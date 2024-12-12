Visual Studio Code is een opensource code-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.96.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het alweer een tijdje december is, wordt deze versie nog als de novemberuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
November 2024 (version 1.96)
Welcome to the November 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Overtype mode - Switch between overwrite or insert mode in the editor
- Add imports on paste - Automatically add missing TS/JS imports when pasting code
- Test coverage - Quickly filter which code is covered by a specific test
- Move views - Easily move views between the Primary and Secondary Side Bar
- Terminal ligatures - Use ligatures in the terminal
- Extension allow list - Configure which extensions can be installed in your organization
- Debug with Copilot - Use
copilot-debugterminal command to start a debugging session
- Chat context - Add symbols and folders as context Chat and Edits
- Move from chat to Copilot Edits - Switch to Copilot Edits to apply code suggestions from Chat
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.