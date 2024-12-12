Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensource wachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. In versie 2024.12.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Password Manager Browser extension & web app UI refresh: The Bitwarden Password Manager browser extension UI has been redesigned. Some included styling changes also enhance the web app's UI. Learn more here.

Web app view item panel: The web app will now open items to a View panel, rather than directly to an Edit panel. Only users with edit access to items will be able to use the Edit button to change a vault item. Learn more here.

Autofill TOTP codes iOS 18.0+: Bitwarden keyboard autofill feature on iOS 18.0 (or newer) will now autofill TOTP codes in login forms. Learn more about iOS autofill here.

PasswordXP .csv importer: PasswordXP .csv has been added to the list of formats available for import into Bitwarden Password Manager. Learn more here.

Netwrix Password Secure .csv importer: Netwrix Password Secure .csv has been added to the list of formats available for import into Bitwarden Password Manager. Learn more here. Admin Console SCIM for Teams organizations: Teams organizations can now use System of Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) to automatically provision members and groups from a source directory. This was previously only available for Enterprise organizations. Learn more here.