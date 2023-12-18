Firmware-update: The A500 Mini 1.2.1

The A500 Mini logo (79 pix)Retro Games heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor The A500 Mini. Deze miniconsole met het uiterlijk van de legendarische Commodore Amiga 500 wordt geleverd met 26 spellen, waaronder Alien Breed, Another World en Simon the Sorcerer. Het apparaat is in staat om de Amiga 500 en de AGA van de A1200 'perfect' te emuleren. De nieuwe firmware voegt onder meer een nieuw spel toe en de mogelijkheid om een extra controller aan te sluiten. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Features introduced in version 1.2.1

Please read the full feature instructions for version 1.2.1 here.

  • Adds additional game Time Bandit
  • Adds support for custom controller configurations
  • Corrects the speed of Amiga 500 WHDLoad games that could run too quickly
  • Allows a second controller to be used with ADF files
  • Fixes issue where a USB stick can appear corrupt after removing from THEA500 Mini
  • Improves game action translations
  • Minor bug fixes

The A500 Mini

Versienummer 1.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Retro Games
Download https://retrogames.biz/support/thea500-mini/upgrade/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-12-2023 13:45
11 • submitter: skumke

18-12-2023 • 13:45

11

Submitter: skumke

Bron: Retro Games

Update-historie

12-'23 The A500 Mini 1.2.1 11
06-'22 The A500 Mini 1.1.1 45

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punishedbrains 18 december 2023 21:44
Heb mijn A1200 nog steeds. Wel leuk dat de hobby nog zo leeft dat dit zin heeft te verkopen. :)
Amkiller @punishedbrains19 december 2023 07:35
ik heb er nu nog steeds spijt van dat ik mijn 1200 verkocht heb ...en dat is dik 25 jaar geleden...
punishedbrains @Amkiller19 december 2023 07:41
Ja, snap ik goed. Is voor mij ook puur toeval trouwens, mijn ouders gooide sowieso veel weg na hun verhuizing.
Waxnose @Amkiller19 december 2023 10:39
Ik heb er nog twee staan... :) Dus, doe iets...
Amkiller @Waxnose19 december 2023 12:43
leuk idee, maar ik had er zoveel hardware bij..ik zou er nu niet meer aan beginnen.
Superbra @Amkiller19 december 2023 15:35
Ik had een 4000 en verkocht hem toen Commodore failliet ging. Ook nog altijd spijt van.
hklink 19 december 2023 07:46
De A500 Maxi is aangekondigd door Retro Games Ltd. Release staat gepland voor Q4 2024.

https://m.facebook.com/st...j3nHjl&id=100057634233454
mark_vs 19 december 2023 14:04
Ik heb wel belangstelling in een werkende A1200 in goede staat.
Waxnose @mark_vs19 december 2023 14:25
Beter te komen zien wat er allemaal (bij) is en hoe het er voor staat.
Stuur een email.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waxnose op 22 juli 2024 20:00]

novasurp 19 december 2023 18:40
Vanwaar de omgekeerde ABXY-labels op de controller? Commodore gebruikte helemaal geen ABXY-labels.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 17 januari 2024 07:58
Mooi om te zien dat deze mini actief ondersteund wordt met updates. Dat is vaak waar het bij dit soort producten bij andere producenten heel snel fout gaat; gerushde producten die na release amper of helemaal geen update meer krijgen. De A500 mini is hier de positieve uitzondering waarbij er zelfs extra games worden toegevoegd :)

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