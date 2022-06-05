Retro Games heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor The A500 Mini. Deze miniconsole met het uiterlijk van de legendarische Commodore Amiga 500 wordt geleverd met 25 spellen, waaronder Alien Breed, Another World en Simon the Sorcerer. Het apparaat is in staat om zowel de Amiga 500 en de AGA van de A1200 'perfect' te emuleren. De nieuwe firmware voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor het adf-floppybestandsformaat toe en maakt het mogelijk om van controller te wisselen tijdens het spelen.

Features introduced in version 1.1.1 Please read the full feature instructions. Adds ADF (floppy) file support

Adds Playlist support

Adds Hot-Crop

Adds Keyboard control of the user interface

Allows the Virtual Keyboard to be accessed at all times

Allows controllers to be physically swapped during play

Swaps THEJoystick (THEC64 Joystick) fire buttons

Configures Competition Pro SL-6603-TWT joystick fire buttons

Fixes the Virtual Keyboard Cursor-Right button

Fixes v1.1.0 Saved Game issues (missing saves and UI freezing)

Fixes v1.1.0 Emulator gui access

Fixes v1.1.0 speed reduction in some circumstances