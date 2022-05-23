Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.9.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Redesign the FindReplace dialog user interface to minimize size while adding features
- Add a FindReplace "Text" only checkbox and support to exclude tags from search
- Add a Toggle Line Wrap Mode and its support added to CodeView via pop-up menu
- Add a Dry Run Replace dialog to act as "Replace All" what if. (
Shift+ Count All)
- Add a Replacement filter dialog to allow users to delete unwanted replacements before applying Replace All (
Shift+ Replace All)
- Add a Counts Report to Saved Searches to show Saved Search Group counts by search
- Fix insertion of id and links when cursor immediately before a closing tag
- Make sure bundled PySide6 can find QtWebEngine resources on Windows (Qt6)
- Properly recreate or remove encryption.xml depending on font obfuscating or not
- Make Qt6 versions of Sigil use their own ini files to prevent corruption
- treat figcaption as an "other text holder" when prettifying