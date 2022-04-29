Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 101 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 101, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om zogenaamde progressive web apps direct vanuit de favorietenbalk te starten en is het mogelijk om wanneer er van meerdere profielen gebruik gemaakt wordt om daar een ervan als standaard in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Ability to set the default profile. The EdgeDefaultProfileEnabled policy will let you set a default profile to use when opening the browser instead of the last profile that was used. This policy won't be applicable if the --profile-directory parameter has been specified.
  • Client Certificate Switcher. This feature will offer a way for users to clear the remembered certificate and resurface the certificate picker when visiting a site that requires HTTP certificate authentication. This can be done without manually quitting Microsoft Edge.
  • Launch Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) from the favorites bar. Improvements to the PWA launch experience will start appearing with an Apps icon that can be added to the toolbar.
  • Manage the "Allow extensions from other stores" setting. Now you can use the ControlDefaultStateOfAllowExtensionFromOtherStoresSettingEnabled policy to set the default state of the "Allow extensions from other stores" setting.
  • Improvements to the Enterprise Site List Manager. Now you can configure shared cookies between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer on your enterprise site list. You can access the Enterprise Site List Manager at edge://compat/SiteListManager.
New policies Deprecated policies
  • ForceCertificatePromptsOnMultipleMatches - Configure whether Microsoft Edge should automatically select a certificate when there are multiple certificate matches for a site configured with "AutoSelectCertificateForUrls"
Obsoleted policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 101.0.1210.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 29-04-2022 08:22
0 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

29-04-2022 • 08:22

0 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

