Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2024.12.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Password Manager
  • Browser extension & web app UI refresh: The Bitwarden Password Manager browser extension UI has been redesigned. Some included styling changes also enhance the web app's UI. Learn more here.
  • Web app view item panel: The web app will now open items to a View panel, rather than directly to an Edit panel. Only users with edit access to items will be able to use the Edit button to change a vault item. Learn more here.
  • Autofill TOTP codes iOS 18.0+: Bitwarden keyboard autofill feature on iOS 18.0 (or newer) will now autofill TOTP codes in login forms. Learn more about iOS autofill here.
  • PasswordXP .csv importer: PasswordXP .csv has been added to the list of formats available for import into Bitwarden Password Manager. Learn more here.
  • Netwrix Password Secure .csv importer: Netwrix Password Secure .csv has been added to the list of formats available for import into Bitwarden Password Manager. Learn more here.
Admin Console
  • SCIM for Teams organizations: Teams organizations can now use System of Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) to automatically provision members and groups from a source directory. This was previously only available for Enterprise organizations. Learn more here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (34)

Hoi1966 12 december 2024 09:10
Iedere verbetering is wenselijk, ben zeer tevreden over Bitwarden en betaal er graag voor👌
3raser @Hoi196612 december 2024 09:47
Wel jammer dat Bitwarden deze feature request al 6 jaar negeert. Dat zou namelijk pas een verbetering zijn.
_Thanatos_ @3raser12 december 2024 11:00
Er staan ook heel veel PR's open. Op zich strookt dit redelijk met een opensource applicatie van een commercieel bedrijf. De community (forum en github) is simpelweg niet leidend voor hun interne planning.

Wellicht dat stemmen op een PR of feature request helpt, maar er zijn ook al ~1300 forks; dat zal ook een reden hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 12 december 2024 11:01]

Creesch @_Thanatos_12 december 2024 11:20
Het merendeel van die PR's lijken intern te zijn, als je filtered op community PR dan zijn het 50 waar het me wel opvalt dat ze allemaal netjes een reactie krijgen van een bot dat ze intern zullen worden gereviewed, maar dat dit niet altijd lijkt te gebeuren.
beerse @3raser12 december 2024 10:51
De auto-type functie van keepass is de laatste reden waarom ik nog keepass gebruik.
Voor msWindows gebaseerde systemen heb ik ooit in powershell een copy-type-at-window dingetje gemaakt. Maar in het algemeen is een pure type-at-window of autotype functie wenselijk:
- het zorgt er voor dat je de copy-buffer kan behouden met waar je mee bezig was.
- het werkt zo ongeveer overal, ook naar remote-console systemen (vmware, ilo, irmc...)
- het werkt in remote-desktop systemen waar de beveiliging de copy-paste functie blokkeert.
rogierio @beerse15 december 2024 11:47
Zelf wel eens geprobeerd een paste-as-typed script te maken, maar was me nooit gelukt om goed te laten werken. Heb je toevallig link naar zo'n script?
beerse @rogierio16 december 2024 10:13
Het hele script mag je zelf verzinnen. De basis is het volgende:
$wshell = New-Object -ComObject Wscript.Shell
foreach (${TypeChar} in $(Get-Clipboard -raw).ToCharArray() )
{
Write-Verbose "${TypeChar}"
$wshell.SendKeys("$(${TypeChar} -replace "([\{\}\[\]\(\)~+^%])",'{$1}')")
Start-Sleep -m ${T}
}

Het 'New-Object' zit wat mij betreft net iets te veel in de .net omgeving maar het werkt op deze manier.
Verder is de $(Get-Clipboard) de string die je over wilt zetten. En het wordt als array benaderd om elk karakter apart in te tikken. De '$wshell.SendKeys' is wat je uiteindelijk wilt gebruiken. De regexp om te vervangen is om wat escape zaken netjes te verwerken (zie https://jsdoc.inflectra.c...ef=html/wsmthsendkeys.htm voor een lijst met 'gekke' karakters). De sleep is om niet te snel te typen, daar kunnen remote-consoles niet altijd tegen. ${T} is een aantal (mili-) secondes om te wachten tussen 2 toetsaanslagen.

TIP: Geef de gebruiker een aantal secondes om de focus over te zetten naar waar getypt moet worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 16 december 2024 10:40]

rogierio @beerse17 december 2024 13:28
Bedankt voor het script!

