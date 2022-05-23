Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.4.3

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.4.3 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. In versie 4.4.3 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows:

Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

Linux:

An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version (5.15.2). The AppImage should cover any users left on that version.

macOS:

Universal DMGs are now offered. They should work natively on both M1 and Intel devices. Minimum supported OS version is macOS 10.15 Catalina.

Known Issue (all platforms):

The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all when using the Qt6 version. You may switch to the Qt5 version (if available) until it is resolved. Qt6 has fixed the issue upstream but hasn't made a release with it yet.

Bugfix:
  • Correctly handle changing of temp save path
  • Fix storage in SQLite
  • Correctly apply content layout when "Skip hash check" is enabled
  • Don't corrupt IDs of v2 torrents
  • Reduce the number of hashing threads by default
  • Prevent the "update dialog" from blocking input on other windows
  • Add trackers in exported .torrent files
  • Fix wrong GUI behavior in "Optional IP address to bind to" setting
WebUI:
  • Fix WebUI crash due to missing tags from config
  • Show correct location path
macOS:
  • Fix main window freezing after opening a files dialog

Versienummer 4.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 28,71MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-05-2022 20:509

23-05-2022 • 20:50

9 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

20:50 qBittorrent 4.4.3 9
25-03 qBittorrent 4.4.2 14
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
08-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
06-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+15+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1loekf2
23 mei 2022 20:56
Zo te zien is de macOS bug nog niet gefixed. Gedownloade files kunnen corrupt zijn na copieren naar een externe disk.

4.3.9 is wel nog OK.
Reageer
+1youri_ajax
@loekf223 mei 2022 21:04
Oh dat je het zegt (schrijft), laatst iets gedownload met qBittorent via Mac en opeens waren bestanden corrupt op mijn externe hdd. Dacht dat het aan mijn externe hdd lag, blijk niet dus…

Heb je een GitHub issue of iets dergelijks van dit probleem? Of is het een nog onbekend probleem bij qBittorent.
Reageer
+2loekf2
@youri_ajax23 mei 2022 21:21
Yep:

https://github.com/qbittorrent/qBittorrent/issues/16843

Ik en anderen hebben paar dingen geprobeerd. Windows heeft er geen last van, maar schijnt aggressievere flushing van caches te hebben.
Reageer
+1Dragony
23 mei 2022 21:06
Echt een topprogramma, qBittorrent. Gebruik het al zo lang :)
Na uTorrent weggesmeten te hebben back in the day nooit meer overgegaan naar iets anders.

Heel tof ook dat er steeds updates komen.
Reageer
+1panterarosso
23 mei 2022 21:09
wel sinds 4.4 issues met dat hij niet meer correct de torrent en resultaat files op de aangegeven plaats neerzet
Reageer
0Th3Eagle
@panterarosso23 mei 2022 21:15
Is nu dus opgelost in deze versie.

Waarschijnlijk de grootste klacht van de vorige versie vanuit de gebruikers (tenminste op Windows).
Reageer
0glatuin
@Th3Eagle23 mei 2022 21:34
Ik ben benieuwd ik heb hem in een docker container draaien en dacht dat dit aan mij lag. Volgende week eens checken of dit weer goed gaat.
Reageer
0slechtvalk
@panterarosso23 mei 2022 21:59
Alle versies na 4.3.9 werken bij niet.
Reageer
0IamBANE
23 mei 2022 21:47
Helaas al maanden lang last van een bug waarbij het 17% van m'n cpu (5600x) gebruikt, ook met deze versie. Al een keer een reset naar default gedaan en aan de advanced settings lopen sleutelen. Ook als ik het offline draai, hoog cpu verbruik.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True