Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe.

Tails 5.1 is out

This release fixes the security vulnerability in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24. This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14.