Versie 8.6 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

WEBP animated format is supported! Other formats come to this release are FITS, XV, VIFF, MJPEG,...

You can share the viewing image or even the image data that you pasted to ImageGlass by the new Share feature. It works on Windows 10 or later. You can find this feature in main menu > File > Share..., or press the hotkey S.

In the previous versions, ImageGlass was unable to copy the alpha pixels to clipboard, or display it from clipboard paste function. Managing clipboard data in Windows is complicated and inconsistent, version 8.6 supports the most common way to support this by writing / reading from 4 clipboard data formats: CF_BITMAP, CF_DIB, PNG, System.Drawing.Bitmap. For those third-party softwares support writing / reading PNG, CF_DIB from the clipboard, its image transparency data will work on ImageGlass 8.6.

Image panning speed customization is supported in the version 8.6, a big thank to Solomon Blount's contribution. You can change it in Settings > Image > Panning.

Besides that, in the Windows fit mode, when you zoom the viewing image, the window size is also scaled to adapt the image size accordingly - an awesome contribution from Sylwester Zarębski! ImageGlass 8.6 also contains bug fixes to make it works better on Windows 11.