Retro Games heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor The A500 Mini. Deze miniconsole met het uiterlijk van de legendarische Commodore Amiga 500 wordt geleverd met 26 spellen, waaronder Alien Breed, Another World en Simon the Sorcerer. Het apparaat is in staat om de Amiga 500 en de AGA van de A1200 'perfect' te emuleren. De nieuwe firmware voegt onder meer een nieuw spel toe en de mogelijkheid om een extra controller aan te sluiten. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Features introduced in version 1.2.1 Please read the full feature instructions for version 1.2.1 here. Adds additional game Time Bandit

Adds support for custom controller configurations

Corrects the speed of Amiga 500 WHDLoad games that could run too quickly

Allows a second controller to be used with ADF files

Fixes issue where a USB stick can appear corrupt after removing from THEA500 Mini

Improves game action translations

Minor bug fixes