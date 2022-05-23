Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sigil 1.9.10

Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.9.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Redesign the FindReplace dialog user interface to minimize size while adding features
  • Add a FindReplace "Text" only checkbox and support to exclude tags from search
  • Add a Toggle Line Wrap Mode and its support added to CodeView via pop-up menu
  • Add a Dry Run Replace dialog to act as "Replace All" what if. (Shift + Count All)
  • Add a Replacement filter dialog to allow users to delete unwanted replacements before applying Replace All (Shift + Replace All)
  • Add a Counts Report to Saved Searches to show Saved Search Group counts by search
Bug Fixes
  • Fix insertion of id and links when cursor immediately before a closing tag
  • Make sure bundled PySide6 can find QtWebEngine resources on Windows (Qt6)
  • Properly recreate or remove encryption.xml depending on font obfuscating or not
  • Make Qt6 versions of Sigil use their own ini files to prevent corruption
  • treat figcaption as an "other text holder" when prettifying

Versienummer 1.9.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/1.9.10
Bestandsgrootte 82,48MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-05-2022 16:450

23-05-2022 • 16:45

0 Linkedin

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

16:45 Sigil 1.9.10 0
12-03 Sigil 1.9.2 0
05-03 Sigil 1.9.1 0
25-02 Sigil 1.9.0 0
25-10 Sigil 1.8.0 3
07-'21 Sigil 1.7.0 0
05-'21 Sigil 1.6.0 6
03-'21 Sigil 1.5.1 0
12-'20 Sigil 1.4.3 2
11-'20 Sigil 1.4.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sigil

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True