Versie 5.10.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes to existing features Change to panelist visibility of Q&A before they joined

Panelists will no longer be able to see reopened dismissed questions, if the original question and their respective comments were posted before they joined the session. This aligns the behavior for both open questions and dismissed/reopened questions for late-joining panelists. New and enhanced features General features Control participant names in local recordings

Allow hosts to control whether participant names are captured as part of local recordings. Enabled by default in the client settings, names of participants (either with video on or off) are captured as part of their video for local recordings. This has no effect on name tags created as part of webinar session branding. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO options Disable Guest mode for Zoom Apps - DisableZoomAppsGuestAccess

Disabled by default, this controls the ability for users to utilize a Zoom App in Guest mode. Control use of the launch external app/URL for incoming calls - EnableLaunchApp4IncomingCalls

Disabled by default, this controls the Launch an external app or a URL for incoming calls option in the client. This must be used in coordination with the SetCommand4IncomingCalls, so that the URL can be configured as well. Set the exact URL you want to launched for incoming calls - SetCommand4IncomingCalls

Disabled by default, this sets the URL used when the client receives an incoming call. This must be used in coordination with the EnableLaunchApp4IncomingCalls, so that the Launch an external app or a URL for incoming calls option can be enabled as well.

Chat features File transfer control for internal and external contacts

Administrators can control the type of files that can be sent to and from their internal and external users in Zoom Chat. Admins can also control the maximum file size for transfer by external users.

Phone features Voicemail and videomail transcript

Phone users can view the transcription of their videomail or voicemail if the features are enabled by their admins. Adjust ringtone and call waiting volume

Users can adjust or silence the volume of incoming calls, and call waiting using the ringtone and call waiting volume controls. Users can also assign distinct ringtones to different extensions. SMS to emergency phone numbers

Zoom Phone users attempting to send an SMS or a group SMS from the Zoom desktop or mobile client, to US and Canada emergency phone numbers, will receive an error message stating that text to 911 service is not available, and instead to call those emergency phone numbers. Zoom phone clients will automatically place the emergency call after a 10 seconds countdown unless the user cancels the call. Sync cloud contacts

Users can refresh their contacts by clicking the refresh icon if the contacts have not synced.

Contact Center features Transfer call to external phone number

Supervisors and agents can transfer voice calls to specialists outside the Zoom Contact Center by entering the Zoom Phone number or external phone number. Enhancements to Engagement tab

There are several UI enhancements to the Engagements tab: Column headings still appear when there is no engagement data available. The unique engagement ID for each engagement is easily accessible and can be copied to share with others. Initiate callback from Engagements tab

If callback is enabled, supervisors and agents can view voice calls in the queue that are waiting for a callback. They can take over the call to start an outbound call. Enhancements to presence status

Agents can’t set their contact center presence status to Offline. The Offline status will be auto set if the agent signs out of the client. Also, the default presence status has changed to Not Ready. Enhancements to notifications

There are several UI enhancements to improve and differentiate Zoom Contact Center notifications from other Zoom products. Inbound voice notifications display the address book name and phone number if available. Otherwise Unknown Name will be displayed. Inbound chat, SMS, and video notifications display the Decline button. When an agent transfers a voice call, they can select the Transfer from phone number. Agents can be on a Zoom meeting, Zoom Phone call, and Zoom Contact Center call at the same time and easily switch audio between each product when receiving an inbound notification. Enhancement to published notes

Published notes are better organized to help agents easily understand customer issues for engagements. Notes are listed by the agent assigned to the engagement in chronological order, then by the published timestamp of each note. If agents edit an existing note, this will not impact the order of the notes.

Zoom Apps features Guest mode for Zoom Apps

Guest mode allows a meeting or webinar participant to use an app without Zoom giving the app full access to the participant's Zoom account data. Instead, the app only has access to basic information, such as participants' display names, basic browser and device info, basic interactions within Zoom (reactions, turn camera on/off, etc), and performance statistics about how that Zoom App is running.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue for a subset of user regarding calendar syncing with on-prem Exchange

Resolved an issue regarding an E2EE warning when calling a PSTN line

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding the auto-selection of video capture modes Resolved an issue regarding company contacts disappearing

Resolved an issue regarding imported contacts disappearing after SMS attempt

Resolved an issue regarding auto-record in a Webinar

Resolved an issue regarding the visibility of the Send to Voicemail option when voicemail is disabled

Resolved an issue with font color when using dark mode

Resolved an issue regarding the Recorded meetings tab not loading

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding SideBySide errors with the MSI installer Notes: The Time zones included in profile cards enhancement was pulled from release due to compatibility issues, and will be available in another upcoming release.

The Share Zoom Whiteboard to Zoom Chat channels enhancement was pulled from release due to compatibility issues, and will be available in another upcoming release.