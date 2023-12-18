Na een lange ontwikkelperiode is versie 2.1 van foobar2000 uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins verder uit te breiden. Downloads zijn ook beschikbaar voor Android, iOS en macOS, maar die hebben een ander versienummer en uitgaveschema. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Playback: Added an option to toggle additional decoding (DTS, HDCD, etc) during playback, so you can play DTS-WAV without decoding DTS.

Changed how DSP settings are applied when playing through a high-latency output such as UPnP.

WASAPI exclusive channel mask negotiation logic update - 5.1-side could be preferred over 7.1, causing unwanted channel remapping.

Fixed a bug that caused current track restart in certain scenarios, such as rapidly changing playback settings.

Fixed a bug causing audio glitching near the end of last song with WASAPI exclusive.

Rewritten full file buffer feature, no longer blocks until whole file has been read. Large FLAC files for an example should now open with no delay. User interface: Fullscreen size of visualisations is no longer stored as last window size (2.0 regression).

Fixed playlist layout infinite update loop with column auto sizing and album art.

Fixed bad handling of preferences page creation errors (wrong message, broken dark mode).

ReFacets sorting changed to match playlist & album list sorting.

Made not flash main window if started with /hide switch.

Rewrote external album art lookup code, wildcard lookup now works where it didn't before.

Renamed "Notification Area" to "System Tray" everywhere.

Fixed dragging of WebP images to Properties dialog artwork tab.

Fixed seekbar & volume bar flickering in Default UI.

Forcefully suppressed dark mode if High Contrast is active.

Fixed some rendering glitches with big primary font selected.

Fixed first run dialog text truncation at 175% text size.

Default UI: Fixed toolbar font getting reverted to system default in response to certain events, such as system theme change.

Default UI: Fixed media library & playlist search edit boxes being too small if a large font is selected.

Properties: Fixed misbehavior of "Clear ReplayGain information" if the dialog was opened for just one track.

Various dark mode refinements.

Various screen reader accessibility issues addressed.

Various keyboard navigation glitches fixed. Converter: Fixed bad encoding of AIFF 8-bit (unsigned instead of signed).

Added built-in profile for TAK.

Added built-in profile for Monkey's Audio.

Restored old behavior with .bat files, using full paths to start. Internet radio & networking: Added Internet Radio Search feature, using radio-browser.

Rewritten HLS radio playback.

Improved FTP/HTTP playback & browsing, fewer connections used.

Lots of FTP issues fixed. Encrypted FTP now works properly.

Fixed specific cases of HTTP redirects being incorrectly handled. Archive reading: Fixed non-working extraction of .RSN (renamed .RAR).

Updated RAR unpacker code to the latest RAR library version.

Updated zlib to v1.3.

Fixed stack overflow with specific archive files in indexed music folders. Codec updates: Fixed incorrect handling of certain rare Monkey's Audio configurations.

Fixed missing decode postprocessor (DTS/HDCD etc) for TAK.

Fixed wrong reported length of certain RF64 WAV files.

Made possible to play Vorbis muxed into MP4.

Added support for tagging Wave64 & RF64 formats.

Report LC-AAC codec long name as just "AAC".

Fixed missing HE-AAC delay compensation, breaking gapless playback of HE-AAC encoded with modern encoders.

Made possible to read & write itunesalbumid & itunesartistid tags in M4A/MP4.

Implemented reading of multiplexed Ogg files.

Fixed bad handling of undefined-length chunks in WAV files.

Made MP3 VBRI delay reported and skipped correctly. Note that VBRI files are still not gapless.

Fixed missing "encoding" info field for AC3.

Fixed DTS codec info for DTS in Matroska.

Made TAK MD5 checksums read without TAK decoder component, allowing audio integrity verification.

Made FLAC seektable tool also rewrite oversized seektables.

FLAC decoder: log premature EOF, mark partially encoded files as bad even if they don't appear corrupted otherwise.

Added standard %codec_long% field to properly display detailed names of all codecs.

Improved reporting of AAC & DTS codec/profile info.

Fix for "DTS 96/24", made bit depth reported as 24-bit.

Made possible to decode float16 & float24 WAVs again.

Made possible to read ReplayGain info from Musepack APE tags (normally it's supposed to be in Musepack headers).

Updated libopus to v1.4

Updated Monkey's Audio to 10.30. Other: Fixed bug in Media Library preventing previously-unplayable files from being reindexed after installation of new decoders (2.0 regression).

Improved recovery from corrupted configuration files.

Suppressed unnecessary playlist rewrite on autoplaylist startup.

Fixed loss of autoplaylist content order when upgrading from v1.x.

Made autoplaylist sort logic work more consistently with v1.x, that is, sort by just date/album/etc implicitly applies default sort criteria to date/album/etc groups.

Made search query GREATER/LESS/EQUAL treat numbers as floating-point rather than integer.

Crash log writer added timestamps to recent events.