Versie 15.50 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 15.45 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

RJ TextEd version 15.50

The highlight color is now different for each word or selected phrase you want to highlight. So if you select e.g. 3 different words - they will be highlighted using different colors.

You can now highlight matching braces as bold, underlined or framed. With or without a background color. You can also use a background only if you set the type to "None". Options can be found in [Environment/Themes/Customize...]. Also fixed a few issues with background color.

Fixed an issue with regular expressions.

Added a menu item to the editor context menu.

(It was previously only available in the Search->Highlight menu)

Fixed some issues with open file dialog.

Updated the bash highlighter to add functions to the code explorer. Changed how folding works and how strings are highlighted.

Chinese language issue in installer.

Possible FTP reconnect issue with "Keep alive".

Install issue when using standard user accounts.

Some minor issues found while coding.

RJ TextEd version 15.49 (2nd release for Windows XP/Vista

Startup issue on Windows XP.

RJ TextEd version 15.49

Updated JavaScript syntax to handle Template Literals (template strings).

Updated PHP syntax to handle execution operators.

You can now use Ctrl + Tab and Ctrl + Shift + Tab to switch between tabs.

Calling editor with command line switches when the editor is already open.

Alt shortcuts in search dialog.

XML fold issue.

RJ TextEd version 15.48

Syntax editor theme issue.

Issue with linebreaks in selection of empty lines.

Issues when "Run as administrator".

Goto matching bracket should work even if brace highlighting is disabled.

RJ TextEd version 15.47

Some Emmet abbreviation issues.

RJ TextEd version 15.46

Added support for the standard Emmet lorem abbreviation.

Ex1. p>lorem100

Ex2. ul>lorem10.item*4

Ex3. lorem120