Samen met ChatGPT het script mooi kunnen uitbreiden; deze dingen toegevoegd:
- foutafhandeling
- mogelijkheid om script te stoppen met ESC-toets (kwam ChatGPT zelf als tip mee)
- korte pauze voordat script wordt gestart

Script werkt in meeste gevallen goed, maar bij één bepaald venster in Chrome (met scherm van een VM) komt er helemaal geen invoer binnen bij de VM. Dat ga ik nog eens verder uitzoeken (met hulp van ChatGPT natuurlijk :P). (edit: in Firefox werkt het wel; dus als het nodig is open de betreffende website wel in Firefox )

Ter info; Prompts die ik gebruikt heb in ChatGPT:
- script met commentaar en mogelijk herschrijven waar het beter kan
- voeg een mogelijkheid toe om de script te annuleren
- korte pauze voordat script wordt gestart

[Reactie gewijzigd door rogierio op 17 december 2024 13:55]

PaulHelper @3raser12 december 2024 11:07
Hmm, ik heb dit wel al vaker gedacht maar nooit echt hard nodig gehad. Ik heb er niet diep over nagedacht maar het klinkt wel als een security vulnerability.
Waarom het genegeerd wordt is wel interessant. Hebben ze nergens gezegd, Nee want...? Zelf niet zo diep gegraven namelijk.
Er was een tijd geleden iemand die een fork had gemaakt met deze functie dus als de moeite het probleem was zou je zeggen dat ze het toen hadden kunnen fixen.
Zelf erg fan van bitwarden maar inderdaad welkome feature
bart1604 @Hoi196612 december 2024 09:15
Op de zaak gebruiken wij ook bitwarden, werkt goed. Nooit issues mee gehad.

Echter zelf ben ik dan wel zo'n nerd om het liever zelf te hosten en gebruik daarvoor dan Vaultwarden in een docker container.
SHIFTER [NL] @bart160412 december 2024 09:34
Bitwarden kan je ook zelf hosten :)

Source: https://bitwarden.com/blo...-source-password-manager/
Oon @SHIFTER [NL]12 december 2024 09:41
Belangrijk is dat de uitleg van Bitwarden je niet écht laat self-hosten. Je host de data lokaal, maar je verbindt wel met hun dienst (via https://bitwarden.com/host/) om een Bitwarden.com account te gebruiken.
Vaultwarden daarentegen is volledig losstaand, werkt wel gewoon met de Bitwarden clients maar je account is dan helemaal niet bekend bij Bitwarden.com.
timeraider @Oon12 december 2024 10:19
Nja.. account en data staat volledig los van Bitwarden. Als je gratis runt is er 0 verbinding naar Bitwarden.
Alleen als je premium opties wilt gebruiken heb je een Bitwarden account nodig .. de enige reden is dat je een account nodig hebt om een licentie te kunnen hosten.
Ik kan met mijn self-hosted Bitwarden account iig niet nloggen op de Bitwarden site, dat is een ander account.

Dus je hebt wel gelijk maar met de nuance dat het enige dat self-hosted Bitwarden doet is checken of de licentie echt is, als je premium hebt. Bitwarden heeft geen info over je self-hosted instance.

Vaultwarden is zeker leuk, werkt goed en iedereen mag doen wat ie wilt, maar het blijft natuurlijk in theorie misbruik maken van andermands infra. Zolang het toestaan van Vaultwarden voor Bitwarden genoeg positieve rep geeft zal het nog wel goed blijven lopen, dus hopen voor sommige dat Bitwarden op een gegeven moment er niet meer aan heeft om de toegang af te sluiten.
Oon @timeraider12 december 2024 10:23
Waarom zou Bitwarden moeten weten hoe het met je licentie zit? Je host toch zelf?
Vaultwarden is zeker leuk, werkt goed en iedereen mag doen wat ie wilt, maar het blijft natuurlijk in theorie misbruik maken van andermands infra.
Dat is dus niet waar, Vaultwarden draait volledig los, het enige dat je gebruikt van Bitwarden is de browserextentie
3raser @Oon12 december 2024 11:45
...het enige dat je gebruikt van Bitwarden is de browserextentie
En de Windows client. En eigenlijk ook de web-UI, want die kopiëren ze letterlijk van de Bitwarden source.
Oon @3raser12 december 2024 11:45
Maar dat is allemaal geen infrastructuur, dat is open-source code
timeraider @Oon12 december 2024 14:31
Omdat Bitwarden by default de optie TOTP bijv. niet laat gebruiken door gratis gebruikers. Dat is een premium toepassing
En de self-hosted versie heeft dus ook dat bij default TOTP niet aan staat, maar met een licentie dus wel. Enige dat Bitwarden hoeft te doen is checken of je niet gewoon een random txt bestand in de licentie gooit.

