exits silently
- 34026: IE8 help pages are blank
- 37614: Applications do not always start inside a configured virtual desktop
- 37877: boincmgr crashes with wxWidgets error with WinVer > Win81
- 38929: Betfair Poker setup fails to connect to the server
- 38931: Betfair Poker log-in stops
- 46155: Multiple applications need KERNEL32.dll.RaiseFailFastException (RoyalTS v5, Windows PowerShell Core 6.1 for ARM64)
- 46775: Steam crashes when attempting to access controller settings for desktop or general
- 46857: Steam menus are hidden by macOS native window decoration
- 48011: Rebelbetting: unhandled exception on exit
- 48025: Betfair Poker crashes
- 48270: Rebelbetting sometimes returns insanely high numbers
- 48718: unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.RaiseFailFastException
- 49052: Japanese Visual Novel "Natural Vacation" doesn't start (ENIGMA 5.X protected)
- 51572: Crash when opening notes panel in Logos Bible Software
- 51665: Multiple applications need IDXGIAdapter3::RegisterVideoMemoryBudgetChangeNotificationEvent() (HITMAN 2 (2018), FAR mod for Nier: Automata)
- 51788: windowscodecs:wmpformat test_decode() fails randomly
- 51936: Honeygain forgets user details
- 52032: Bad Mouse Pointer under 32bits app (Poser)
- 52127: SlingPlayer 2 crashes on load
- 52218: Honeygain exits silently
- 52458: Lazarus can't start program for debugging
- 52513: CEF does not work with sandbox
- 52747: Notepad crashes on a StaticColor X display
- 52863: kernel32:actctx fails on Windows 10 1909
- 52870: shlwapi:url - The UrlGetPartA() tests fails with a UTF-8 code page
- 52882: GPU Caps Viewer 1.54 crashes on start
- 52918: Corrupted textures in Visual Studio 2010 using native WPF interfaces.
- 52956: Star Citizen crashes on unimplemented function kernel32.dll.SetThreadInformation
- 52972: wineusb.sys: add_usb_device erroneously releases critical section on failure path
- 52973: A file containing special characters in its name is unreadable/unusable
- 53003: XM6 TypeG: some MIDI note-on messages aren't sent to MIDI devices (MIDI running status isn't supported in the MIDI mapper)
- 53005: quartz:systemclock Fails after timeGetTime() wraps
- 53010: Split/Second crashes on launch
- 53016: Steam fails to load pages
- 53020: EA Origin is unable to download games
- 53022: Hitomi downloader (Technical Preview) crashes at start
- 53027: Port Royale 4 crashes with wined3d_texture*
- 53034: Lazarus: menu text disappears under mouse if light theme is enabled
- 53051: Kvaser software crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExNotifyCallback
- 53061: Alcoma ASD Client 11.1 fails to start due to missing unicode exports in tapi32
- 53079: Linker error during build. winegstreamer:wg_transform.c:526: undefined reference to `gst_sample_set_info'
- 53080: Powershell Core crash in FindNLSStringEx