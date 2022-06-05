Firmware-update: The A500 Mini 1.1.1

The A500 Mini logo (79 pix)Retro Games heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor The A500 Mini. Deze miniconsole met het uiterlijk van de legendarische Commodore Amiga 500 wordt geleverd met 25 spellen, waaronder Alien Breed, Another World en Simon the Sorcerer. Het apparaat is in staat om zowel de Amiga 500 en de AGA van de A1200 'perfect' te emuleren. De nieuwe firmware voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor het adf-floppybestandsformaat toe en maakt het mogelijk om van controller te wisselen tijdens het spelen.

Features introduced in version 1.1.1

Please read the full feature instructions.

  • Adds ADF (floppy) file support
  • Adds Playlist support
  • Adds Hot-Crop
  • Adds Keyboard control of the user interface
  • Allows the Virtual Keyboard to be accessed at all times
  • Allows controllers to be physically swapped during play
  • Swaps THEJoystick (THEC64 Joystick) fire buttons
  • Configures Competition Pro SL-6603-TWT joystick fire buttons
  • Fixes the Virtual Keyboard Cursor-Right button
  • Fixes v1.1.0 Saved Game issues (missing saves and UI freezing)
  • Fixes v1.1.0 Emulator gui access
  • Fixes v1.1.0 speed reduction in some circumstances

Versienummer 1.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Retro Games
Download https://retrogames.biz/support/thea500-mini/upgrade/
Bestandsgrootte 54,33MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties

+1madcon
5 juni 2022 07:02
Deze update was al even uit. In de eerste update zaten wat bugs en die zijn er binnen een dag alweer uitgehaald. Goede support van Retro Games :) Blij dat ze ADF support hebben toegevoegd omdat ik veel spellen niet kon vinden in het lha formaat.