Ik snap ook wel dat het een reactie is om te zeggen "ik betaal de hardware en de energiekosten dus waarom zou ik Bitwarden moeten betalen" en vooral voor self-hosting is dat ook begrijpbaar. Hoewel veel opensource software binnen een maand kapot zouden gaan zonder financiele bijdrages, dus ik snap het ook zeker vanuit de andere visie.
Zoals ik al zei ben ik het volledig eens dat het jammer is dat opties wel draaien op je eigen hardware maar niet zichtbaar zijn zonder licentie, maar dat is simpelweg hoe het zit.

Ik heb geen issue 10 euro per jaar te betalen om Bitwarden ontwikkeling draaiende te houden, maar mocht Bitwarden uiteindelijk aparte streken gaan uitvoeren gooi ik mijn data gewoon 1op1 om naar Vaultwarden ofc. :P
Voor mensen die het zich afvragen.. als mijn licentie issues geeft en niet zou werken, alle premium opties etc. staan gewoon in de database dus bij een export staan alle ADs etc. etc. er nog in

[Reactie gewijzigd door timeraider op 12 december 2024 14:37]

Oon @timeraider12 december 2024 14:34
Het gaat mij totaal niet om het geld, maar om het niet verbonden willen zijn aan een commerciële dienst.

Vaultwarden heeft gewoon alles beschikbaar en geeft mij zelf controle over mijn data. Als ik om de premium versie te kunnen gebruiken alsnog mijn account moet gaan koppelen gaat dat een beetje tegen het idee in.

Wat mij betreft is het de perfecte balans; Bitwarden maakt open-source software en biedt een commerciële versie daarvan aan (net als bijv. wordpress.org vs wordpress.com), ik kies ervoor om een variant van die open-source software zelf te hosten zodat ik niet gebonden ben aan de commerciële dienst.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 12 december 2024 14:34]

_Thanatos_ @timeraider12 december 2024 10:55
Ik zou het geen misbruik noemen. Ze bieden een applicatie aan en die gebruik je gewoon.

Ik vind dat als je een applicatie gratis aanbiedt, het geen gezeur moet opleveren als mensen die applicatie ook gratis gaan gebruiken. Lijkt me zo klaar als een klontje, tbh.

En mocht het toch spaak lopen: https://github.com/bitwarden/clients - de officiele clients lijken ook opensource te zijn.

Bitwarden verdient gewoon geld door hun premium-model icm mensen die niet zelf kunnen/willen hosten. Dit soort modellen zie je wel vaker met opensource software, zoals bij Obsidian.
Barreljan @timeraider12 december 2024 11:33
Exact, zo dacht ik er ook over.

Q: What are my installation id and installation key used for?
A: Installation ids keys are used when installing Bitwarden on-premises in order to:
Register your installation and contain email so that we can contact you for important security updates.
Authenticate to push relay servers for push notifications to Bitwarden client applications.
Validate licensing of paid features.

Als je geen extra licenties/features of push zaken gebruikt, heeft het weinig met hun te doen, lijkt mij. Correct me if I am wrong
SuperCrisz @Oon12 december 2024 09:50
Ik zie de update van de extension nog niet in de edge of chrome store. Iemand anders wel?
_Thanatos_ @SHIFTER [NL]12 december 2024 09:43
Als ik het goed begrepen heb, is Vaultwarden een alternatieve serverimplementatie die compatible is met de (officiele) Bitwarden server, maar minder resources gebruikt.

