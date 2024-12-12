Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.96.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensource code-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.96.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het alweer een tijdje december is, wordt deze versie nog als de novemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

November 2024 (version 1.96)

Welcome to the November 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.96.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

13-06 Visual Studio Code 1.101.0 3
16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
Reacties (3)

Loller1 12 december 2024 10:54
Is het niet eens tijd om die screenshot van VS Code 1.49.3 eens te vervangen met een nieuwe? Code ziet er al een tijdje niet meer zo uit.
GabbersaurusLSA 12 december 2024 12:04
"Add imports on paste" klinkt wel tof, hoop dat dit ook uiteindelijk wordt ondersteund voor andere talen dan JS/TS. Ik wil graag nog een keer overstappen van VS naar VSC voor Unity/C# development. Ik zie nu net dat dit al een feature is in VS, maar eens even een keer uitproberen.
Martinspire 12 december 2024 13:23
Eindelijk kun je de search naar een rechtse sidebar verplaatsen zodat je links nog steeds je bestandenlijst kunt zien. Dat is voor bepaalde zaken gewoon heel handig. En ik kan daarbij Supermaven (mijn copilot alternatief) gewoon naar rechts verplaatsen. Gewoon rechtsklikken op een icon uit de balk links en move-to selecteren. Handig!

