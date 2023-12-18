Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The latest update brings notable improvements and fixes to Sandboxie-Plus.

Key enhancements include the integration of Date & Time display in the Sbie Messages tab, and a streamlined the box creation process, allowing for more versatile box types. Among the various fixes, issues with sandboxed processes and stability concerns in SandMan-v1.12.3 have been addressed, ensuring a more reliable and efficient user experience.

We also announce a change in our update policy: automated update download & installation now requires an active supporter certificate to use the stable channel. Users on the preview channel with all the experimental potentially buggy test builds can still use auto update without a certificate. Users on the stable channel from now on will instead receive a update notification guiding them to our manually download page.

added display of Date & Time in the Sbie Messages tab #3429

without an active, non expired, supporter certificate, automatic updates/downloads are not longer available for the stable channel the autoamtic updater will still work and notify about new stable releases, the user will be guided to visit the download page and download the latest installer manually

the cleanup button is now also enabled when not connencted to core

the box creation wizard now allows to create a black box based on any other box type