Bitwarden is vgs mij op .NET geschreven en dat sleurt dus dat hele framework mee in je docker, terwijl Vaultwarden in Rust is geschreven, dat veel minder meesleurt. Daar zit em vgs mij het grootste verschil. Ik weet niet zeker of er ook verschil in de featureset zit.
Waswat @_Thanatos_12 december 2024 10:35
Interessant! .NET is best lean tegenwoordig en heeft niet meer zoveel nodig als dat het vroeger had. (Ze waren afgestapt van veel windows specifieke functies sinds de afsplitsing framework/core/standard) Maar het ligt uiteraard aan wat er verder meegesleept wordt qua packages! Als ze ook nog eens bijv entity framework bij doen dan kan het hard gaan. Ik weet niet hoe de Rust packages er aan toe zijn.

Ik geloof zeker dat de memory footprint van Rust veel lager zal zijn maar ben wel benieuwd hoeveel het echt scheelt qua memory usage in de docker containers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 12 december 2024 10:39]

_Thanatos_ @Waswat12 december 2024 10:48
Ik heb het zelf niet getest, maar Vaultwarden's readme zegt:
perfect for self-hosted deployment where running the official resource-heavy service might not be ideal.
Dat is natuurlijk een wc-eend verhaal, maar er zal vast wel een kern van waarheid in zitten.
RobertMe @_Thanatos_12 december 2024 13:59
Paar jaar terug als je Bitwarden wilde zelf hosten kreeg je een volledige software stack incl. MS SQL Server. Later zijn ze wel aan een nieuwe versie gaan werken, volgens mij onder de Bitwarden Unified naam? die wel te draaien is als "single application" zonder dat je meteen tich software pakketten "erbij" moet hebben.

Over de jaren is dus wel het een ander veranderd.
jcbvm @_Thanatos_12 december 2024 10:02
Klopt helemaal, verschil daarnaast is ook dat vaultwarden alle premium features bevat (alleen volgens mij een deel van de sso functies niet). Bij bitwarden moet je voor deze functies betalen, ook als je het zelf host.
hoepstoep @jcbvm12 december 2024 10:27
Jep, de tijdelijke verificatiecodes moet je een premiumaccount voor hebben. Jammer genoeg is dat het enige wat ik van Bitwarden gebruik. Wachtwoorden heb ik een ander programma voor en ik houd dat graag gescheiden van die verificatiecodes. Dus host ik zelf Vaultwarden. Werkt goed genoeg voor mijn gebruik.
pentode @SHIFTER [NL]12 december 2024 10:25
Dat kan met Vaultwarden. Die bijvoorbeeld in het Homelab als een LXC of Docker container kan draaien.

"An alternative server implementation of the Bitwarden Client API, written in Rust and compatible with official Bitwarden clients [disclaimer], perfect for self-hosted deployment where running the official resource-heavy service might not be ideal."

Dit als aanvulling op wat @Oon al aangaf.
Updates van vw zijn ook tussen de downloads te vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pentode op 12 december 2024 10:31]

SHIFTER [NL] @pentode12 december 2024 11:11
Bedankt voor alle aanvullende informatie! @Oon & @_Thanatos_ & @pentode Weer wat geleerd :)

Ik heb Bitwarden zelf draaien via docker op deze manier: https://mariushosting.com...den-on-your-synology-nas/
Hierbij wordt er inderdaad een login gebruikt van bitwarden voor licentie verificatie. Misschien wel eens interessant om Vaultwarden te bekijken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door SHIFTER [NL] op 12 december 2024 11:11]

Barreljan 12 december 2024 11:25
Gelijk update even gedaan op m'n self hosted (docker) omgeving. Updateself gedaan, dan update, en ... geen 2024.12. Nou ja, in ieder geval van 2024.8.1 weer stuk up2date-er :+

Zal een paar dagen wachten :)
Dragony @Barreljan16 december 2024 17:06
Ik vraag me dan ook af hoe mijn extensie op een ander apparaat (laptop) wel de update heeft gekregen, mijn de versie op mijn pc nog op 2024.11.2 staat (maar de server versie weer op 2024.12.0).
Barreljan @Dragony19 december 2024 10:26
Firefox is wat traag lijkt 't. De server zijde is bij nu ook 2024.12.0 maar extensie niet. In edge is deze wel bijgewerkt.
Dragony @Barreljan19 december 2024 21:03
Mhm. Ik heb nu dit, nog steeds:

Chrome op mijn thuis apparaat = oud
Edge op mijn werk apparaat = nieuw
MrMonkE 24 december 2024 15:02
Version: 2024.12.3 is uit
Waarom ik dit schrijf?
Omdat de ienie mini fill button een waardeloze wijziging is. *zucht*

