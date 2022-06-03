Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.42 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, versie 12.42 is echter een stabiele uitgave. Sinds versie 12.40 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.42:
- Added support for reading maker notes from Panasonic DC-GH6 videos
- Added conversion for Samsung MCCData
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Chris)
- Added a few new Canon LensType values
- Added a couple of new Olympus StackedImage values (thanks Eberhard)
- Added a few new values for some Nikon Settings tags (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Added a "lang:" element to the -json output for alternate language tags when -D, -H or -t is used
- Update DNG writer to not issue an error when writing DNG 1.6 files
- Decode information from DJI "ae_dbg_info" maker notes
- Decode Olympus AISubjectTrackingMode
- Changed ExifTool FileSize print conversion to use kB/MB/GB units instead of KiB/MiB/GiB
- Changed "is not shiftable" warning to appear in -v (instead of just -v3) output
- Patched to allow PDF Encrypt object to be "null"
- Fixed bug reading ICC_Profile 'meta' tags
Changes in version 12.41:
- Added support for "OM SYSTEM" maker notes
- Added 2 new Sony LensType values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added some new Canon lenses (thanks LibRaw)
- Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks Bert Ligtvoet)
- Added a new Canon ContinuousDrive value (thanks Wolfgang Gülcker)
- Enhanced -v0 option to also print new file name when renaming, moving or copying a file
- Updated xmp2exif.args and exif2xmp.args helper files to reflect the IPTC Photometadata Mapping Guidelines version 2202.1
- Made "Invalid Xxx data" a minor warning for MakerNote data
- Patched to allow writing of MP4 videos which have other tracks with a missing sample description entry
- Patched MacOS version to specify directory for external utilities (setfile, xattr, stat, mdls and osascript from /usr/bin, and tag from /usr/local/bin)
- Fixed long-standing problem where Windows version could behave differently for -if conditions containing undefined tags
- Fixed problem where -W+! combined with -j or -X produced invalid JSON or XML when processing multiple files
- Fixed potential "uninitialized value $time in division" runtime warning when reading MP4 videos