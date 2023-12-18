Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Release v1.12.4 / 5.67.4
The latest update brings notable improvements and fixes to Sandboxie-Plus.
Key enhancements include the integration of Date & Time display in the Sbie Messages tab, and a streamlined the box creation process, allowing for more versatile box types. Among the various fixes, issues with sandboxed processes and stability concerns in SandMan-v1.12.3 have been addressed, ensuring a more reliable and efficient user experience.
We also announce a change in our update policy: automated update download & installation now requires an active supporter certificate to use the stable channel. Users on the preview channel with all the experimental potentially buggy test builds can still use auto update without a certificate. Users on the stable channel from now on will instead receive a update notification guiding them to our manually download page.
Added
Changed
- added display of Date & Time in the Sbie Messages tab #3429
Fixed
- without an active, non expired, supporter certificate, automatic updates/downloads are not longer available for the stable channel
- the autoamtic updater will still work and notify about new stable releases, the user will be guided to visit the download page and download the latest installer manually
- the cleanup button is now also enabled when not connencted to core
- the box creation wizard now allows to create a black box based on any other box type
- fixed running sandboxed processes located in a imdisk volume #3472
- fixed sample 634d066fd4f9a8b201a3ddf346e880be unable to be terminate on windows 7 x64 #3482
- fixed UseNewSymlinkResolver causes applications to create both the link and the target folder #3481
- fixed Renaming a sandbox breaks Group hierarchy #3430
- fixed Encrypted confidential Box + red box preset blocks box access to it's own root directories #3475
- fixed SandMan-v1.12.3 crashing #3492