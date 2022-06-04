GPSoftware heeft versie 12.28 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.
Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Hoewel Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, is versie 12.20 de laatste waar het installatieprogramma nog werkt onder Windows XP. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 30 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following changes were part of the 12.27.1 - 12.27.2 beta updates:
The following changes are new for 12.28:
- Improved layout of button editor menus on low resolution (~720p) screens.
- The archives plugin now filters the file attributes it returns to Opus to avoid ones that can appear in archives but don't make sense in them and cause problems (e.g. "offline" and "pinned").
- Fix for situation where a credentials prompt wasn't triggered for some network drives that needed one.
- Fixed problem which meant desktop double-click handling would stop working if Explorer was restarted.
- On Windows 11, the OneDrive commands to pin or free up space now work recursively on folders to match Explorer's behavior.
- Fixed the Toolbar command ignoring its POS argument if the first coordinate was negative.
- If a Style is saved with the view mode option turned on, but a tab group selected, the view mode setting is now correctly ignored (since view modes in that instance are supposed to come from the tab group).
- Fixed Open With > Paint.Net opening the file twice with newer versions of PaintDotNet.
- Fixed a problem where the folder format could go wrong if a style that was set to turn the format lock on opened a tab group.
- Improved performance of context menus in some situations.
- Updated WebP plugin, which fixes some images not loading.
- Fixed context menu items registered under HKCR\* appearing for directories when they should only appear for files.
- Fix for OneDrive context menus not appearing when "Files On Demand" is turned off.
- Fixed @if not working on Viewer toolbar buttons if the only command being run after them was a Show VIEWERCMD=... variant.
- Show VIEWERCMD=fullscreen,on and ...,off can now be used with the viewer to always get a particular state rather than toggle the current state.
- Fixed issue where nothing happened if some Control Panels were opened in particular ways (e.g. "Manage BitLocker" from the drive right-click menu).
- Fix for standalone image viewer opening on the wrong screen if it was previously moved and closed near the right (or bottom) of another screen.
- Fixed incorrect behaviour when renaming files in FlatView when two files in different folders ended up with the same name.
- Fixed problem with undoing a create folder.
- Fix for crash which could happen when undoing a rename.
- Fix for "New" context menu excluding items without descriptions in the registry.
- Fix for bogus Open With menu items due to uninstalled Microsoft Store apps.