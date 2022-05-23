Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.9.10 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Redesign the FindReplace dialog user interface to minimize size while adding features

Add a FindReplace "Text" only checkbox and support to exclude tags from search

Add a Toggle Line Wrap Mode and its support added to CodeView via pop-up menu

Add a Dry Run Replace dialog to act as "Replace All" what if. ( Shift + Count All)

+ Count All) Add a Replacement filter dialog to allow users to delete unwanted replacements before applying Replace All ( Shift + Replace All)

+ Replace All) Add a Counts Report to Saved Searches to show Saved Search Group counts by search Bug Fixes Fix insertion of id and links when cursor immediately before a closing tag

Make sure bundled PySide6 can find QtWebEngine resources on Windows (Qt6)

Properly recreate or remove encryption.xml depending on font obfuscating or not

Make Qt6 versions of Sigil use their own ini files to prevent corruption

treat figcaption as an "other text holder" when prettifying